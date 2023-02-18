Trump news – live: Tucker Carlson said Trump was ‘demonic force’ after 2020 election, Fox News lawsuit shows
Tucker Carlson allegedly called former president Donald Trump a “demonic force” who could “destroy” him if he misstepped, in texts to his producer.
“He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong,” Carlson texted his Fox News producers, according to court filings in the Dominion defamation case. He called Mr Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” adding, “But he’s not going to destroy us.”
The $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election has been termed as an assault on the First Amendment by the attorneys for the channel.
Fox News repeatedly broadcast lies about Mr Trump’s vote-rigging claims that it knew were “total bs”, Dominion Voting Systems said in a filing made public on Thursday.
Dominion wrote: “From the top down, Fox knew ‘the dominion stuff’ was ‘total bs’. Yet despite knowing the truth – or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth – Fox spread and endorsed these ‘outlandish voter fraud claims’ about Dominion even as it internally recognised the lies as ‘crazy’, ‘absurd’, and ‘shockingly reckless’”.
Trump planning to visit East Palestine after train derailment
Donald Trump is gearing up to visit East Palestine, Ohio, as it continues to grapple with the consequences of a train derailment earlier this month.
The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, announced the plans via Twitter on Friday night.
“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” he wrote. “If our “leaders” are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”
Mr Trump appeared to confirm the report on Truth Social, writing: “Great people who need help, NOW!”
Fox News reported that Mr Trump will meet with East Palestine residents on Wednesday, almost three weeks after the 3 February derailment.
Fox reporter’s fact check tweet deleted after executive pushback
In a group message thread on 12 November 2020, Tucker Carlson shared a tweet from now-former Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich “fact checking” one of Trump’s tweets alleging voter fraud, on which she correctly stated that “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
“Please get her fired,” Mr Carlson wrote. “Seriously … What the f****? actually shocked … It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”
Sean Hannity texted his team that he “just dropped a bomb”.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told executives that Mr Hannity is “standing down on responding but not happy about this and doesn’t understand how this is allowed to happen from anyone in news.”
“[Ms Heinrich] has serious nerve doing this and if this gets picked up, viewers are going to be further disgusted,” she added.
Ms Heinrich’s tweet was deleted.
Ingraham producer complains of false election claims broadcast on Fox News
On 12 November 2020, as Dominion claims began circulating on other networks and across social media, Laura Ingraham producer Tommy Firth texted an executive that “this dominion shit is going to give me a f****ing aneurysm”.
“As many times as I’ve told Laura bs, she sees s***posters and Trump tweeting about it,” he said.
That night, Mr Dobbs brought Mr Giuliani on his broadcast.
“The endgame to a four-and-a-half year-long effort to overthrow the president of the United States,” Mr Dobbs said on his programme.
Fox sent Mike Lindell a gift
The MyPillow tycoon, one of Fox’s key advertisers, quickly emerged as one of the most passionate exponents of the Big Lie so the network grew anxious when Mr Lindell criticised them during an interview with Newsmax.
Ms Scott duly sent him a gift with a handwritten note, hoping to win him over, a legal filing alleges.
Fox executives appeared to punish reporters for doing their job
While facing calls from within the company to “protect the brand” following outrage with the Arizona results and how to address “grieving” viewers, Fox executives criticised truthful reporting and commentary and appeared to punish reporters for doing their job, according to the lawsuit.
While former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany amplified bogus claims of election fraud, Neil Cavuto told viewers that “she’s charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting” and that “unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this.”
Fox leadership – on “war footing” with competing Newsmax – said that his on-air remarks constituted a brand threat. Mr Carlson also complained separately of brand “vandalism”.
Jeanine Pirro considered ‘crazy’ by colleagues
Ms Pirro’s producers stated on 7 November that they believed she was “angling for a job somewhere else”, fearing her exchanges with guests over whether or not the election was stolen would not be productive.
“They took her off cuz she was being crazy,” texted producer Justin Wells. “Optics are bad. But she is crazy.”
Tucker Carlson invited conspiracy theorist on show after bashing false election claims
On 19 November 2020, Tucker Carlson ended his broadcast by saying that “maybe Sidney Powell will come forward soon with details on” her election fraud claims. “We are certainly hopeful that she will.”
On 24 November, Ms Powell appeared on two programmes on the network, hosted by Mr Dobbs and Mr Hannity.
“The machine ran an algorithm that shaved votes from Trump and awarded them to Biden,” Ms Powell said in a series of false claims on Mr Hannity’s prime-time broadcast. “They used the machines to trash large batches of votes that should have been awarded to President Trump. And they used a machine to inject and add massive quantities of votes for Mr Biden.”
On 6 January, 2021, following a violent revolt at the US Capitol fuelled by the fraudulent election narrative, Mr Carlson wrote in a message to his producer that Mr Trump is “a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us.”
On January 26, Mr Carlson invited prolific election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell on his broadcast.
Trump lawyer forwarded ‘wackadoodle’ election conspiracy tip
Sidney Powell, AKA The Kraken, forwarded an email she had received from an anonymous tipster to Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo, which she herself admitted was “pretty wackadoodle”, alleging that Dominion’s machines were the “one common thread” tying together “voting irregularities in a number of states.”
The sender also apparently believed that the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia had been “purposefully killed at the annual Bohemian Grove camp… during a weeklong human hunting expedition” and wrote: “Who am I? And how do I know all of this?... I’ve had the strangest dreams since I was a little girl… I was internally decapitated, and yet, I live… The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it.”
Elsewhere, Mr Carlson accused Ms Powell of lying and called her a “f***ing b****” and Ms Ingraham said of her: “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto Rudy.”
‘Sidney Powell is lying by the way’
On a broadcast of Sunday Morning Futures on 8 November 2020, Fox News personality Maria Bartiromo hosted Sidney Powell.
“I know there were voting irregularities. Tell me about that,” Ms Bartiromo said on the network.
Ms Powell falsely said Dominion used “algorithms” as part of a “massive and coordinated effort to steal” the 2020 presidential election from Mr Trump.
Ms Bartiromo did not tell her viewers the source of those claims, which Ms Powell shared with her in an email one day earlier that even she said came from a person she described as a “wackadoodle”.
“Who am I? And how do I know all of this? … I’ve had the strangest dreams since I was a little girl … I was internally decapitated, and yet, I live. … The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it.”
That email, which was also shared with Lou Dobbs, alleged that Dominion was the “one common thread” in specious claims about “voting irregularities”.
In her deposition, Ms Bartiromo agreed that the email was “nonsense”.
Ms Powell had repeatedly claimed on the network and in other public appearances that votes were “flipped” and “dumped” and that the machines could “shift votes in real time”.
“We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they used and planned to use from the beginning to modify the votes in this case to make sure Biden won,” she said.
Fox News, meanwhile, had received more than 3,863 emails from Dominion to correct those claims.
“In other words, Dominion did not simply deny the charges. It provided public evidence demonstrating those charges were false (and inherently improbable),” according to the lawsuit. “Fox’s hosts, producers, and executives had the facts in their inboxes.”
On 16 November, Mr Carlson told his producer Alex Pfeiffer that “Sidney Powell is lying. F****ing b****.”
Two days later, Mr Carlson told Ms Ingraham that “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. caught her. It’s insane.”
“Sidney is a complete nut,” Ms Ingraham said. “No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.”
“It’s unbelievably offensive to me,” Mr Carlson replied. “Our viewers are good people and they believe it.”
Senior figures embarrassed by Giuliani’s antics
It was not just Rupert Murdoch who had doubts about former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to push the election fraud narrative.
A legal filing collected messages from Fox stars concerned about his appearances, with Sean Hannity observing on 11 November 2020: “Rudy is acting like an insane person.”
Laura Ingraham said on 12 December that he was “such an idiot” and Lou Dobbs’s producer, John Fawcett, said on 3 January 2021 that the veteran politician was “so full of s***”.
