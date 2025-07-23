Trump rages over newly surfaced photos of Epstein at president’s second wedding: Live
Newly uncovered photos and footage cast fresh light on Donald Trump’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
At least two black and White photos unearthed by CNN confirm for the first time that Epstein attended the president’s December 1993 wedding to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York. A third photograph taken two months earlier shows the pair together during the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York.
The outlet also broadcast footage from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret runway event in New York, showing Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, “laughing and chatting” to Epstein. Both the photos and video predate any of Epstein’s known legal issues.
Asked about the photos in a call with CNN Tuesday, Trump said, “You’ve got to be kidding me” before lashing out at the “fake news” organization and hanging up.
The report comes as the president attempted to brush off “nonsense” claims surrounding the convicted sex offender’s case and peddled a conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama manufactured the Russia investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Obama's office issues rare response to 'bizarre allegations' from Trump
After President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of treason, branding him the “ringleader” of the Russia investigation, Obama’s office issued a rare response, calling the “bizarre allegations” both “ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”
Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.”
Rodenbush noted that multiple investigations, including a bipartisan examination by the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed Russia had meddled in the 2016 election. That committee was led by then Senator Marco Rubio, now Trump’s Secretary of State.
Here’s the statement in full:
Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.
Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.
Trump labels Epstein files probe 'witch hunt' as he spirals over ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ in Oval Office rant
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.:
Donald Trump hastily changed the subject to his years-long bid to seek revenge against Barack Obama as he was questioned about the Jeffrey Epstein files during a meeting Monday with the president of the Philippines at the White House.
The U.S. president accused his predecessor of “sedacious [sic]” behavior and ranted about an imaginary “coup” after Ed O’Keefe of CBS News asked him about the Justice Department reaching out to attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell to request a new interview about Epstein and the sex trafficking ring for which her involvement earned the socialite a 20-year prison sentence in 2022.
‘Witch Hunt’: Trump’s label for Epstein files probe as he spirals in Oval Office rant
