Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll has final word as ex-president rants at ‘unfair’ verdict
In other legal troubles, the judge in Mr Trump’s hush money case issued a gag order banning him from posting information about the evidence and witnesses on social media
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m
The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump has found him liable for her sexual abuse but not for rape. The former president was also found to have defamed the magazine columnist.
She has been awarded a total of $5m in a payout after a unanimous verdict was reached by the nine jurors in less than three hours.
Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan saying: “In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.”
Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina countered that while the former president’s “grab ‘em by the pussy” comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are “rude” and “gross”, he claimed “that doesn’t make Ms Carroll’s unbelievable story believable”.
Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
In reaction to the verdict Mr Trump posted an angry all-caps screed on Truth Social falsely claiming to not know Ms Carroll. She said the world “finally knows the truth”.
E Jean Carroll: ‘World finally knows the truth’
E Jean Carroll said the world “finally knows the truth” after a jury had found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay her nearly $5m.
“We’re very happy,” the 79-year-old told reporters outside court before departing in a black SUV on Tuesday afternoon.
Bevan Hurley reports from Lower Manhattan.
E Jean Carroll says the ‘world finally knows the truth’ about Donald Trump
‘I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back,’ Ms Carroll said after verdict
AOC shows support for calls to cancel Trump town hall on CNN after E Jean Carroll verdict
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York liked a series of tweets calling for CNN to cancel its scheduled town hall with former president Donald Trump, after a jury found Mr Trump liable for her sexual abuse in a civil trial.
Eric Garcia reports:
AOC likes tweets that calls to cancel Trump town hall after E Jean Carroll verdict
CNN is set to hold a town hall on Wednesday evening
Trump found liable for sexual abuse in E Jean Carroll trial
A jury in New York has found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll.
Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 1996, and then “destroying” her reputation when he claimed she was lying.
The jury didn’t find Mr Trump liable for raping Ms Carroll.
Read more:
Donald Trump found liable for sexual abuse in E Jean Carroll trial
E Jean Carroll will be awarded damages after successfully suing the former president for battery
I represented Trump’s accusers - because five brave women stood up, he has been caught in his truth
“Because five courageous women stood together, E Jean Carroll won her sexual abuse and defamation case against Donald Trump. Five women said yes, I will brave the haters, the threats, the public attacks by Trump supporters; yes, I will hold my head high and walk into that courtroom; yes, I will answer all the questions posed to me with poise and dignity; yes, I will endure cross-examination by Trump’s bare knuckles lawyers; yes, I will do it all, I will overcome the natural terror anyone would feel at doing this, the anxiety, the sleepless nights, because enough is enough, because justice matters. And that’s exactly what they did.”
Lisa Bloom writes:
I represented Trump’s accusers. He has finally been caught in his truth
May the names of E Jean Carroll, Carol Martin, Lisa Birnbach, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoyner be inscribed in the history books
How did a chance department store meeting lead to a court case decades later?
Andrew Feinberg explains how a chance meeting spawned a civil rape and defamation trial almost thirty years later.
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Trump lawsuits explained
Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?
Lawyer Joe Tacopina was the head of the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in the civil rape trial against former Elle advice columnist E Jean Carroll.
Mr Tacopina congratulated Ms Carroll and wished her “good luck” after the jury in the civil case returned a verdict that Mr Trump was liable for sexually abusing her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1995 or 1996.
But who is he?
Soccer executive and celebrity attorney: Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?
A 2007 GQ piece calls the lawyer ‘the best-dressed, smoothest-talking, hardest-working criminal-defense attorney going’
Opinion: The lessons we should all be taking from E Jean Carroll’s Trump sexual abuse case
“The Carroll v Trump trial, however, provided some surprisingly helpful examples of how we might want to handle rape and sexual abuse cases going forward. Obviously, those cases are always going to involve untold amounts of pain and trauma. Obviously, in an ideal world, those trials would not even be needed, because the wrongs they are designed to right would not exist. But if rape and sexual abuse are going to continue to be prevalent in our world, then, yes, we owe it to ourselves and others to make sure the justice system is equipped to handle them...”
You can read the full article by Clémence Michallon here.
The lessons we should all be taking from E Jean Carroll’s Trump sexual abuse case
The Carroll v Trump trial provided some surprisingly helpful examples of how we might want to handle rape and sexual abuse cases
Did Trump mistaking E Jean Carroll for his wife Marla Maples twice seal the verdict?
Footage of Donald Trump‘s video deposition for the E Jean Carroll sexual battery and defamation case revealed that he twice mixed-up his accuser with his ex-wife Marla Maples.
A New York jury Ms Carroll in the civil case returned a verdict on 9 May that Mr Trump was liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll, but not raping her, and awarded the writer a total of $5m in damages, which includes the defamation claim.
The deposition video was released in response to a records request made by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Trump mistook E Jean Carroll for his ex wife Marla Maples twice during deposition
Mr Trump lobbed numerous insults at Ms Carroll during his deposition
Who is the journalist who testified in the Trump civil rape trial?
People magazine sent correspondent Natasha Stoynoff to Mar-a-Lago in late 2005 to write a wedding anniversary story about Donald Trump, who had then recently married Melania Knauss.
Almost two decades later, her experience of the future president allegedly “forcing his tongue” down her throat could may have been essential testimony in the E Jean Carroll civil rape trial that began on 25 April in a federal court in New York City.
Read more:
Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The journalist who testified in the Trump civil rape trial
‘Each new boxing trainer tells Natasha that she should turn professional. Her punch is between hospitalization and murder,’ E Jean Carroll writes about fellow Trump accuser
Trump furiously repeats false claim he’s never met E Jean Carroll and will appeal
Donald Trump repeated his false claim that he’s never met E Jean Carroll after the jury in the civil trial found he sexually abused the writer.
“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.
A photo of Mr Trump meeting Ms Carroll was shown during the trial.
Gustaf Kilander and Bevan Hurley report.
Trump furiously responds as jury finds he sexually abused E Jean Carroll
“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” Trump claimed, again
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies