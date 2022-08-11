✕ Close Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago

As the fallout from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago continues with rumours of a Trumpworld informant tipping off authorities, Mr Trump yesterday pleaded the fifth amendment 440 times in his sworn deposition to the long-running New York State probe into his real estate dealings.

Mr Trump has repeatedly condemned the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt”. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil investigation after months fighting subpoenas for their testimony.

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago may have been spurred by an informant at the resort tipping the bureau off that Mr Trump and his team had not handed over all the relevant documents stored at the ex-president’s Florida residence. It is not yet clear who the informant might be, but the Monday raid saw agents searching private areas including a bedroom.

The former president and some members of his legal team have claimed without providing proof that agents may have planted evidence at his home.