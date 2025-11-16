Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump stance on Epstein files is a 'huge miscalculation'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, formerly a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, called on the president to refocus his attention on the American people and use less divisive rhetoric in politics after the two had a falling out over the release of the Epstein files.

Over the weekend, Trump announced he would no longer support Greene and called her a “traitor” for criticizing his refusal to release the remainder of the Epstein files.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Greene promised to continue pushing for their release, despite the president’s ire with her.

The Georgia Republican also criticized Trump for devoting more effort to foreign policy, such as resolving conflicts abroad, than to making life more affordable for American citizens.

“I would love to see Air Force One stay home and there be nothing but a constant focus in the White House on a domestic agenda,” Greene said.

She also called on the president to stop using polarizing rhetoric and apologized for her own participation in “toxic politics.”

“I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot.”