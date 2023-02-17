✕ Close Donald Trump Responds To President Biden’s State Of The Union Address

Fox News hosts and bosses privately slammed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election, according to new court documents in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox Corp and its cable-TV networks.

In the court papers, filed on Thursday, several emails, text messages and testimony revealed how Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and other top Fox executives and TV personalities reacted to Mr Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.

In an email sent on 19 November – days after President Joe Biden was declared the winner – Mr Murdoch said Mr Trump’s claims were “really crazy stuff. And damaging”.

The damning messages were revealed on the same day that the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia released some of its findings.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ordered the release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and concerns the jury had about witnesses lying under oath. The report recommends indictments for any witnesses who allegedly committed perjury.

The report is the result of a two-year investigation into the actions of Mr Trump and his campaign when he lost the state to Mr Biden.