Trump administration fires thousands of federal employees; CDC slashes 10% of its workforce: Live updates
President and billionaire ally move to shrink government as deputy JD Vance prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Germany
The U.S. government has begun firing thousands of people at multiple agencies as Donald Trump and Elon Musk accelerated their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides healthcare for veterans, said it had let go of more than 1,000 employees who were in their probationary period, while the U.S. Forest Service is set to terminate more than 3,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been instructed to fire 1,300 staffers.
Termination emails have reportedly been sent to workers across the government, mostly to recently hired employees still on probation, at agencies such as the Department of Education, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the General Services Administration.
Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and has indicated he could threaten Vladimir Putin with sanctions or even military action if he won’t agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv’s long-term independence.
On Thursday, Trump announced that the U.S. will levy significant import taxes on any country that imposes its own taxes on American goods, starting a process that experts say could lead to a global trade war.
Trump family and library have raked in whopping $80m on return to White House
Companies have spent about $80 million on projects benefitting the Trump family and the Trump presidential library since his return to the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The staggering amount shows how much financial power the Trump name brings. The $80 million comes from various areas including donations and lawsuit settlements. The money will add to the Trump family’s fortune and help cover costs such as his presidential library.
Gustaf Kilander takes a look at the figures.
Trump family and library have raked in $80 million since White House return
‘Everything he does is either to be vengeful or to accumulate wealth, power, and adulation,’ lawyer Ty Cobb says of Trump
After call with Putin, Trump says Russia should be back in G7
A decade after Russia was expelled from the Group of Eight for invading and illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, President Donald Trump says he wants to reverse the decision and permit Russia to rejoin the group of the world’s major industrialized democracies, while also slashing America’s defense budget by 50 percent.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report from the White House.
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
U.S. and Ukraine study minerals deal as Vance and Zelensky meet
Two Ukrainian sources told Reuters on Friday that Ukraine has handed the U.S. its proposals for a bilateral minerals deal, as Kyiv tries to win the backing of President Donald Trump in his bid to end Russia’s war on the country.
The two sources from the Ukrainian delegation said the U.S. side requested that the proposals be examined until 5 p.m. local time, as President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference.
Kyiv has said it is ready for an agreement to open up its vast resources of key minerals, to U.S. investment as it seeks to obtain security guarantees as part of any deal to end the war with Russia.
When asked if a minerals deal would be agreed upon between Washington and Kyiv on Friday, Vance said in Munich: “Let's see.”
The minerals in question would include the rare earth variety, titanium, uranium, and lithium among others.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent traveled to Kyiv on Wednesday, where the United States presented Ukraine with a draft accord.
Zelensky said Kyiv would study it with a view to reaching an agreement in Munich.
With reporting by Reuters
Alongside Trump, Modi deflects during rare press conference
Narendra Modi ducked a question about billionaire Gautam Adani’s fraud indictment in the US during a joint press conference with Donald Trump on Thursday, a rare example of the Indian prime minister facing scrutiny from the media.
Mr Modi was on a state visit to the US to meet Mr Trump for the first time since the Republican re-entered the White House.
The interaction with US and Indian journalists marked a rare unscripted moment for the Indian leader, who has largely avoided interactions with the media throughout his 11 years in power.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Modi deflects during rare press conference alongside Donald Trump at White House
Modi dismisses question on tycoon Gautam Adani’s US indictment as a ‘personal matter’
CDC to lose 10% of staff under Trump's DOGE job cuts
Nearly 1,300 probationary employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—approximately one-tenth of the agency’s workforce—are being let go as part of the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate all probationary positions.
The Atlanta-based agency’s leadership was informed of the decision on Friday morning. The verbal notification came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during a meeting with CDC leaders, according to a federal official present at the meeting. The official, not authorized to discuss the matter, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The affected employees are set to receive four weeks of paid administrative leave, the official stated, noting that it remains unclear when individual workers will be notified.
The CDC, with a core budget of $9.2 billion, is responsible for protecting Americans from outbreaks and various public health threats. Prior to the cuts, the agency had about 13,000 employees, including over 2,000 staff members working in other countries.
India slashes bourbon whisky tariffs amid intensifying Trump criticism
India has slashed tariffs on bourbon whisky to 100% from 150%, a move that will benefit imports of brands like Suntory's Jim Beam, after U.S. President Donald Trump's criticised “unfair” levies in the South Asian market.
Trump, who met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House this week, has railed against the climate for American businesses in India and unveiled a roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on countries that put duties on U.S. imports.
The tariff notification by the Indian government was dated February 13 but gathered media attention only on Friday. It said the basic customs duty on bourbon will be 50%, with an additional levy of 50%, bringing the total to 100%.
Previously, such imports were taxed at 150%.
There will be no change on imports of other liquor products, which are also taxed at 150%.
Call for Trump to declassify Lockerbie bombing files
A lawyer who represented British victims of the Lockerbie bombing is urging President Donald Trump to declassify US agency files on the tragedy.
Professor Peter Watson says the families of those killed deserve “transparency, truth, and answers”.
It comes after the president moved to declassify files relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
Katrine Bussey has the story.
Call for Trump to declassify Lockerbie bombing files held by US agencies
Lawyer says victims’ families deserve ‘transparency, truth and answers’
Vance backs UK's Brexit voters amid anti-immigration rant at Munich conference
JD Vance has backed Brexit voters during a speech in Munich in which he attacked European leaders over migration and free speech.
The US vice president stunned gathered delegates as he lashed out at governments across the continent for ignoring voters’ concerns over migration and repressing free speech.
Mr Vance said he had witnessed Europe “retreat from some of its most fundamental values” and claimed that freedom is in danger across the continent.
Archie Mitchell reports for The Independent.
JD Vance backs Brexit voters amid anti-immigration rant at Munich conference
US vice president lashes out at governments across Europe over migration and free speech
Dallas police officers won’t work on ICE raids
Dallas Police Department has told immigrant communities that they will not partake in any ICE deportation raids despite brash orders made by President Donald Trump.
Officers announced their decision to break against the ultra-conservative views of the Texas red state in a Facebook post after revealing they would be hosting five sessions with the community in a bid to dampen down deportation fears.
Madeline Sherratt reports.
Dallas police officers won’t work on ICE raids, chief tells immigrants
‘The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the city of Dallas,’ said DPD interim chief Michael Igo
Viral mug shot now part of White House decor
Earlier in the week, much was made of a decorating change in the Oval Office, with a portrait of President Ronald Reagan now prominently displayed beside the Resolute desk.
Yesterday, though, eagle-eyed observers noted that a more historically significant portrait (of sorts) had been hung on a wall just outside the Oval.
As Donald Trump sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, possibly the most famous mug shot of modern times was visible through a doorway behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Here’s James Liddell’s report:
Donald Trump’s mugshot hangs just outside of the Oval Office
President’s scowling mugshot was spotted hanging in a West Wing hallway
