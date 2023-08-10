✕ Close Trump claims Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A previously unseen legal memo by Kenneth Chesebro , a lawyer from Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign, laid out how the ex-president’s efforts to interfere with certification of that year’s electoral college results were meant to buy time and delay the joint session at which Mr Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden would be made official.

The memo, which was first reported on by The New York Times, was referenced in the four-count indictment returned against the former president by a Washington DC grand jury last month. Mr Chesebro is described — but not named — in the indictment as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the alleged conspiracy to obstruct certification of the 2020 election. The first hearing is scheduled for Friday at 10am.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie has hit back at the latest cheap barb levelled against him by the former president.

Mr Trump emphasised comments referring to Mr Christie as a “fat pig” at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday.

The former governor responded on social media: “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face.”