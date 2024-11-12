Trump picks Rubio for Secretary of State and Noem for DHS chief as new cabinet takes shape: Live
Donald Trump continues to tap new cabinet members after resounding election win over Kamala Harris
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has chosen Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be as his secretary of state in his forthcoming administration as his White House team continues to take shape.
The president-elect is also reportedly preparing to appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Florida congressman Mike Waltz as his national security adviser.
On Monday, the Republican announced that the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, will come in as border czar, tasked with enacting the mass deportation of illegal immigrants he promised on the campaign trail.
Trump also picked another anti-immigration hardliner, Stephen Miller – architect of some of the most controversial border policies from his first term, including family separation – to be his deputy chief of staff for policy.
New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik has been tapped to serve as ambassador to the UN and ex-congressman Lee Zeldin to steer the Environmental Protection Agency.
Trump will meet with Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss a transition schedule as the Senate elects a new majority leader to replace the outgoing Mitch McConnell.
Trump ally Steve Bannon in court today
The president-elect is not the only member of the MAGA-sphere awaiting the scales of justice today.
Trump’s former White House strategist and staunch ally Steve Bannon returns to a New York courtroom, having only been released from federal prison two weeks ago, in advance of his December trial for allegedly defrauding supporters of the 45th president’s attempt to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
Bannon, the former Breitbart editor who is now primarily a podcaster, pleaded not guilty in 2022 to charges that he defrauded donors to “We Build the Wall”, an online fundraising effort to raise money for Trump’s signature policy.
The right-wing pundit told donors every cent they gave would go toward building the wall but prospectuses allege some of the $15m raised was secretly funnelled to Brian Kolfage, the campaign’s president.
Bannon’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 9 but he is trying to push it into January to give his attorney extra time to prepare.
Judge set to rule on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
New York Judge Juan Merchan is due to decide today on whether to undo the president-elect’s conviction in his hush money case because of a US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Judge Merchan, who presided over Trump’s historic trial this spring, is now tasked with deciding whether to toss out the jury verdict and order a new trial – or even dismiss the charges altogether.
The judge’s ruling also could speak to whether the former and now future commander-in-chief will be sentenced as scheduled on November 26.
The Republican won back the White House a week ago but the legal question concerns his status as a past president, not an impending one.
A jury convicted Trump in May of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in October 2016.
The payout was to buy her silence about claims that she had sex with Trump.
He says they didn’t, denies any wrongdoing and maintains the prosecution was a political tactic meant to harm his latest campaign.
Just over a month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for actions they took in the course of running the country and prosecutors can’t cite those actions even to bolster a case centered on purely personal conduct.
Trump’s lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury got some evidence it shouldn’t have, such as Trump’s presidential financial disclosure form and testimony from some White House aides.
Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only “a sliver” of their case.
Trump’s criminal conviction was a first for any ex-president.
It left the 78-year-old facing the possibility of punishment ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.
Trump ally and election denier Kari Lake loses Arizona Senate race to Ruben Gallego
MAGA Republican Kari Lake has lost her race for the Arizona Senate to Democrat Ruben Gallego, who becomes the Grand Canyon State’s first Latino senator.
Gallego’s win helps prevent the GOP further extending its majority in the upper chamber of Congress and continues his party’s successful run in Arizona over the last decade, where voters have repeatedly rejected candidates backed by Donald Trump.
Trump himself beat Kamala Harris there in last week’s presidential race, however, securing his clean sweep of the swing states.
“Gracias, Arizona!” Gallego, 44, wrote on X after his victory was confirmed, thanking the state’s voters for a win that nevertheless means Republicans still hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate.
Gallego is a five-term House member and a Marine Corps Reserve veteran of the Iraq War, who will replace Kyrsten Sinema, whose 2018 victory as a Democrat created a formula that the party has successfully replicated ever since.
Trump ally and election denier Kari Lake loses Arizona Senate race to Ruben Gallego
Democrat becomes western state’s first Latino senator as MAGA candidate rejected by voters
Trump picks New York Republican Lee Zeldin to lead EPA
One last cabinet pick and then we’ll move on.
The president-elect is thought to be going for ex-New York congressman Lee Zeldin, a man who “voted against environmental bills 85 percent of the time”, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Perfect.
Eric Garcia reports.
Lee Zeldin - ‘who voted against environmental bills’ - named Trump’s EPA head
Zeldin is a longtime Republican congressman from New York
Trump eyeing China hawk Mike Waltz as national security adviser
Another man who looks set to join Trump in Washington DC is Florida Representative Mike Waltz, who will step into shoes previously worn by HR McMaster, John Bolton and Robert O’Brien if he is indeed chosen.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump eyeing China hawk Mike Waltz as national security adviser
Florida congressman and former Green Beret has called for new accounability at Pentagon more aggressive posture towards Iran and China
President-elect wants Marco Rubio for secretary of state
In another key appointment, the president-elect has chosen the Florida Republican lawmaker, who was a regular on the 2024 campaign trail with him, to become the country’s top diplomat, sources told The New York Times on Monday evening.
The Cuban-American, 53, will become the first Latino to serve in the role when Trump takes office in January.
He’ll face a geopolitical landscape where multiple US allies are at war abroad, including Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, and Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
He’ll also be expected to deliver on key campaign promises that are closer to home, like dramatically cutting illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.
Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010 and was reportedly considered as a 2024 running mate by Trump.
He is viewed as a hawk on both China and Iran and a staunch supporter of Israel.
Here’s more from Graeme Massie and Josh Marcus.
Trump expected to choose Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, says report
President-elect has chosen the Florida lawmaker, who was a regular on the campaign trail with Trump, to become the country’s top diplomat
Donald Trump taps South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary in new cabinet
The president-elect has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security in his forthcoming administration as his White House team continues to take shape.
Noem might be best known to millions around the world after revealing in her memoir earlier this year that she had shot dead her disobedient pet dog Cricket, an anecdote that was seemingly intended to convey her leadership qualities but which instead may have cost her the chance to run as Trump’s vice presidential nominee, an honor that instead went to Ohio Senator JD Vance.
Here’s James Liddell on his latest appointment.
Trump taps Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary in new cabinet
South Dakota Governor will take charge of a $60 billion budget and federal agencies including the US Customs and Border Protection and the Secret Service
Trump’s biggest critics are already bracing for retribution
Donald Trump — who baselessly accuses President Joe Biden’s administration of “weaponizing” law enforcement and the court against him — will enter office on January 20, 2025, with an array of executive powers at his fingertips.
He could soon prepare to seek revenge against those he believes have wronged him.
Trump’s biggest critics are bracing for retribution
The president-elect could soon take unprecedented measures to exact his promised ‘justice’ against his rivals
One unelected woman in the Senate could stand in the way of Trump and his immigration plans
There is one unelected, nonpartisan woman standing in the way of Donald Trump’s plans to crack down on immigration and the border.
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, essentially a referee of the Senate, is responsible for ensuring that lawmakers follow the rules that govern how legislation moves forward. And it’s her role that could prove to be the last roadblock before Trump can implement sweeping immigration reforms.
Trump has made it clear he intends to stop the flow of migrants across the border and, with immigration hardliner Tom Homan in the post of “Border Czar,” they plan to strip back protections for migrant minors.
One woman in the Senate could stand in the way of Trump and his immigration plans
Trump and his hardline allies intend to crack down on immigration and strip back protections for migrant minors
Panic at the DOJ: Lawyers ready to flee as Trump loyalists are set to commandeer the agency
Panic has set in at the Department of Justice as lawyers are considering fleeing the agency before Trump loyalists take over and execute his vision, according to reports.
Donald Trump’s scorn for the DOJ has only grown over the last four years as he became the subject of two criminal prosecutions, and he has previously talked of transforming the agency.
“Everyone I’ve talked to, mostly lawyers, are losing their minds,” one DOJ attorney told Politico, who could only speak anonymously to avoid retribution from the president-elect and his loyalists.
“The fear is that career leadership and career employees everywhere are either going to leave or they’re going to be driven out.”
DOJ lawyers talk about fleeing as Trump loyalists are set to commandeer the agency
Donald Trump’s scorn for the DOJ has only grown over the last four years as he became the subject of two criminal prosecutions
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments