The Department of Justice is preparing to ask a Washington DC grand jury to indict Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice over the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, the latest setback to hit his 2024 presidential campaign.
The Independent has learned that prosecutors are ready to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment as soon as Thursday accusing the former president of violating a portion of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any “information respecting the national defence”.
Mr Trump reacted angrily to the news on Wednesday, insisting: “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong.”
The dramatic development comes as Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to several federal charges.
Meanwhile, the Republican front-runner is facing further competition in his quest to return to the White House in 2024 as his estanged vice president Mike Pence and ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie join an increasingly crowded field.
Millionaires support Ron DeSantis but Trump support growing, says poll
The Florida governor is the favourite GOP candidate among millionaires, but support for Donald Trump among the wealthy is growing, according to a new poll.
The CNBC Millionaire Survey shows that 32 per cent of Republicans with that status support the Florida governor, a drop from 54 per cent at the end of 2022.
Mr Trump now has the support of 28 per cent of Republican millionaires, up from 17 per cent last year, says the poll.
Pence likely sealed his fate as a presidential candidate on January 6
Mr Pence likely sealed his fate as a presidential candidate not when he filed the paperwork to become a contender this month, but on January 6, when he made the correct decision to break from Mr Trump and his advisers’ cockamamie scheme to overturn the election. Mr Pence mentioned this during his announcement speech, excoriating the president for inciting the mob that wanted to lynch him and putting American democracy in peril.
“On that fateful day, President Trump’s words were reckless, they endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol,” he said. “But the American people deserve to know that on that day President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice.”
Mr Pence deserves credit for not subverting democracy. But it also means that he is almost certainly not going to be president of the United States. Almost every indicator shows that Republican voters have soundly rejected him and likely will continue to do so as the 2024 campaign begins in earnest.
Pence accuses Trump of treating abortion issue as an ‘inconvenience’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said he plans to make the expansion of abortion bans a central plank of his 2024 campaign as he launched his bid for the GOP nomination on Wednesday.
The white-haired conservative Republican spoke in Ankeny, Iowa, on Wednesday as he officially began his quest for the White House. His campaign launch came less than 24 hours after another Republican, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, entered the race as well.
In Iowa, Mr Pence spoke about his longtime opposition to abortion rights and accused his former boss of backing away from the issue in the wake of the political fallout from the Dobbs decision that ended federal protections for abortion rights.
“After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race are retreating from the cause of the unborn,” the former VP said.
“The sanctity of life has been our party’s calling for half a century — long before Donald Trump was ever a part of it. Now he treats it as an inconvenience, even blaming election losses on overturning Roe v Wade.”
VOICES: Mike Pence isn’t even a contender for 2024. Why are we pretending?
Former vice president Mike Pence announced his candidacy for president on Wednesday with more attention from the press than it likely will receive from Republican voters.
On Wednesday night, he will appear on CNN for a town hall, and this weekend, he will venture to North Carolina to speak at the state party’s convention that will also feature the two top contenders for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and his old boss, former president Donald Trump.
Of course, like any presidential candidate, Mr Pence has been setting himself up for a run, releasing a memoir last year and campaigning for various Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms.
Earlier this year, at the Gridiron Dinner, that formal gathering of the press and politicians that is sequestered from the public eye that I’m never cool enough to get an invitation for, he praised the media while lambasting the former president, attempting to once again separate himself from his former political benefactor.
Pence calls on DoJ not to indict Trump but stops short of saying he’d pardon him if elected in 2024
Mike Pence has called on the Justice Department to not prosecute Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents but refused to say he would pardon the former president if he won the White House.
The former vice president told a CNN town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, that he viewed the handling of classified material as “a very serious matter” but told host Dana Bash that federal prosecutors should leave Mr Trump alone.
“I would hope not, I really would,” he said when asked if the DoJ special counsel Jack Smith should indict Mr Trump over the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“I think it would be terribly divisive to the country at a time when the American people are hurting. This kind of action by the DoJ would only fuel further division in the country and send a terrible message to the wider world … I hope the DoJ thinks better of it and resolves this in a better way than an indictment,” he continued.
Despite that, Mr Pence told the audience that “no one is above the law”, and also admitted that he himself had no business having some classified documents at his home in Indiana.
Grand jurors have heard testimony from numerous associates of ex-president
A source familiar with the matter has said Mr Trump’s team was recently informed that he is a “target” of a Justice Department probe, which began in early 2022 after National Archives and Records Administration officials discovered more than 100 documents bearing classification markings in a set of 15 boxes of Trump administration records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, the century-old mansion turned private beach club where Mr Trump maintains his primary residence and post-presidential office.
Over the course of the last year, grand jurors have heard testimony from numerous associates of the ex-president, including nearly every employee of Mar-a-Lago, former administration officials who worked in Mr Trump’s post-presidential office and for his political operation, and former high-ranking administration officials such as his final White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
