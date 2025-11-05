Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump wasted no time in dodging responsibility for decisive Republican losses Tuesday, offering alternate reasons for the defeats instead.

“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s post came minutes after it was announced that Democrat Zohran Mamdani had won the race for New York Mayor, a contest that had been fiercely fought with the Trump-backed former state governor Andrew Cuomo.

Elsewhere, New Jersey and Virginia also elected Democrats, with Mikie Sherill and Abigail Spanberger winning their respective gubernatorial races. Spanberger made history as the first female governor of Virginia.

Trump’s claim that the government shutdown – which he and his administration continue to blame on the Democrats – was part of the reason for the results may well have been true.

open image in gallery ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

In Virginia there is a concentration of federal workers impacted by the government shutdown and the president’s sweeping layoffs of the federal workforce, which may have contributed to the election of Spanberger.

In New Jersey, where Trump endorsed the Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli and held several tele-rallies on his behalf, voters still chose to stick Sherill and the Democrats.

Despite New York City being the president’s hometown, he remains widely unpopular in the Democratic stronghold.

His frequent comments and social media posts warning that the nation’s largest city would slip into ruin if Mamdani was elected mayor may have narrowed the race some, but his endorsement of Cuomo appears to have come too late.

open image in gallery The president posted on Truth Social minutes after it was announced that Democrat Zohran Mamdani had won the race for New York Mayor ( Getty Images )

As for his claims that his name not being on the ballot had altered the election results, fresh exit polls from NBC News showed that voters in all three states as well as California, were dissatisfied with the president’s work so far.

Concerns about financial issues and the economy ranked highest, according to the outlet.

Asked how they felt about the way Trump was “handling his job as President,” the majority of respondents in all four states said they disapproved (55 percent in New Jersey, 56 percent in Virginia, 69 percent in New York, and 63 percent in California).