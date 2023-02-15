Trump news - live: Trump planning to bring back firing squads if re-elected in 2024
Former President Donald Trump has a new challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination — Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations.
Ms Haley joined his administration in 2017, and left at the end of 2018. She’s not thought to have much of a support base within the GOP, and in most polling is only tracking in the single digits.
Mr Trump’s main rival remains Ron DeSantis, who has not yet said if he will run for president in 2024. Mr DeSantis has led the former president in some head-to-head polling.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s ex-vice president appears to be launching another bid to prove his loyalty to his former boss and his base of support in the GOP. Axios reports that he plans to fight a subpoena from Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the effort to overturn the 2020 election at the Justice Department.
And a new piece on the inner deliberations of Trumpworld from Rolling Stone reveals that Donald Trump is making the death penalty — specifically, expanding its use in America — a centre point of his flagging 2024 campaign. According to several sources close to the former president who spoke with the magazine, Mr Trump is putting energy behind the idea of widely expanding the death penalty to make drug offences eligible for capital punishment.
The former president is said by aides to also be discussing the possibility of launching a political effort to reintroduce firing squads to the US justice system, apparently due to their flashy nature.
Tim Scott preparing presidential bid, report claims
As Nikki Haley becomes the second prominent Republican to enter the 2024 race, the Senate’s lone Black GOP member is reportedly planning on joining her.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Mr Scott is making plans and preparations for an official announcement. He would become the first current elected lawmaker to officially announce a bid for the nomination.
Read more at the Journal:
Trump’s ex-national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes
Donald Trump’s former national security adviser has been subpoenaed in special counsel probes investigating the former president, according to reports – which came just hours after it emerged a subpoena had been served to former vice president Mike Pence.
Robert O’Brien, who served as national security advisor from 2019 to 2021 under the Trump administration, was served a subpoena by special counsel Jack Smith in both his investigation into the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and the probe into Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Mr O’Brien has so far been asserting executive privilege in declining to provide some of the information that prosecutors are asking of him.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Trump’s ex-national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes
Trump is yet to comment on the revelations Mike Pence and Robert O’Brien have been subpoenaed – despite coming on the same day that his Facebook and Instagram accounts were restored
Trump was subpoenaed for folder with classification markings
Donald Trump’s latest batch of documents turned over to the US Justice Department came after another subpoena was issued for the material, according to a new report.
The Guardian reported on Saturday that Mr Trump’s handover of a laptop as well as an empty folder marked “classified evening briefing” and one document marked classified occurred after at least one of the items, the folder, was observed by an FBI source in the former president’s private residence.
That would likely mean the materials were not secured in the same fashion that others taken from a storage area and Mr Trump’s private office were held; if so, it could potentially mean that prosecutors looking into whether Mr Trump or others mishandled classified materials have more ammunition to use.
Read the full story here:
Trump was subpoenaed for folder with classification markings before turning it over
Latest batch of turned-over documents follows FBI searches at Biden, Pence residences
‘We detected it’: Biden White House says Trump officials failed to detect Chinese army balloon programme
Pressured by criticism from Republicans and questions from reporters about a sudden series of efforts to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and several other unidentified craft, the Biden White House on Monday blamed the Trump administration for failing to detect similar craft in US airspace between 2017-2021.
According to a spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), the reason for this sudden effort by the US military was simply that balloons similar to the first object shot down in early February off the coast of South Carolina had only recently been detected. It wasn’t initially clear how the US now knew that those craft were active during the Trump presidency.
“It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it. We detected it,” said John Kirby.
Read more about the White House’s latest statements regarding the Chinese spy craft shot down over South Carolina:
Biden White House says Trump’s team failed to detect Chinese army balloon programme
White House officials go on offence amid criticism from Republicans
Donald Trump denies coming up with ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname for DeSantis
Donald Trump is denying ownership of the latest un-savoury nickname for the man shaping up to be his biggest rival in the Republican party.
After The New York Times reported that Mr Trump has taken to calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron”, the ex-president released a statement on his Truth Social platform denying the story.
Rachel Sharp has the story:
Donald Trump denies coming up with ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname for DeSantis
For a long time, Mr Trump’s strategy for attacking his political rivals has resorted to childish and offensive namecalling
VOICES – Murdoch and Musk’s Super Bowl confab gives the game away
Murdoch and Musk’s Super Bowl confab gives the game away
The two media billionaires present themselves as very different personalities – in reality their ideals are mostly indistinguishable
Trump mocks Arizona over Super Bowl and 2020 conspiracies
Donald Trump used the location of the Super Bowl as an excuse to dredge up his complaints against Arizona state officials over his 2020 defeat on Monday.
“Sorry football fans! Because the Super Bowl was held in Arizona, the results of the game, after a lengthy analysis currently taking place of the “holding” call, will not be known for at least 4 weeks. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I hope that you thoroughly enjoyed the game!” he quipped on Truth Social.
Judge orders partial release of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election schemes
A Georgia judge has ordered the partial release of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury report on efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the Peach State.
The members of the special purpose grand jury had asked the Fulton County Superior Court to allow the release of their full work product, which was commissioned at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
But Judge Robert McBurney on Monday ordered that parts of the report remain sealed, including a list of individuals against whom the special purpose grand jury recommended indictments.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
Judge orders partial release of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election schemes
Portions of the report will be made public on 16 February
VOICES: Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values
“As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump.
“But in America, we still get separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat.
“So, where does this leave me?”
Hope Howard writes for The Independent:
Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values
After living in the UK for a couple weeks, I have noticed that people here tend to associate anything slightly conservative with racism or sexism. I have also been astounded to see that the majority of people here believe Americans are idiots – it's not true at all
Kellyanne Conway dismisses concerns about Biden’s age
A former senior aide to the second-oldest man to serve as president of the United States says the age of the oldest man to serve as president won’t be an issue in next year’s election.
Kellyanne Conway, who served as Counselor to the President under former president Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that Mr Biden’s age isn’t something voters will have problems with in 2024, when Mr Trump — who announced his candidacy for president in November — hopes to challenge Mr Biden for a second term in the White House.
It’s an interesting statement that could preempt attacks from her former boss on an issue that the right fixated on in 2020.
Read more:
Kellyanne Conway says Biden’s age won’t be an issue in 2024 campaign
Ms Conway’s former boss, Donald Trump, is only a few years younger than Mr Biden
