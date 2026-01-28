Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s administration is attempting to cut about 50 percent of the workforce at the nation’s emergency response agency, a new lawsuit alleges.

The complaint, filed on Tuesday by a group of unions, local governments and other interest groups, seeks to block alleged plans by the Trump administration to cut more than 10,000 roles at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. These cuts began on December 31 and will continue over the coming months, according to the lawsuit.

These cuts could violate “congressional protections designed to preserve FEMA’s independence and ensure it can carry out its statutory mission,” according to Democracy Forward, a non-profit legal organization representing some of the plaintiffs.

If allowed to proceed, these cuts could also leave FEMA “unable to adequately prepare for or respond to natural disasters and other emergencies, placing lives and property at risk and undermining the very purpose for which Congress created the agency,” Democracy Forward alleged in a statement.

This complaint was filed as a supplement to a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce, which was first brought in April 2025. The Independent has contacted FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agency, for comment.

A new lawsuit alleges the Trump administration has plans to cut FEMA's workforce by half ( Getty )

Documents reviewed by The New York Times similarly indicated more than 11,000 FEMA jobs could be impacted, but FEMA spokesperson Daniel Llargués told the outlet it was part of “a routine, pre-decisional work force planning exercise.” There was no “percentage-based work force reduction plan,” he added.

CNN also reported in December that FEMA could cut half its workforce, citing an internal email sent to top agency officials. At the time, a FEMA spokesperson told CNN the White House and DHS did not approve these cuts, and that the 50 percent figure was included in error.

Trump has repeatedly called for significant changes to FEMA over the past year, and even suggested shortly after taking office that his administration could recommend the agency “go away.”

Shortly after taking office, Trump also signed an executive order establishing the “Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council” to consider how to change the agency. But plans to overhaul FEMA still appear to be in limbo, The Times reports.

Meanwhile, FEMA has faced recent criticism over its disaster responses. Last year, the agency was subject to heavy scrutiny over its response to the deadly flash floods in Texas, which killed over 100 people.