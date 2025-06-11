Trump-Musk feud live updates: World’s richest man ‘regrets’ bombshell falling out after Epstein accusation
Elon Musk’s latest post is an apparent bid to de-escalate the public feud with Donald Trump which began last week
Elon Musk says he regrets some of his social media posts about president Donald Trump, in a dramatic about-turn after a days-long public fight between the two powerful men.
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on his X platform.
Shares in Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla were up 2.44 per cent in Frankfurt after the post.
The latest post from the world’s richest man is an apparent bid to de-escalate the feud which began last week and rapidly descended into an acrimonious tit-for-tat.
Musk said on his social media platform X that Trump’s name appears in files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, later deleting that tweet.
He also retweeted one X user who had said: “Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him”.
Trump retaliated by threatening to withdraw multi-billion-dollar government contracts from Musk’s businesses.
Musk’s father, Errol Musk, said the men were fighting because they were both “tired and stressed,” but speaking in Russia on Monday he predicted the fight “would be over tomorrow”.
Since the dispute began, Musk has deleted some social media posts critical of Trump, including one signaling support for impeaching the president.
Sources close to Musk had said his anger has started to subside, and that they believe he may want to repair his relationship with Trump.
FBI tracked foreigners visiting Musk over influence concerns, according to a report
Federal agencies were tracking foreign nationals who visited Elon Musk over concerns that they could influence the tech billionaire, according to a report.
Agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, were reportedly among the agencies surveilling foreigners who met with Musk at his U.S. properties in 2022 and 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
Officials at the FBI and others were briefed on the investigation, The Journal reported, which focused on overseas visitors from Eastern Europe and elsewhere “who might have been trying to influence him.”
The investigation, which predates the second Trump administration, did not result in any charges, the outlet reports.
How did the feud between Musk and Trump begin?
Just last week, President Donald Trump was handing his friend and close aide Elon Musk a golden key to the White House, praising the work the tech billionaire had done for the administration.
“Elon gave an incredible service. There’s nobody like him,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Musk last week.
It seemed like a consiliatory end to their working relationship, but there were rumblings: Musk had made it clear he was deeply opposed to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
Once he was out of the White House, the world’s richest man had harsh words for Trump’s cornerstone policy.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote on X on June 3.
Two days later, Trump said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by Musk’s comments.
“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” he said in the Oval Office.
Public apology comes after calls for investigation into Musk's alleged drug use
Elon Musk’s public apology for his comments about president Donald Trump comes after former White House advisor Steve Bannon urged the administration to launch an investigation into the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s alleged drug use.
Speaking to Chuck Todd on his new streaming show, Bannon said Trump should launch a special counsel investigation into the world’s richest man.
“I think the best way to do it is as a special counsel that can kind of oversee everything. Pull the security clearance for the drugs, temporarily, investigate the whole drug situation,” Bannon said.
Bannon was referencing a New York Times report that detailed the billionaire CEO’s alleged drug use leading up to the 2024 election.
