Trump lashes out at supporters as poll says most Americans believe key details on Epstein being hidden: Live
‘I don’t want their support anymore!’ says president, calling supporters demanding answers on Epstein files ‘weaklings’
President Donald Trump has lashed out at his own supporters, calling them “weaklings” and accusing them of being fooled by Democrats, as he tries to stop widespread criticism of his administration’s handling of much-hyped records in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.
Members of the administration have previously helped propagate conspiracy theories regarding the death of the late financier and socialite while in custody and awaiting trial. Trump now calls it a “hoax.”
There is no evidence that any former Democratic officials tampered with the documents or played any role in spreading conspiracies about the files, which members of Trump’s administration promoted for years.
A large majority of Americans believe the Trump administration is withholding information about Epstein, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The survey showed that 69 percent of people think the federal government is concealing details about Epstein’s clients, while only six percent disagreed.
Speculation about the case captivated parts of Trump’s political base, who expected sensational disclosures after assurances from senior officials that investigation documents would include damning revelations about Epstein and his alleged clients.
The Trump administration reversed its pledge last week, angering some of the president's supporters and causing a rift in MAGA world.
Jon Sopel writes:
Who owns Maga? I mean, not literally, of course. Maga is an idea rather than a thing. It is not a shop or a book. There are no bricks and mortar – although if I could have had 10 per cent from every red Make America Great Again cap sold, I wouldn’t be sitting here writing this article.
The reason I pose the question is that when there was a rumbling disquiet over sending bombers to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, the president swatted his Trumpland critics who said this wasn’t true to the core principles of Maga and America First.
He more or less said, “I invented Maga, so Maga is what I say it is.” It worked. His detractors huffed and puffed a bit, but then they went quiet. The Maga coalition fell into line behind their hero.
But over Jeffrey Epstein – the disgraced millionaire and paedophile who died in custody awaiting trial – it’s all rather different.
Good morning
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the latest developments from the fallout of the Trump administration’s reversal of its pledge to release documents from the investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
We’ll be recapping how the administration’s decision has enraged some of President Donald Trump’s base and the latest reaction from Washington and beyond.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. ET today and will doubtless field questions on the matter.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign executive orders in the Oval Office at 4 p.m. and is also expected to comment.
Stay tuned.
