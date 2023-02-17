Trump news – live: Memos show Fox hosts slammed Trump election lies as Georgia grand jury seeks perjury charge
Fox News hosts and bosses privately slammed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election, according to new court documents in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox Corp and its cable-TV networks.
In the court papers, filed on Thursday, several emails, text messages and testimony revealed how Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and other top Fox executives and TV personalities reacted to Mr Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.
In an email sent on 19 November – days after President Joe Biden was declared the winner – Mr Murdoch said Mr Trump’s claims were “really crazy stuff. And damaging”.
The damning messages were revealed on the same day that the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia released some of its findings.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ordered the release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and concerns the jury had about witnesses lying under oath. The report recommends indictments for any witnesses who allegedly committed perjury.
The report is the result of a two-year investigation into the actions of Mr Trump and his campaign when he lost the state to Mr Biden.
Trump ridiculed for pretending he has been ‘exonerated’ by Georgia grand jury over his bid to overturn election
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he had received a “total exoneration” from the Georgia grand jury investigating his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
“Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday.
“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” he claimed. “The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do - in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity.”
“Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!” he wrote.
Twitter users were quick to mock his claims:
‘They all know Trump’s a pathologically lying sociopath'
Conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway criticised Fox News after the revelations that some of their most high-profile hosts bashed Mr Trump’s election fraud claims in private.
Romney, outspoken about his own party, weighs reelection run
He twice voted in favor of convicting former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials. He excoriated his fellow senators who objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He even scolded New York Rep. George Santos for his audacity in grabbing a prominent seat at the State of the Union speech after admitting to fabricating much of his biography.
After four years in Washington, Republican Mitt Romney has established himself as a rare senator willing to publicly rebuke members of his own party.
But the Utah senator’s outspoken stances, along with his willingness to work with Democrats, have angered some Republicans in the deep-red state he represents and led them to cast about for someone to try to dethrone him a primary race next year.
The 75-year-old said he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for reelection in 2024 and doesn’t expect to until the start of summer.
“I’m sort of keeping my mind open,” Romney said in an interview. “There’s no particular hurry. I’m doing what I would do if I’m running with staffing and resources, so it’s not like I have to make a formal announcement.”
Read more:
Biden's Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts
President Joe Biden built his 2020 White House run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum.” As Biden gears up for an expected reelection campaign, he insists he can do it again.
But what if Trump isn’t next year’s Republican nominee?
Though the GOP primary race is only just beginning, a general election pitting Biden against any other Republican could look very different from one against Trump, with Democrats perhaps seeing enthusiasm to stop Trump at all cost evaporate.
Biden’s continually low approval ratings and polling showing that many Americans — even a majority of Democrats — don’t want him to seek a term that won’t end until he’s age 86 may also begin taking a bigger toll.
“I believe that, both for Biden and for Trump, going up against a new nominee would be more challenging than facing each other,” said Julián Castro, a former Obama administration housing chief who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Read more:
Trump ally Kari Lake loses election lawsuit
An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, denying her request to throw out election results in the state’s most populous county and hold the election again.
In a ruling on Thursday, the Arizona Court of Appeals wrote Lake, who claimed problems with ballot printers at some police places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct, presented no evidence that voters whose ballots were unreadable by tabulators at polling places were not able to vote.
The court said that even a witness called by Lake to testify had confirmed that ballots that couldn’t initially be read could at polling places still ultimately have their vote counted.
And while a pollster who testified on behalf of Lake claimed the polling place problems had disenfranchised enough voters to change the outcome in Lake’s favor, the court said his conclusion were baseless.
The appeals court wrote Lake’s appeal failed because the evidence supports the conclusion that “voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results.”
Shortly after the ruling, Lake tweeted: “I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Buckle up, America!”
Lake, who lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes, was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign. While most of the other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Lake did not.
AP contributed to this report
Marjorie Taylor Greene offers bizarre defence for ‘antisemitic’ space laser theory about Rothschilds
Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that her 2018 Facebook post was not antisemitic as she didn’t know the Rothschilds were Jewish and never used the phrase “Jewish space lasers”, a conspiracy theory for which the Georgia Republican was widely mocked.
Ms Greene appeared on an episode of Donald Trump Jr’s podcast “Triggered with Don Jr”, and the two discussed her controversial Facebook post which was later deleted.
“Some reporter had written an article about the post I had made in 2018 and he titled it “Jewish space later”. That’s how I got labelled with it. But I have never... never even said Jewish,” Ms Greene said.
The comments referred to her lengthy Facebook post five years ago in which she said that deadly wildfires in California at that time were not natural and claimed people have seen “lasers or blue beams of light causing the fire” from space.
Read the full story:
The Georgia phone call that could bring down Donald Trump: ‘I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break’
By the end of 2024, Donald Trump could be facing two very different prospects: he could be sitting in the White House – or a Georgia prison.
That’s because, since February 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president’s attempts to influence the state’s election results. In January, a grand jury convened by Ms Willis concluded its work, leaving the prosecutor in the unprecedented position of deciding whether Donald Trump will be the first former president in US history to be prosecuted for a criminal offence.
On Thursday, portions of the grand jury’s work became public, offering new clues about the former president’s fate in Georgia.
Read more on the backstory of the phone call below:
Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump?
A phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was published by The Washington Post late at night on 3 January, 2021.
Hours later, Fani Willis would walk into her first day on the job as Fulton County’s district attorney, an office that is now spearheading a criminal investigation into Mr Trump, with the phone call serving as a central damning piece of evidence against him.
The closely watched case against the former president could result in racketeering charges similar to those that Ms Willis has made a career out of bringing against dozens of others.
Alex Woodward profiles Fulton County’s top law enforcement official for The Independent:
Fox News hosts and bosses privately slammed Trump’s election lies, court papers reveal
Fox News hosts and bosses privately slammed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election, according to new court documents in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox Corp and its cable-TV networks.
In the court papers, filed on Thursday, several emails, text messages and testimony revealed how Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and other top Fox executives and TV personalities reacted to Mr Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.
In an email sent on 19 November – days after President Joe Biden was declared the winner – Mr Murdoch said Mr Trump’s claims were “really crazy stuff. And damaging”.
Mr Carlson, meanwhile, sent a text message to his producer saying that Mr Trump’s attorney Sydney Powell “is lying”.
“Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy,” Laura Ingraham also messaged the Fox host.
“It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” Mr Carlson replied.
VOICES – The grand jury report proved what everyone – including Trump – already knew
The release of some of the evidence heard by a Georgia grand jury investigating the actions of Trump and others, came to the same conclusion as the committee investigating January 6, that there was no election fraud, writes The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe.
Read on in The Independent’s Voices section:
