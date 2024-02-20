Trump placed last in poll of best presidents after devastating fraud trial ruling: Latest
Former president and co-defendants owe a total of $463.9m, including interest, after New York judge rules in favour of state attorney general Letitia James
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling
Donald Trump — ranked last in a poll of America’s best presidents — stopped by “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend to launch a new range of Trump-branded golden high-top trainers as he closes in on the Republican nomination.
The former US president was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he unveiled the shoes with a “T” logo and American flag detail, which are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.
Mr Trump’s latest frantic cash grab came after New York Justice Arthur Engoron delivered a damning verdict in his civil fraud trial on Friday, which saw the GOP’s presidential front-runner, his company and his associates ordered to pay almost $355m in fines — with interest taking the total to $463.9m — and handed a three-year ban on doing business in the state after being found guilty of inflating the value of assets to secure favourable bank loans.
Mr Trump has vowed to appeal.
The episode followed his being ordered to pay another $83.3m to E Jean Carroll in defamation damages last month.
Trump finally breaks silence on Navalny’s death – to claim himself a victim
Donald Trump has finally commented on the death of Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny – to draw a self-serving and unlikely comparison with his own legal plight.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Trump created ‘Putin wing’ of Republican party, warns Cheney
Former Republican conference chair Liz Cheney has argued that former president Donald Trump has created the “Putin wing” of the Republican Party, a section backing the Russian president.
Ms Cheney, 57, was on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday warning of the Putin wing possibly coming back to the White House in the form of former president Donald Trump.
She slammed the ex-president for his recent comments saying that he wouldn’t protect Nato countries who don’t pay their fair share, recounting how he told a fellow world leader that he would urge Russia to do “whatever the hell they want”.
None
ICYMI: Trump ranks as worst president in US history
Donald Trump isn’t just the first current or former president in US history to ever face criminal charges.
Now, he is making history in another way.
According to a new poll, Mr Trump has now been labelled as the worst president that the United States has ever seen.
You might say... Be Worst.
Amelia Neath has the details:
Voices: Who’d pay $99 to smell like Donald Trump?
Rowan Pelling writes:
I thought the most outlandish celebrity-scented product I’d see in my lifetime was Gwyneth Paltrow marketing a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina on her website Goop for $75. But, in a race to the, um, bottom, no one’s going to outdo the nuclear levels of toxic chutzpah wielded by Donald Trump.
None
Countdown on for CPAC and South Carolina
Eric Garcia writes:
On Saturday, former president Donald Trump will attend the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside of Washington, DC right before he hops over to the South Carolina primary, where he will almost certainly declare victory.
His address to the conservative faithful at CPAC — largely comprising snake oil salesmen, College Republican chapters looking for a fun weekend in DC, and the most dieheard conservative activists out there — will serve as a sort of homecoming.
Trump first addressed the conference in 2011. Doing so began his tease of running for the 2012 Republican nomination, during which he promoted the racist conspiracy theories that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that he somehow did not deserve to have graduated from Columbia University or Harvard. Trump ultimately elected not to run that year, but his CPAC appearance marked a turning point. The reality television host from New York who spent much of his adult life as a Democrat would become the standard bearer of the Republican Party just five years later, in 2016.
None
Parkland survivor trolls Trump’s new sneaker venture
Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has bought a website address referencing former president Donald Trump’s new sneaker brand and turned it into an anti-gun violence website with the ability to call lawmakers to advocate for legislation.
Mr Hogg, who is now the president of Leaders We Deserve, an organisation dedicated to electing young candidates to Congress, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.
Michelle Del Rey has the story:
Watch: Trump waves to supporters outside golf club
John Oliver offers Clarence Thomas $1m a year to leave Supreme Court
John Oliver has offered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas $1m a year if he leaves the court immediately.
On a recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the show host declared, “This is not a joke”, as he waved a contract at the screen and asked the judge to “get the f*** off the Supreme Court.”
He added that on top of the million a year, he would throw in a motor coach worth $2.4m in return for the judge leaving the United States’ highest court – making reference with this offer to previous motor coach coverage, which revealed Mr Thomas borrowed over a quarter of a million dollars from a wealthy friend to buy a luxury motor coach years prior.
Amelia Neath has the story:
Cheney says it seems like Trump ‘needs Putin’s help with something'…
Donald Trump’s Republican nemesis Liz Cheney points out that the former president still hasn’t condemned the killing of Alexei Navalny nor blamed Vladimir Putin.
She adds that he can’t risk angering the Russian president and it may be because he needs help with something...
Who should Trump pick as his running mate?
Donald Trump has unexpectedly asked his supporters who they think he should pick to be his running mate for the presidency, assuming he sews up the Republican nomination, as is widely expected.
Joe Sommerlad takes a look at the options:
