Trump news - live: Two more classified documents found at Florida storage unit in search of Trump properties
Former president Donald Trump remains under fire for comments about terminating the Constitution
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to decry how he was the victim of “THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME” after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.
“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” posted the ex-president in a late-night rant, hours after jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the subsidiaries and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.
As part of the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal, Mr Trump’s legal team arranged for a third-party search of his Bedminster golf club and Trump Tower in New York.
Nothing was found at either property, but two classified documents were found at a Florida storage unit and turned over to the FBI, a report says.
Sitting US congressman expresses support Trump’s remarks on Constitution
As many in the Republican Party make efforts to distance themselves from former President Donald Trump’s remarks about terminating parts of the Constitution, Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona goes out of his way to endorse them...
With his law license on the line, Giuliani testifies for 11 hours in ethics probe
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified for 11 hours to defend his role in former president Donald Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, as the Washington DC Bar has called for his law license to be revoked.
Mr Giuliani testified before the DC Board on Professional Responsibility of the DC Bar.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington.
Giuliani testifies over false Trump election claims with his law license on the line
Comes in response to Giuliani’s lawsuit to challenge election results in Pennsylvania
Voices: What now for Donald?
Despite mounting legal problems and the electoral failures of his chosen candidates, Donald Trump remains the most likely Republican nominee in 2024, writes Andrew Buncombe.
The Trump Organization has been found guilty — this is just the beginning
This could be the beginning of a bigger nightmare for the former president – yet he remains the most likely Republican nominee for 2024
ICYMI: Trump Organization found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges
A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization’s long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump Organization found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges
Mr Trump has not been found guilty of any crimes himself but his companies could have trouble getting loans or doing business in the future
Trump has ‘swing-state problem for 2024'
Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff for President Donald Trump, gave his view on his one-time boss’s performance in the 2022 midterms.
He tweeted: “Trump has now lost four races in Georgia in two years. One of his own and three by proxy. Similar stories in AZ and PA. He has a swing-state problem for 2024 that is real. Again: those who win primaries, and lose general elections, are still losers.”
‘Ketchup on the walls’: Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one day
Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.
Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.
Maroosha Muzaffar takes a look at the former president’s not-very-good, terrible, bad day.
Donald Trump ridiculed after suffering three major blows in one disaster day
‘Heinz shares rocketed on this news’
Florida court clears way for Flynn Fulton County testimony
A Florida appeals court has cleared the way for Michael Flynn to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating possible attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.
The court denied a push by Mr Flynn for a stay on his appearance, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 8 December.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Bolton and defends Trump after Walker loss
Former US Ambassador to the UN John Bolton put the blame for the Republican Senate defeat in Georgia squarely on Donald Trump after the race was called for Raphael Warnock over Herschel Walker.
He tweeted: “The outcome in Georgia is due primarily to Trump, who cast a long shadow over this race. His meddling and insistence that the 2020 election was stolen will deliver more losses. Trump remains a huge liability and the Democrat’s best asset. It’s time to disavow him and move on.”
Trump-loyalist, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped to the defence of the former president but appeared to then blame Mr Walker’s campaign surrogates who often appeared alongside him on the campaign trail.
She tweeted in response to Mr Bolton: “This has to be the dumbest assessment of our Senate loss. His campaign told Trump to stay out, so don’t blame Trump. Blame the one who was hand holding him all over the state, among many other reasons.”
While Ms Greene did not name any specific individuals, anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project was happy to help point the finger of blame at senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz.
Dejected Trump complains country in ‘big trouble’ and ‘a mess'
Following the defeat of Hershel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election, and a slew of bad news in the multiple legal cases and investigations against him, a dejected-sounding Donald Trump took to his social media platform to bash out a few all-caps posts.
“THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME CONTINUES, OVER & OVER AGAIN, & THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY AREN’T GOING TO TAKE IT MUCH LONGER. A GIANT POLITICAL SCAM!!!” Mr Trump wrote.
“OUR COUNTRY IS IN BIG TROUBLE. WHAT A MESS!” he added later.
For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems
A New York jury convicted Donald Trump‘s company of tax fraud Tuesday, a verdict that could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president.
While Trump was not personally charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s tax case, he faces other inquiries. They include a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, probes in Georgia and Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted by Democrats trying to keep him from reclaiming the White House.
Here’s a look at the probes underway in different states and venues:
For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems
A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud
