Trump called Greene – who is expected to vote next week on a proposal to force the government to release more Epstein files – a ‘ranting lunatic’
President Donald Trump has called his longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene a “ranting lunatic” and accused her of going “far left” as their rift deepens over the release of the Epstein files.
Trump tore into the Georgia Republican late on Friday after she accused the White House of a “huge miscalculation” in brushing off the latest attempts to release more files.
“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” Trump wrote, adding that he no longer takes Greene’s calls.
Greene called the President’s vitriol “astonishing” and accused Trump of coming after her to “make an example to scare all the other Republicans” from voting for more Epstein disclosures.
“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” she wrote on X. “But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”
President Donald Trump has withdrawn his support for former his former MAGA ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia," Trump posted on Truth Social late on Friday.
It comes after Greene was one of only four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full Department of Justice files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus has the full story:
What did Trump say?
In a blistering post published on Truth Social on Friday evening, President Donald Trump said: “I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia.”
He said “all I see ‘wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN,” adding that he cannot take a “ranting lunatic’s” calls every day.
Trump continued: “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”
How did Marjorie Taylor Greene respond?
Greene, who has largely avoided criticising Trump directly, responded to the attack by posting on X that President Trump "just attacked me and lied about me."
She suggested he may have been responding to her efforts to get his administration to release more files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump has dismissed the furore over the Epstein case as a "hoax" pushed by Democrats.
Greene accused Trump of trying to intimidate other Republicans ahead of a vote next week on releasing the Epstein files, calling it “astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”
It comes after Greene was one of only four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full Department of Justice files related to Epstein.
Recap: Everything you need to know about the latest Epstein controversy
- Earlier this week Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released bombshell emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting the controversy over the Trump administration’s handling of government documents relating to the late convicted sex offender.
- Many of the emails mention Trump, who was friends with the disgraced financier decades ago, including one in which Epstein claimed the president “knew about the girls.”
- Trump told reporters Friday night he “knows nothing” about the emails.
- Also Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi assigned a prosecutor to lead the investigation into prominent Democrats’ ties to Epstein after Trump directed her to launch the probe.
