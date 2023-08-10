Trump 2020 electoral college plan outlined in memo as Twitter special counsel search warrant revealed - latest
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
A previously unseen legal memo by Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer from Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign, laid out how the ex-president’s efforts to interfere with certification of that year’s electoral college results were meant to buy time and delay the joint session at which Mr Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden would be made official.
The memo, which was first reported on by The New York Times, was referenced in the four-count indictment returned against the former president by a Washington DC grand jury last month. Mr Chesebro is described — but not named — in the indictment as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the alleged conspiracy to obstruct certification of the 2020 election. The first hearing is scheduled for Friday at 10am.
Meanwhile, former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie has hit back at the latest cheap barb levelled against him by the former president.
Mr Trump emphasised comments referring to Mr Christie as a “fat pig” at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday.
The former governor responded on social media: “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face.”
Mr Trump has not confirmed he will attend the first Republican debate this month.
Trump not expected to attend classified documents arraignment
Donald Trump is not expected to show up at arraignment on Thursday on a superseding indictment in the classified documents case after he already waived his right to attend.
His arraignment on three newly filed charges on the Mar-a-Lago documents case is scheduled for 10 August.
In a court filing last week, both Mr Trump and his legal representative relinquished the former president’s requirement to be present.
Mr Trump was charged with three superseding charges and another co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira was added to the indictment.
They have been accused of attempting to delete security footage and obstructing federal investigations after the government subpoenaed it in their investigation.
John Eastman wants to delay disbarment hearing over potential criminal charges
A former Donald Trump-linked attorney and one of the chief architects of a scheme to overturn the 2020 election has asked to postpone his disbarment hearings as he anticipates criminal charges connected to the former president’s latest indictment.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump-linked lawyer John Eastman wants to delay disbarment hearing
The alleged ‘co-conspirator 2’ wants to postone disbarment as federal charges in 2020 election case loom
ICYMI: Trump could be hit with Georgia election charges next week
A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia could be asked to return a fourth set of criminal charges against former president Donald Trump as soon as next week, according to multiple reports.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump could be hit with Georgia election charges next week
Mr Trump could not pardon himself to end the case that could be brought against him by a Georgia grand jury
Trump not happy about Biden ‘Dark Brandon’ social media post
Despite Donald Trump’s penchant for attacking his political rivals on social media, the former president has taken issue with a tweet where Joe Biden is seen sipping coffee from a “Dark Brandon” themed mug.
Rachel Sharp explains.
Trump isn’t happy about Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ social media post
Trump’s complaint about the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme post came in a court document arguing against a protective order in the criminal case
Christie responds to Trump’s ‘fat pig’ attack: ‘Say it to my face’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has fired back at former President Donald Trump after he emphasised comments referring to Mr Christie as a “fat pig”.
“If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face,” Mr Christie tweeted on Tuesday night.
Read on...
Chris Christie responds to Trump’s ‘fat pig’ attack: ‘Say it to my face’
‘I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire,’ Trump writes
Ex-FBI official: Jack Smith may force Trump to pay back millions in donations
Donald Trump may be eventually forced to return millions of dollars of campaign funds he raised after the 2020 elections on fraudulent claims, a retired FBI official said on Tuesday.
Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director, said it “isn’t over” for Mr Trump after he was indicted over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results in charges led by special counsel Jack Smith in federal district court in Washington DC.
Shweta Sharma has the story.
Jack Smith may force Trump to pay back millions in donations, ex-FBI official says
‘When you raise millions based on a fraudulent claim, you’ve committed a crime. And, you just might have to give those millions back...’
As prosecutors seek order to stop, Trump vows to keep campaigning on his criminal cases
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted special counsel Jack Smith anew and vowed to continue campaigning on his criminal cases even as prosecutors seek a protective order to limit the evidence that he and his team can share.
Read on...
Trump vows to keep campaigning on his criminal cases despite prosecutors seeking order to stop
Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Jack Smith and vowing to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors seek a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team can share
Trump fixated on attacking Chris Christie’s weight
Donald Trump’s attacks against Chris Christie turned uglier than ever on Tuesday as the former president spoke at a rally in New Hampshire, the site of the second Republican statewide nominating contest.
Mr Trump has long leaned on jabs aimed at making fun of the former New Jersey governor’s weight in Truth Social postings and other comments about his once-ally. But on Tuesday, America’s 45th president took the stage in front of cheering supporters and demeaned his combative primary opponent as a “fat pig”, while mockingly imitating an aide advising him against doing so.
John Bowden reports.
Trump doubles down on attacking Chris Christie’s weight
Former president may be headed for onstage clash with former ally
In Georgia, Trump will have mugshot taken ‘if warranted’
The sheriff in the Georgia county where former President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted in connection to his attempts to overturn the presidential election results in the state has said that Mr Trump will receive no special treatment and that a mugshot will be taken “if warranted”.
Fulton County Sheriff appeared on CNN on Sunday, saying that “first and foremost, we will follow our own policies and procedures”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump will have mugshot taken ‘if warranted’, Georgia Sheriff says
‘We simply don’t give any leniency just because of your status,’ Patrick Labat says
Ex-Pence aide blasted the former vice president with Trump endorsement — but supported his former boss on Jan 6
Mike Pence’s ex-national security adviser praised the former vice president’s actions on January 6 despite the fact he has now criticised Mr Pence and endorsed Donald Trump, CNN reported.
Retired Gen Keith Kellogg blasted Mr Pence in his endorsement of Mr Trump on Tuesday and said the former VP had displayed a “laissez-faire style unworthy of the presidency.” He specifically expressed his “his dissatisfaction with Mr Pence’s actions towards the former president.”
But Marc Short, a former top aide to Mr Pence, read an email from Gen Kellogg on CNN during the assault on the Capitol telling Mr Pence that he needed to certify the 2020 presidential election results that evening.
Eric Garcia reports.
Ex-Pence aide blasted him in Trump endorsement. He supported his former boss on Jan 6
Pence’s former top aide Marc Short read emails from retired Gen Keith Kellogg, who endorsed Trump on Tuesday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies