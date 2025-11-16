Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Trump to ‘refocus’ on MAGA and tamp down divisive rhetoric as feud over Epstein files intensifies: Live
Greene apologized for participating in ‘toxic politics’ with divisive and hurtful rhetoric on social media
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, formerly a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, called on the president to refocus his attention on the American people and use less divisive rhetoric in politics after the two had a falling out over the release of the Epstein files.
Over the weekend, Trump announced he would no longer support Greene and called her a “traitor” for criticizing his refusal to release the remainder of the Epstein files.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, Greene promised to continue pushing for their release, despite the president’s ire with her.
The Georgia Republican also criticized Trump for devoting more effort to foreign policy, such as resolving conflicts abroad, than to making life more affordable for American citizens.
“I would love to see Air Force One stay home and there be nothing but a constant focus in the White House on a domestic agenda,” Greene said.
She also called on the president to stop using polarizing rhetoric and apologized for her own participation in “toxic politics.”
“I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot.”
'It all comes down to the Epstein files' MTG says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not abandoning her efforts to release the Epstein Files and said the dissolution of her relationship with the president ultimately comes down to it.
“Unfortunately, it all comes down to the Epstein files. That is shocking,” Greene told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday morning.
After several months of breaking with her party on issues like declaring the Israel war in Gaza a genocide, and Republicans refusing to take responsibility for unaffordable healthcare, Trump said over the weekend he would no longer support Greene’s re-election campaign.
Greene was once considered one of Trump’s most loyal supporters
“I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims, I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations and I stand with survivors of trafficking and those that are trapped in sex trafficking. I will not apologize for that. I believe the country deserves transparency for these files.”
Greene calls Trump's words 'hurtful' and warns they can incite threats
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known loyal supporter of the president, said Sunday morning that President Donald Trump’s words were “hurtful” and warned it could “radicalize” people.
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Greene reminded people of her loyalty to the president, saying she spent millions of dollars helping him get elected and stood beside him when nobody else did.
“His remarks, of course, have been hurtful,” Greene began. “However, I think I have something in my heart that is incredibly important for our country and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics.”
Greene said political rhetoric has divided the United States and turned people against each other.
“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a ‘traitor,’ and that is so extremely wrong and those are the type of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”
Few allies can remain in Donald Trump’s good graces forever.
For a while, it seemed like far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene might the one who bucked the trend, but now it seems her time has come, too.
The president has branded Greene, once one of his fiercest allies in Washington, D.C., a “traitor.” He said he’s open to endorsing a primary challenger against the Georgia Republican.
Here’s how their relationship came to an end.
A House vote looms over the Epstein files – which other Republicans backed it?
On the same day the government reopened after 43-day shutdown, a petition supported by all House Democrats and four Republicans got the final signature needed for a vote on a bill to compel the Justice Department to release all files related to Epstein.
High-level Trump aides failed to convince Representative Lauren Boebert to take her name off the Epstein petition, going so far as to meet with her in the Situation Room, a White House space typically used for pressing national security matters, Reuters reports.
Republican Representative Nancy Mace, another Trump loyalist, also did not budge in her support for the petition. A source familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity said that when Mace and Trump were unable to connect by phone, she wrote a message to the president that referenced her experience as a sexual assault survivor.
The recalcitrance of Boebert and Mace, members of a Republican congressional conference that has shown almost complete obedience to Trump, suggests the president will have to navigate internal dissent carefully to ensure the Epstein saga does not fracture his party heading into the midterm elections.
Does Trump’s explosive fallout with MTG signal deeper rifts in the MAGA movement?
An alliance between Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has dramatically fractured, escalating into an explosive feud that could signal deeper rifts within his 'Make America Great Again' movement ahead of next year's midterm elections:
Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA reporter boyfriend rallies behind congresswoman
Things may be about to get awkward in the Briefing Room.
Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn is known for his Trump-friendly questions during White House briefings and grabbing headlines for incidents like mocking the Ukrainian president for not wearing a suit to the White House.
However, Glenn is dating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the reporter rallied behind the congresswoman on Saturday amid her ongoing feud with the president.
“I love this woman,” he posted on X along with photos of him and Greene. “I love this country. God bless America.
Trump’s gloating over Thomas Massie’s private life in the wake of his wife’s death proves a step too far for some MAGA loyalists
Trump’s gloating over news that Republican Rep. Thomas Massie remarried after the death of his first wife last year proved a step too far for some of his MAGA loyalists.
SNL’s Trump sells gold-framed Epstein files for $800 in cold open sketch: ‘Makes a great stocking stuffer’
Saturday Night Live mocked the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to downplay the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in a cold open sketch featuring the president denying he ever really knew Epstein just before offering to sell the Epstein files for $800 as a “stocking stuffer.”
Tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open began with a question the White House is probably also asking itself: “Can we please move off the topic of Epstein?”
During the sketch, set in the White House press briefing room, Ashley Padilla as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fends off increasingly pointed questions about Epstein and the president, until James Austin Johnson jumps in as Trump himself to answer.
“I am hiding almost nothing, just enough to make it extremely suspicious,” he says, before offering to sell the Epstein files as an $800 “stocking stuffer.”
The sketch also plays up Trump’s repeated insistence he wasn’t that close to Epstein.
“Jeffrey Epstein, I barely knew the guy, as evidenced by the thousands of pictures of us together dancing and grinding our teeth together at various parties, always leering and pointing at something just off camera, probably a book we’re excited to read,” he says.
The sketch concludes with Trump pardoning a turkey who is, Trump says, “by complete coincidence,” a sex offender.
