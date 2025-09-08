Trump-Epstein live updates: White House blasts ‘bawdy’ birthday note after Dems release image of alleged drawing
Infamous birthday letter’s release creates sensation online as White House continues to insist it is a hoax
Members of the House Oversight Committee have released a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by President Donald Trump and sent to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the existence of the letter and accompanying drawing of a nude woman. Trump vehemently denied he had authored the bawdy note or that it even existed, filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication and its owner, Rupert Murdoch.
The letter was part of a birthday album compiled for Epstein in 2003 when he and the president were friends. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the birthday album on Monday as part of a batch of documents from Epstein’s estate.
After the letter was released, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted pictures on X of Trump’s signature and tagged The Wall Street Journal’s parent corporation, News Corp., writing: “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!”
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also tweeted a denial, adding: “This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”
Nancy Mace was tearful after meeting with Epstein victims. A day later she defended Trump who has called it a ‘hoax’
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is defending President Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, painting the president as a principled opponent of the late sex criminal even as Trump has dismissed the Epstein scandal in recent days as a Democrat-led “hoax.”
Tearful Nancy Mace defends Epstein victims even as Trump calls their claims a ‘hoax’
WSJ reporter, named in Trump's defamation suit, posts other signature examples
Newsom trolls Vance over reaction to original WSJ sotry
California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Vice President JD Vance over his initial reaction to The Wall Street Journal’s original story about the existence of the birthday book and letter.
At the time, Vance tweeted: “Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit.”
Newsom posted on X: “This aged nicely.”
White House claims it's not his signature — but there are lots of other examples from that period
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich tweeted that the signature on the birthday letter does not match that of the president.
However, many have been quick to point out that it matches Donald Trump’s signature from before his time in politics and there appear to be many examples.
As sex trafficking survivors gathered on Capitol Hill, Trump says it's time to end Epstein 'hoax'
President Donald Trump on Friday once again lashed out over calls from members of both parties for his administration to release case files associated with probes into the deceased sex offender — his onetime friend — Jeffrey Epstein.
Writing on Truth Social, the president said Democrats “did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money” and claimed that those calling for transparency in the infamous case are disingenuously “seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims.”
Trump says it’s time to end Epstein ‘hoax’ and blames Democrats for ‘befriending’ him
White House reacts repeating Trump claim that Epstein case is 'hoax'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X to push out a response to the release of the birthday letter.
Leavitt wrote: “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.
“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.
“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.
“Furthermore, the ‘reporter’ @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond.
“This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”
Good afternoon
Good afternoon, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the reaction to the release of the sexually suggestive letter sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, purportedly signed by President Donald Trump some 22 years ago.
We’ll be tracking the fallout from the publication of the letter by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
