✕ Close Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump has found him liable for her sexual abuse but not for rape. The former president was also found to have defamed the magazine columnist.

She has been awarded a total of $5m in a payout after a unanimous verdict was reached by the nine jurors in less than three hours.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan saying: “In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.”

Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina countered that while the former president’s “grab ‘em by the pussy” comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are “rude” and “gross”, he claimed “that doesn’t make Ms Carroll’s unbelievable story believable”.

Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

In reaction to the verdict Mr Trump posted an angry all-caps screed on Truth Social falsely claiming to not know Ms Carroll. She said the world “finally knows the truth”.