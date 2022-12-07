✕ Close Related Video: Donald Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ at January 6 hearing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.

“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.

As part of the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal, Mr Trump’s legal team arranged for a third-party search of his Bedminster golf club and Trump Tower in New York.

Nothing was found at either property, but two classified documents were found at a Florida storage unit and turned over to the FBI, a report says.