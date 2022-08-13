Trump news - live: Lawyer told DoJ all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned, report says
Rolling coverage of the latest developments following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago
In June, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump told the Department of Justice (DOJ) that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.
At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The New York Times.
The new defence coming out of Donald Trump’s office in response to the raid on his home is that the documents found at Mar-a-Lago had already been declassified.
A statement defending the keeping of the documents at the former president’s private club was shared on Fox News on Friday by right-wing writer John Solomon.
“As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time. American presidents are no different. President Trump, in order to prepare for work the next day, often took documents including classified documents from the Oval Office to the residence,” the statement said.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried interest” tax increase on private equity earnings while securing a $35 billion exemption that will spare much of the industry from a separate tax increase other huge corporations now have to pay.
The bill, with Sinema’s alterations intact, was given final approval by Congress on Friday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden this coming week.
In November 1979, a little over a week after student militants seized control of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage, President Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order 12170 declaring a national emergency against Iran.
That order remains in effect today, renewed most recently in the weeks before last Thanksgiving by President Joe Biden, who noted then that “our relations with Iran have not yet normalized.”
The Biden administration’s declaration Aug. 4 of a public health emergency on monkeypox frees up federal money and resources to fight a virus that has already infected more than 10,000 people in the United States. But public health emergencies expire every 90 days, unless extended by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Those are different from national emergency declarations, which give presidents broad leeway to make policy and tap federal funds without congressional approval. That’s what activists have clamored for to better fight climate change, but Biden has held off despite energy shortages in much of the world and high gasoline prices at home.
“This is actually the true test of whether President Biden takes the climate crisis seriously,” Karen Orenstein, climate director of Friends of the Earth. “There could not be a more crucial move.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Mar-a-Lago raid.
The Georgia Republican announced the resolution on Friday after Republicans shared their outrage at the investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Ms Greene’s resolution states that Mr Garland’s “personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent”.
The search warrant, authorized by a federal judge, was unsealed on Friday after the measure received approval from both the Department of Justice and Mr Trump’s legal team.
The warrant revealed that the FBI located classified documents that had been taken to Mar-a-Lago, and showed that the former president is under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act.
Donald Trump is under fire for allegedly leaking the entire unredacted warrant and “endangering” FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the removal of official records from the White House.
A judge unsealed a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, which show the Justice Department recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked with the highest levels of classification.
“The disgusting, vile, deranged former POTUS just leaked the entire warrant,” a viral tweet by user ‘Spiro Agnew’s Ghost’ claimed. “The one his lawyers said he didn’t have with the FBI agents’ names unredacted, so he could purposefully endanger them.” However, the handle did not offer proof that Mr Trump was behind the leak.
Meanwhile, Breitbart faced flak for publishing a leaked version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that included the names of an FBI special agent and supervisor agent, with users claiming Mr Trump himself leaked the document to the right-wing organisation.
A law enforcement source told CNN that the FBI is investigating an “unprecedented” number of threats against bureau personnel and property in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, including some against agents listed in court records as being involved in the recent search.
In June, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump told the Department of Justice (DOJ) that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.
At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The New York Times.
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024.
“I’ve said it 100 times – if he’s not leading in the polls – I’ve sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.
Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the storage of top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his role and actions in relation to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the special grand jury investigation in Fulton County, Georgia in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, and the investigation into his private business practices by the New York state attorney general.
One of Mr Trump’s most common criticisms of investigations into him is that they are politically motivated “witch hunts”.
Sources from the Department of Justice have said that the raid on Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s southern Florida estate, was an effort to look for documents related to nuclear weapons, The Washington Post reported.
Four days after FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Palm Beach, Florida mansion turned private club where Donald Trump keeps his primary residence and office, shoes appear to be dropping fast.
On Thursday, US attorney general Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would ask the Florida judge who approved the search of the ex-president’s property to unseal the warrant and itemised receipt that Mr Trump’s attorneys were given after the FBI finished searching his home and office. And as the clock struck midnight on Friday, Mr Trump announced that he would not oppose the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant.
Initial reports from well-sourced journalists on the Trumpworld beat indicated that he was resisting calls to consent to the release of the warrant. But something happened in between Mr Garland’s press conference and the ex-president’s midnight statement: The conflict between the former president and the government he once led went nuclear.
FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about French president Emmanuel Macron.
According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
What do the transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning, the 1950s Soviet spy Julius Rosenberg, and former president Donald Trump all have in common?
The answer, according to a now-public search warrant for the FBI’s extraordinary raid on Mr Trump’s Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, is that all four have been investigated under suspicion of violating the Espionage Act of 1917.
Io Dodds reports.
Ex-president says ‘everyone brings work home’ after FBI haul unsealed
The new defence coming out of Mr Trump’s office in response to the raid on his Florida home is that the documents found at Mar-a-Lago had already been declassified.
Some of the documents were marked “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” according to The Wall Street Journal.
A statement defending the keeping of the documents at the former president’s private club was shared on Fox News on Friday by right-wing writer John Solomon.
“As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time. American presidents are no different. President Trump, in order to prepare for work the next day, often took documents including classified documents from the Oval Office to the residence,” the statement said. “He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken into the residence were deemed to be declassified.”
This would mean that anyone would be able to view the documents.
“The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States. The idea that some paper-pushing bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated by the president, needs to approve of declassification is absurd,” the statement said.
Mr Solomon wrote on his site Just The News that Mr Trump’s office said that “the very fact that these documents were present at Mar-a-Lago means they couldn’t have been classified”.
Graeme Wood, writing for The Atlantic, noted that “the Atomic Energy Acts of 1946 and 1954 produced an even [stronger] category of classified knowledge. Anything related to the production or use of nuclear weapons and nuclear power is inherently classified, and Trump could utter whatever words he pleased yet still be in possession of classified material”.
The new statement from Mr Trump’s office goes against previous messages from the former president, in which he baselessly claimed the FBI could have planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago during the raid.
Presidents can declassify documents, but they must follow a certain procedure.
“He can’t just wave a wand and say it’s declassified,” Obama assistant deputy director of national intelligence Richard Immerman told NBC News. “There has to be a formal process. That’s the only way the system can work.”
