The Department of Justice is preparing to ask a Washington, DC grand jury to indict former president Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice as soon as Thursday, adding further weight to the legal baggage facing Mr Trump as he campaigns for his party’s nomination in next year’s presidential election.
The Independent has learned that prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Mr Trump for violating a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defence”.
Mr Trump reacted to the news on Wednesday, saying “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong”.
This comes as Mr Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to several federal charges. A separate grand jury that is meeting in Florida has also been hearing evidence in the documents investigation.
Meanwhile, the former president is facing more competition in his quest to return to the White House in 2024.
VOICES: Mike Pence isn’t even a contender for 2024. Why are we pretending?
Former vice president Mike Pence announced his candidacy for president on Wednesday with more attention from the press than it likely will receive from Republican voters.
On Wednesday night, he will appear on CNN for a town hall, and this weekend, he will venture to North Carolina to speak at the state party’s convention that will also feature the two top contenders for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and his old boss, former president Donald Trump.
Of course, like any presidential candidate, Mr Pence has been setting himself up for a run, releasing a memoir last year and campaigning for various Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms.
Earlier this year, at the Gridiron Dinner, that formal gathering of the press and politicians that is sequestered from the public eye that I’m never cool enough to get an invitation for, he praised the media while lambasting the former president, attempting to once again separate himself from his former political benefactor.
Mike Pence isn’t even a contender for 2024. Why are we pretending?
His decision to Trump on January 6 deserves respect. But it has cratered his chances to win the White House
Pence calls on DoJ not to indict Trump but stops short of saying he’d pardon him if elected in 2024
Mike Pence has called on the Justice Department to not prosecute Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents but refused to say he would pardon the former president if he won the White House.
The former vice president told a CNN town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, that he viewed the handling of classified material as “a very serious matter” but told host Dana Bash that federal prosecutors should leave Mr Trump alone.
“I would hope not, I really would,” he said when asked if the DoJ special counsel Jack Smith should indict Mr Trump over the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“I think it would be terribly divisive to the country at a time when the American people are hurting. This kind of action by the DoJ would only fuel further division in the country and send a terrible message to the wider world … I hope the DoJ thinks better of it and resolves this in a better way than an indictment,” he continued.
Despite that, Mr Pence told the audience that “no one is above the law”, and also admitted that he himself had no business having some classified documents at his home in Indiana.
Pence calls on DoJ not to indict Trump but stops short of saying he’d pardon him
Former vice president was himself just cleared of mishandling classified documents found at Indiana home
Grand jurors have heard testimony from numerous associates of ex-president
A source familiar with the matter has said Mr Trump’s team was recently informed that he is a “target” of a Justice Department probe, which began in early 2022 after National Archives and Records Administration officials discovered more than 100 documents bearing classification markings in a set of 15 boxes of Trump administration records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, the century-old mansion turned private beach club where Mr Trump maintains his primary residence and post-presidential office.
Over the course of the last year, grand jurors have heard testimony from numerous associates of the ex-president, including nearly every employee of Mar-a-Lago, former administration officials who worked in Mr Trump’s post-presidential office and for his political operation, and former high-ranking administration officials such as his final White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Millionaires support Ron DeSantis but Trump support growing, says poll
The Florida governor is the favourite GOP candidate among millionaires, but support for Donald Trump among the wealthy is growing, according to a new poll.
The CNBC Millionaire Survey shows that 32 per cent of Republicans with that status support the Florida governor, a drop from 54 per cent at the end of 2022.
Mr Trump now has the support of 28 per cent of Republican millionaires, up from 17 per cent last year, says the poll.
GOP conservatives shutter House to protest McCarthy-Biden debt deal, setting up next budget brawl
In fallout from the debt ceiling deal, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suddenly confronting a new threat to his power as angry hard-right conservatives bring the House chamber to a halt, reviving their displeasure over the compromise struck with President Joe Biden and demanding deeper spending cuts ahead.
Barely a dozen Republicans, mainly members of the House Freedom Caucus, shuttered House business for a second day Thursday in protest of McCarthy’s leadership. Routine votes could not be taken, and a pair of pro-gas stove bills important to GOP activists stalled out. Some lawmakers asked if they could simply go home.
McCarthy brushed off the disruption as healthy political debate, part of his “risk taker” way of being a leader — not too different, he said, from the 15-vote spectacle it took in January for him to finally convince his colleagues to elect him as speaker. With a paper-thin GOP majority, any few Republicans have outsized sway.
GOP conservatives shutter House to protest McCarthy-Biden debt deal, setting up next budget brawl
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suddenly confronting a new threat to his power
Separate grand jury meeting in Florida has also been hearing evidence
It is understood that prosecutors intend to ask grand jurors to vote on the indictment on Thursday, but that vote could be delayed as much as a week until the next meeting of the grand jury to allow for a complete presentation of evidence, or to allow investigators to gather more evidence for presentation of necessary.
A separate grand jury that is meeting in Florida has also been hearing evidence in the documents investigation. That grand jury was empaneled in part to overcome legal issues posed by the fact that some of the crimes allegedly committed by Mr Trump took place in that jurisdiction, not in Washington. Under federal law, prosecutors must bring charges against federal defendants in the jurisdiction where the crimes took place.
Trump’s ex-adviser Steve Bannon subpoenaed by Jack Smith’s Jan 6 probe, says report
Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith as part of a grand jury in his investigation into the January 6 insurrection, says a report.
The Washington DC grand jury is separate from the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House.
The subpoena is for both documents and testimony and was sent out in late May, sources told NBC News.
Bannon was convicted in July 2022 on two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the congressional January 6 committee.
In October, US District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Bannon to four months in federal prison, but the sentence was suspended while he appeals his conviction.
Trump’s ex-adviser Steve Bannon subpoenaed by Jack Smith’s Jan 6 probe, says report
Special counsel overseeing probes into Trump’s handling of classified documents and efforts to stay in power
Rishi Sunak not seeking meeting with Donald Trump because of ‘busy schedule’
Rishi Sunak has suggested a “busy schedule” meant he was not seeking a meeting with Donald Trump while in the US.
The Prime Minister will meet President Joe Biden, who defeated Mr Trump in 2019, at the White House on Thursday and has already held talks with senior political figures in Congress.
Mr Trump is widely seen as the frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination to run for president again in 2024, with Ron DeSantis viewed as his main rival.
Mr DeSantis met two members of Mr Sunak’s Cabinet – James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch – during a trip to the UK in April, forcing Downing Street to deny any favouritism for the Florida governor over the former president.
Mr Sunak was asked why he was not seeking a meeting with Mr Trump during his visit to Washington.
The Prime Minister will meet President Joe Biden during his trip to Washington.
Prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Trump
The Independent has learned that prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Mr Trump for violating a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defence”.
The use of Section 793, which does not make reference to classified information, is understood to be a strategic decision by prosecutors that has been made to short-circuit Mr Trump’s ability to claim that he used his authority as president to declassify documents he removed from the White House and kept at his Palm Beach, Florida property long after his term expired on 20 January 2021.
That section of US criminal law is written in a way that could encompass Mr Trump’s conduct even if he was authorised to possess the information as president because it states that anyone who “lawfully having possession of, access to, control over, or being entrusted with any document ...relating to the national defence,” and “willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted or attempts to communicate, deliver, transmit or cause to be communicated, delivered or transmitted the same to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it” can be punished by as many as 10 years in prison.
