Trump reiterates hostage deadline threat to Hamas; scramble to fix DOGE’s nuclear experts blunder: Live
President and billionaire ally continue to shrink government with widespread layoffs; federal funding halted to schools requiring students be vaccinated against coronavirus
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has said that the latest batch of hostages to be released by Hamas “seem to be in good shape” but reminded the group of a deadline of midday on Saturday to have all hostages released.
“Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen... This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages,” he wrote on Truth Social on Saturday morning.
“Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!”
It comes as the president and his “First Buddy” Elon Musk accelerated their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy.
The Department of Veterans Affairs said it had let go of more than 1,000 employees in their probationary period, while the U.S. Forest Service is set to terminate more than 3,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been instructed to fire 1,300 staffers.
Elsewhere, more than 300 staffers at the National Nuclear Security Administration were reportedly fired Thursday night, with officials seemingly unaware that the agency oversees the U.S. nuclear stockpile.
Ukraine has not signed deal on its minerals, despite Trump's claims
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet signed a draft agreement to hand over half of his country’s rare earth minerals to U.S. companies in exchange for military support, contrary to Donald Trump’s claims.
“The deal was not signed yet. Sides are discussing the details,” a Ukrainian official familiar with the negotiations told Politico.
“Lawyers are working on it. In their draft, the U.S. has described a very complicated way how they want to get 50 percent [of Ukraine’s rare earths].”
On Tuesday, Trump said Ukraine had “essentially agreed” to a deal over its earth minerals.
"I told them that I want the equivalent of like $500 billion worth of rare earths, and they’ve essentially agreed to do that,” he said.
Feature: Fearing Trump’s deportations will break up her family, one woman is sending herself back to Mexico
Quebec Vasquez came to America when she was a kid. She built a life here and had a family.
Now, in response to the climate of fear caused by Donald Trump’s mass deportations, she has decided to return to the country of her birth, Richard Hall writes...
Fearful of Trump’s crackdown, one woman is deporting herself
Quebec Vasquez came to America when she was a kid. She built a life here and had a family. Now, in response to the climate of fear caused by Donald Trump’s mass deportations, she has decided to return to the country of her birth, Richard Hall writes
UK PM on collision course with Trump over VAT and future of Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is on a collision course with Donald Trump over the future of Ukraine and the president’s latest threat to impose tariffs on the UK, as the two leaders face their first major test since the Republican took office.
The US president announced on Thursday that he would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on all other countries, charging the same amount as levies imposed on American exports – claiming such a move was “fair to all”.
The policy published by the White House included VAT as a target – which analysts have suggested could knock around £24bn off UK GDP over the next two years.
Millie Cooke reports from London.
Starmer on collision course with Trump over VAT and future of Ukraine
Trump’s stance is first major test of relations between Labour and new White House
Two-thirds of Americans still believe climate change is impacting the Earth, despite what Trump contends
As the Trump administration works to dismantle and erase any mention of climate change on a federal level, a new report has found that the majority of Americans believe the Earth’s warming is affecting weather across the country.
Two-thirds of those recently surveyed by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication said they think global warming is impacting U.S. weather. Those who believe global warming is happening outnumber those who believe it is not by a ratio of more than five to one, the survey also found.
Julia Musto reports.
Two-thirds of Americans think global warming is affecting weather in the U.S.
With stronger hurricanes and longer wildfire seasons, Americans saw the impact of the climate crisis firsthand last year
Watch: Trump confirms call with UK PM
Donald Trump confirms call with Keir Starmer to plan ‘friendly meeting next week’
US President Donald Trump has confirmed he received a call from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to plan a “friendly meeting”. Mr Trump said he is expecting to meet with Sir Keir next week, adding the pair get along “very well”. The pair are expected to discuss tariffs implemented by the US president. Speaking at a signing of executive orders on Friday (14 February), Mr Trump told reporters: “I think he wants to come next week or the weekend.” Mr Trump told reporters it was Sir Keir’s request to meet, stating: “I met himtwice already. We get along very well. He’s a very nice guy.”
DOJ leader Emil Bove pushed other lawyers to drop Eric Adams case. Why didn’t he just do it himself?
Federal prosecutors faced an ultimatum on Friday, agree to dismiss the charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s criminal case – or else.
Emil Bove III, the No. 2 in the Justice Department and President Donald Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, issued the directive after being stonewalled a day earlier on the same request. He had pushed for dropping the bribery case, but Manhattan federal prosecutors resigned instead of signing it themselves. That led to the Friday showdown.
What is unclear is why Bove, a lawyer, didn’t just sign them himself.
While it is uncommon for the acting deputy attorney general to do so, nothing prevents him from taking action.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Why didn’t DOJ Leader Emil Bove drop Eric Adams case himself?
The official in the Justice Department sent federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Washington, D.C., in a tailspin this week after demanding someone sign off on a motion to dismiss the criminal case against Eric Adams
Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily lift funding freeze on US foreign aid
A judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily lift the funding freeze that shut down U.S. aid and development programs abroad.
In another setback for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, Judge Amir Ali issued the order Thursday in a lawsuit brought by companies that receive U.S. funding for the programs.
Trump froze almost all foreign aid in late January, a decision that has devastated foreign aid contractors and recipients.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Judge orders Trump administration to lift funding freeze on US foreign aid
In another setback for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE, Judge Amir Ali said freezing aid would have a ‘catastrophic effect on humanitarian missions’
Vance says Germany should work with the far right AfD
Vice president JD Vance has said he will implore Berlin to work with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to curb migration, despite an unofficial ban on collaborating with the group.
Mr Vance is speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday against the backdrop of president Donald Trump blindsiding Europe and Kyiv by organising a one-to-one with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
Tom Watling reports.
JD Vance says Germany should work with far right and not ignore ‘will of the people’
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been buoyed by support from the Donald Trump administration
After call with Putin, Trump says Russia should rejoin G7
A decade after Russia was expelled from the Group of Eight for invading and illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, President Donald Trump says he wants to reverse the decision and permit Russia to rejoin the group of the world’s major industrialized democracies, while also slashing America’s defense budget by 50 percent.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
Will DOGE being at the IRS delay your tax refund?
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has moved on to examining the Internal Revenue Service, fuelling fears over access and the potential handling of highly sensitive data.
“My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk’s henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America,” the Democrat tweeted Thursday. “And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason.”
James Liddell reports.
DOGE at the IRS could delay your tax refund, Democrat senator says
Gavin Kliger, 25, reportedly visited the tax-collection agency’s District of Columbia offices to examine its systems
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments