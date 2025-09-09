Trump-Epstein live updates: Trump breaks silence on birthday letter after president’s alleged lewd drawing revealed
Infamous ‘bawdy’ letter in Epstein’s 50th birthday book sparks uproar as White House maintains it is a hoax
Republican lawmakers rushed to Donald Trump’s defense after the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by the president in 2003 and sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.
Democrats blasted Trump, with Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin calling the document “sickening.” The White House, however, claimed it’s “fake news.” Reached by phone on Tuesday morning, Trump told NBC News it was a “dead issue” and declined to comment further.
The Wall Street Journal first reported in July about the letter and accompanying drawing of a nude woman, punctuated by a swiggly “Donald” allegedly mimicking pubic hair. Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring the note.
The letter was part of a birthday album compiled for Epstein in 2003 when he and Trump were friends. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the birthday book Monday after receiving a tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate.
Top White House aides pointed to discrepancies between the letter and Trump’s known signature, with his deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posting examples from the president’s first term on X.
House Oversight Committee Democrat calls for WSJ lawsuit to be withdrawn
Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told CNN the defamation lawsuit President Donald Trump filed against The Wall Street Journal should be withdrawn.
Khanna’s comments come after Democrats on the committee released the birthday letter Trump is claimed to have written to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the WSJ reported on in July.
The White House has maintained that Trump did not author the letter.
In full: Epstein birthday note signed ‘Bill Clinton’ included in latest document release
A letter allegedly sent by former president Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and included in his infamous “birthday book” was among the files released by members of the House oversight committee Monday.
Democrats on the panel received a fresh tranche of documents from the late billionaire sex offender’s estate after its executors complied with their subpoena.
Included in the release was a bawdy drawing allegedly sent by President Donald Trump, which he has vehemently denied having made, for inclusion in the book of tributes compiled by Epstein’s then-girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and gifted to him for his 50th birthday in 2003.
Also present in the book is a note attributed to Clinton that reads: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
Epstein birthday note signed ‘Bill Clinton’ included in latest document release
Breaking: Trump calls Epstein birthday book 'dead issue' and declines to comment further
President Donald Trump declined to comment about allegations he wrote a sexually suggestive letter and accompanying drawing for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday more than two decades ago, calling it a “dead issue.”
“I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue,” Trump told NBC News via phone call this morning.
Damage from Epstein birthday book 'less than Democrats would have hope for'
As Congress returned to Capitol Hill last week, White House aides braced for the Jeffrey Epstein case to flare up.
The White House this morning shows little concern about the fallout from the House Oversight Comittee publishing a 238-page book, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite and convicted sex offender, for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.
One White House official told Politico this morning that the damage inflicted on Donald Trump and his administration is “much less” than Democrats might have hoped for.
“We were not naive to the fact there are Democrats back in town and a certain very small number of Republicans who are eager to talk about this — but I think the damage is actually much less than the Democrats would have hoped,” they told Dash Burns of the outlet’s Playbook newsletter.
Epstein birthday book joke surfaces about Trump 'buying fully depreciated' woman for $22,500
A joke about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “selling” a woman to Donald Trump is included in documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Monday.
The OversightDems X account shared an image of Epstein holding a novelty check alongside two men and a woman, with the caption: “Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”
The oversized check was signed “DJTRUMP,” although it does not resemble Trump’s actual signature.
Beneath it, a handwritten note which The New York Times said appears to be written by former New York real estate executive Joel Pashcow, referred to Epstein’s “early talents with money and women” and jokes that the photo shows the disgraced financier selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump.
Read the full details:
Epstein birthday book includes joke about selling ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Trump
Crocket blasts White House's 'fake news' defense over Epstein birthday note
Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has accused Donald Trump of lying after the White House denied that the president penned a bawdy birthday note and accompanying drawing to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking on CNN’s The Source, host Kaitlan Collins asked the Texas lawmaker about the White House’s defense.
“The fact that the President is a liar? He’s consistent. I mean, that’s all I really got for you,” Crockett she said.
Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring the note. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the claims “FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”
“We got this from the Epstein estate,” Crockett continued. “This isn’t something that came from a random Democratic something; this came from the estate.”
Crockett said that the letter doesn’t prove any wrongdoing, but it evidences doubts about the president’s character.
Who is Peter Mandelson and what was his relationship with Epstein?
Peter Mandelson is facing fresh questions over his ties to the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The British ambassador to the U.S. has been linked to a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein by the financier’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex.
An apparent contribution by Lord Mandelson features a picture of the pair together, with the former minister grinning in a bathrobe, before he describes Epstein as his “best pal.”
Elsewhere in the message, Lord Mandelson appears to reference entertaining Epstein’s “interesting” friends, signing off with a note to say “we love you.”
It will raise fresh questions about the judgment of the man appointed by Sir Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, to handle relations with Donald Trump, also linked to the 50th birthday book.
Political correspondent Archie Mitchell has more:
Who is Peter Mandelson and what do we know about his relationship with Epstein?
The Epstein List: Here's has been named
As Congress returned to session a week ago, so too did political scrutiny over the Jeffrey Epstein case.
By the afternoon, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee had published 33,295 pages of documents related to Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for the files.
While Democrats noted much of the material was already publicly available, the release reignited public interest in Epstein’s connections – compounded by the House Oversight Committee releasing the financier’s 50th birthday book on Monday.
Over the years, thousands of pages of records in the Epstein case have been released through lawsuits, Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures, and Freedom of Information Act requests.
It includes revealing many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell. While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:
The Epstein List: Names revealed before Trump and Bondi said there was nothing to see
Bill Clinton's alleged letter in Epstein birthday book revealed
A letter allegedly sent by former President Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and included in his infamous “birthday book” was among the files released by members of the House oversight committee Monday.
The letter attributed to Clinton reads: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”
Angel Urena, a spokesperson for Clinton, previously issued a statement that read: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some time ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”
In full: Trump’s alleged ‘bawdy’ birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein is made public
Donald Trump’s alleged “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein that features a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s reported signature has now been made public after lawyers for the estate of the deceased sex offender provided a copy of the birthday book to the House oversight committee.
“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” oversight ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said on Monday after House Democrats shared the image on social media. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”
The publication of the letter comes two months after The Wall Street Journal first reported on its existence, noting that the “bawdy” card was allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday present to the now disgraced financier. The card features the figure of a nude woman with Trump’s signature seemingly mimicking pubic hair.
Justin Baragona has the full story:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments