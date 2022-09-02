✕ Close Trump claims FBI Mar-a-Lago raid made him look ‘like a slob’

Donald Trump has promised to seriously consider granting full pardons to 6 January rioters if he decides to run for the 2024 presidential elections and manages to secure a second term.

In an interview with Wendy Bell Radio on Thursday, Mr Trump said: “I will tell you, I will look very, very favourably about full pardons [sic]. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons.”

In another interview on Wednesday, he claimed that the story of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago has boosted his poll numbers, and also warned that his supporters are “really angry” and “aren’t going to stand for this”.

Mr Trump has accused the Justice Department of staging an already infamous photo of classified documents seized at his residence, while still claiming without evidence that he had “declassified” them.

Meanwhile a new filing from his legal team failed to clarify their objections to the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump’s lawyers are seeking the appointment of a special master to review the seized documents.