Lawyers for Donald Trump presented closing arguments in his civil fraud trial at New York’s State Supreme Court on Thursday, calling the case against the former president and his company a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.
Justice Arthur Engoron, presiding over the trial, permitted Mr Trump to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments. He was not permitted to make fuller remarks having not agreed to the judge’s rules about sticking to the facts of the case.
The former president had attacked the judge on Truth Social for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s session.
Mr Trump said Justice Engoron was colluding with New York Attorney General Letitia James to “screw” him and accused them of “election interference” for scheduling today’s session so close to the 2024 Iowa caucuses.
In remarks outside the courtroom, the former president called the trial an “unconstitutional witch hunt” and baselessly claimed it was being conducted “in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden because he can’t win an election fairly”.
On Thursday morning, Justice Engoron’s home was “swatted”, in the latest incident of harassment against him and his staff since the trial began.
Trump again vows to be the day-one ‘dictator'
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday again vowed to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.
The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.
Asked by a voter in the Hawkeye State – where temperatures have dropped below freezing – how he’d respond to critics who argue that restoring to him to power would unleash untold chaos upon the country, Mr Trump replied that the chaos of his first term was the fault of Democrats in the House of Representatives and law enforcement officials who conducted investigations into his conduct.
Trump defends making millions from foreign governments during presidency
Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday he planned to retain his stake in his businesses if he returned to the White House for a second term.
His comments came as he defended the millions of dollars his hotels made from foreign governments during his presidency.
“If I have a hotel and somebody comes in from China, that’s a small amount of money,” Mr Trump said at a Fox News town hall in response to questions about divesting from his companies if he wins a second term.
Which Trump properties are at centre of civil fraud case against him?
So what more did we learn about Mr Trump’s real estate holdings during the trial? There were a lot of numbers as the attorney general’s counsel laid out its case, and a lot of hyperbole from the Trump family as the defence laid out its argument — including Donald Trump Jr taking the court through a timeline of the real estate business, praising his father for the “boundaries he pushed” and calling him an “artist with real estate” who has “incredible vision where other people don’t”.
Here’s a look at the key Trump properties that were discussed the most over the 11 weeks in court.
ICYMI: Trump speaks out in court against fraud trial judge during closing arguments
Donald Trump slammed the months-long fraud case against him and the attorney general suing him in a rapid, breathless statement from the defence table inside a Manhattan courtroom where his attorneys delivered closing arguments in the case.
The judge presiding over the civil case in New York County Supreme Court had previously denied the former president from personally addressing the court, after his lawyers failed to agree to limit his remarks to the case itself without lashing out and using the moment for a campaign stunt.
Judge Arthur Engoron gave him another chance on Thursday, if he could promise to stick to relevant facts of the case.
Trump still refuses to commit to Nato
Donald Trump on Thursday refused to commit to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) if elected for a second term and accused European countries of exploiting the US on trade and strategic affairs.
“Would you be committed to Nato in second Trump term,” asked Fox News host Bret Baier during the town hall with the former Republican president.
“Depends on if they treat us properly,” he said. “Look, Nato has taken advantage of our country. The European countries… took advantage of us on trade and then they took advantage of us on military protection.”
Trump ‘already is’ Herbert Hoover, Biden says
Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.
Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.
The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.
In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.
Rand Paul teases 2024 election announcement
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul teased an election announcement ahead of the Iowa caucuses, as he’s set to possibly share his endorsement of one of the presidential candidates.
“I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far – but I’ve seen enough. That’s why tomorrow morning I will have something important to say. Don’t miss it!” Mr Paul wrote on X on Thursday afternoon, sharing a video of himself urging his followers to “tune in tomorrow morning”.
Many Senate Republicans have been struggling with the issue of when and if to officially endorse former President Donald Trump as he looks certain to be the party’s presidential nominee again.
‘Just like he said’: Biden pounces on Trump’s boast about overturning Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden pushed home the message that reproductive rights are not safe in Republican hands as he emphasised former President Donald Trump’s comments about being “proud” to have taken down Roe v Wade.
During a town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night, Mr Trump boasted about removing the constitutional right to abortion, saying, “for 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I’m proud to have done it”.
All three of Mr Trump’s Supreme Court justices voted to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.
What to watch out for in Iowa, the first contest of the 2024 election season
It’s finally here: the first test of the Republican primary field at the hands of voters.
Four prominent Republican candidates have charged into the Buckeye state hoping for different outcomes. Donald Trump, the frontrunner, wants a convincing victory to signal to voters (and donors) that the race is all but wrapped up. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for shock successes that will give them the momentum needed to overtake Mr Trump in later states, such as New Hampshire. And Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping for a shot of adrenaline in the heart of his struggling campaign following an unceremonious exclusion from the debate stage lineup.
Chris Christie, seeing himself wholly uncompetitive in the first contest of 2024 — and losing ground in New Hampshire — has thrown in the towel.
Political analysts hoping for clues about the trajectory of the rest of the primary, and most crucially an answer to the question of whether anyone has a chance at beating Mr Trump, are also looking at Iowa closely. Monday’s results will likely determine the fate of several candidates, while also providing a window for speculation about the general election.
DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’ on Covid-19 response
Ron DeSantis has hit out at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic while in office, accusing the former president of “massive, massive gaslighting”.
The presidential hopeful said his Republican nominee rival had “dropped the ball” during what he described as “the number one crisis” that Mr Trump had faced as commander-in-chief.
Mr DeSantis faced off against Nikki Haley onstage for the final Republican debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, in Des Moines on Wednesday night. Mr Trump – still the clear frontrunner – once again did not participate.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, Mr DeSantis discussed the debate, his standing in the polls, as well as comments previously made by Mr Trump about his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
