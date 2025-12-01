Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has insulted another female reporter after he was asked about releasing the results of an MRI test that he announced he had taken earlier this month.

The president took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday night, as he returned to Washington D.C. from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he had celebrated Thanksgiving.

Trump was asked about recent calls by Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz to release his MRI results after the president used a mental health slur in a long, rambling Truth Social post on Thanksgiving Day, calling the lawmaker “seriously r******.”

The president claimed, as he has done multiple times, that he had “aced” a cognitive test but told the reporter that she would be “incapable” of doing the same.

It came after a male reporter put to Trump that “Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump insulted another female reporter after he was asked about releasing the results of an MRI test that he announced he had taken earlier this month ( AP )

“They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect,” the president replied. “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.”

The female reporter, who was not identified, then asked: “Can you tell us what they were looking at?” prompting Trump to respond: “For what? Releasing?”

“No, what part of the body was the MRI looking at? “ the reporter replied.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI,” Trump said. “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing.”

Walz renewed his calls for more transparency on Trump’s health earlier Sunday on NBC News, where he suggested the president was “fading physically,” and his “mental capacity” should be a serious cause for concern.

“Here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever,” Walz said. “This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It’s not healthy.”

Earlier in November, the president revealed he had had undergone an MRI exam as part of his recent physical, but said that it was was “very standard”.

“The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” Trump boasted to reporters at the time.

open image in gallery Trump took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday night, as he returned to Washington D.C. from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He claimed he had ‘aced’ a cognitive test but told the female reporter that she would be ‘incapable’ of doing the same ( AP )

Trump’s personal and vitriolic attacks have targeted not just Walz in recent weeks but also a number of female reporters.

On Thursday, the president lashed out at CBS News' Nancy Cordes in the wake of the D.C. National Guard shootings after she challenged his suggestion that the Biden administration had failed to properly vet Afghan refugees.

“Are you a stupid person?” Trump said. “Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

The day before, Trump took aim at veteran New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, accusing her of being “assigned to only write bad things” about him, and calling her “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump returns to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump Sunday. The president’s verbal attacks have targeted a number of female reporters in recent weeks ( AP )

Earlier this month, he told Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, to be “quiet, piggy” on Air Force One.

Lucey had been trying to ask Trump about the Epstein Files but only managed to finish half of her follow-up question before the president cut her off.

Responding to criticism of Trump’s remarks, the White House claimed the reporter had “behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way.”

“If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” read the official White House response.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment on the president’s remarks Sunday night, and when his MRI results would be released.