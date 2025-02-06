UN chief warns against 'ethnic cleansing' after Trump's shocking threat to take over Gaza: Live updates
The Palestinians have ‘inalienable rights’ to ‘simply live as human beings in their own land,’ Secretary-General António Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sharply warned against “ethnic cleansing” a day after Donald Trump’s shocking remarks about America taking over Gaza and ejecting Palestinians.
Guterres raised the issue in remarks to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People at the UN.
We must not make the problem worse," Guterres warned Wednesday, without naming Trump. "It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing."
He added: "At its essence, the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is about the right of Palestinians to simply live as human beings in their own land.”
The former real estate developer shocked the world Tuesday when he said the U.S. would “take over” Gaza and “own” the territory at a press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu. He said Palestinians could be resettled elsewhere, leaving the land to be developed into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”
Trump was busy Wednesday signing an executive order banning transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events. Secretary of State Marco Rubio would also make it clear to the Olympic Committee that “America categorically rejects transgender lunacy,” he said.
The order directs federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that defy the order.
Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order to force schools and athletic organizations to ban transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.
The order — which falsely categorizes trans women as “men” — fulfills the president’s campaign promise to end “the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women’s sports” by directing federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms,” according to a White House document shared with The Independent.
Alex Woodward reports.
'Ethnic cleansing' or 'Make Gaza Beautiful Again'?
Donald Trump left Republicans and Democrats divided after announcing his brazen plan to “take over” the Gaza Strip and, in doing so, transform it from a “hell hole” to the “Riviera of the Middle East”.
The president has been met with a mixture of support, dissent and outright confusion after Tuesday’s remarks in a White House press conference that even surprised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Without ruling out military intervention, Trump declared that the U.S. will “own” the war-torn territory, which has seen vast destruction and around 47,000 deaths in the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. He also suggested millions of displaced Palestinians resettle in “areas where the leaders currently say no.”
By some, Trump has been accused of propagating the idea of “ethnic cleansing,” while several of his MAGA faithful have praised his plans to “Make Gaza Beautiful Again.”
Here are the key reactions to Trump’s divisive comments from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.
White House attempts to soften Trump's 'take over' Gaza comments
Andrew Feinberg writes:
[Karoline] Leavitt’s statement that any relocation of Palestinians currently in Gaza would not be a permanent displacement was a 180-degree reversal from what Trump had said during a press conference on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump has done the impossible and turned Canada patriotic
Holly Baxter writes:
It was a scene few had ever witnessed. As the opening words of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were sung by Elizabeth Irving in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before a Tuesday night hockey game between the Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche, the crowd erupted in boos. Those boos continued throughout the song, and only abated when she began her rendition of “O Canada.”
On the same night, a similar scene played out as the NBA’s only Canadian franchise — the Toronto Raptors — hosted the New York Knicks.
Ben Stiller denies USAID funded Ukraine trip: ‘These are lies coming from Russian media’
Ben Stiller has denied social media reports that his humanitarian trip to Ukraine was funded by USAID, dismissing the claims as Russian “lies.”
Over the weekend, the US Agency for International Development was targeted for dissolution by Elon Musk, who labeled it as a criminal enterprise on his social media platform X.
The site also hosted several viral posts related to the agency, including one that included a fake E! News video and claimed that US tax dollars had been spent sending celebrities to Ukraine. The post claimed Angelina Jolie’s visit had cost taxpayers $20 million, Sean Pean’s had cost $5 million and Ben Stiller’s cost $4 million.
Former top Democrat rips Chuck Schumer for 'depressing' video of him chanting during Musk protest
Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, was mocked by a former Democratic lawmaker after holding a rally in protest of billionaire Elon Musk’s advisory team accessing Treasury Department information.
On Tuesday afternoon, Schumer led chants of “We will win!” in front of the Treasury building to display disapproval for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency which, despite being an unofficial organization, has rapidly amassed authority.
However, some people did not find Schumer’s chant to be an effective form of action. He was mocked online for chanting about “winning” just months after losing the presidential election and control of both houses of Congress. Tim Ryan, a former Democratic representative from Ohio, took note as well calling it “depressing.”
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump's HHS investigating medical schools for antisemitism because students wore keffiyehs: report
The federal department of Health and Human Services is investigating four top U.S. medical schools after receiving allegations of antisemitic incidents during their 2024 commencement ceremonies, it announced this week.
“Every student deserves access to educational opportunities free from discrimination and harassment,” Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights at the department, said in a statement.
The investigation will reportedly target Harvard, Columbia, Brown, and Johns Hopkins, The Wall Street Journal reports, each institution among America’s most prestigious medical schools.
How much might Trump's tariffs cost typical U.S. households?
According to the latest research by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals, if fully enacted, would be the largest tax increase in at least a generation (since 1993 or before).
The incoming Trump administration has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on most goods from Canada and Mexico (except Canadian energy, which faces a 10 percent tariff) and a 10 percent increase in tariffs on goods from China. The direct cost of these actions to the typical, or median, US household would be a tax increase of more than $1,200 a year.
The tariffs against Canada and Mexico have been postponed by 30 days to allow for negotiation over what each country and say or do to mollify Trump’s concerns about fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration across the northern and southern borders of the U.S.
These announcements mark the first wave of tariffs expected from the new Trump administration. Trump has threatened the entire world with tariffs. Governments abroad will retaliate; both Canada and Mexico have already announced retaliatory measures. Future waves of US tariffs and retaliation will increase these substantial consumer costs alongside the other economic harms of tariffs: reduced economic growth, a shrinking export sector, and supply chain disruption.
While movements in exchange rates or declines in exporter prices could reduce harm to consumers, prior evidence clearly shows that the effects of exchange rates only partially dampen this harm (with any relief coming at the expense of the export sector). A careful analysis of the 2018–19 trade war with China consistently found that foreign exporters to the United States did not lower their prices when faced with U.S. tariffs; instead, U.S. buyers of imports bore the burden of the tax.
There are additional factors to consider. First, domestic producers competing with the newly tariffed imports will raise their prices in accordance with the increases in import prices. This will further burden US consumers, causing their costs to exceed those illustrated in this figure. Overall, higher prices, coupled with recessionary effects from retaliation and supply chain disruptions, will adversely affect most US households.
Vivek Ramaswamy hasn’t been elected yet but already thinks he’ll be a two-term governor
Vivek Ramaswamy has suggested that he will seek a second term as governor of Ohio, despite not yet having been elected, or even officially announced his bid for office.
The biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate is expected to announce his campaign formally this month. Though it is currently a long road to the statehouse, he told the Wall Street Journal that if successful, he intends to be a two-term governor.
“Those eight years will go by quickly,” he told the outlet.
Trump campaigned that Democrats 'abandoned' Catholics. His USAID crusade will decimate the Catholic relief agency
The Trump administration’s ongoing effort to shut down or massively cut the U.S. Agency for International Development is putting the future of a major Catholic relief agency at risk, despite the Republican portraying himself as an ally to Catholics on the campaign trail.
Catholic Relief Services, founded in 1943 by U.S. Catholic bishops, is the single largest recipient of funds from the development agency, which funds around half of the religious aid group’s $1.5 billion budget.
Leaders of the group, where layoffs have already begun, warned staff of major changes because of the political climate, according to an email obtained by the National Catholic Reporter.
Josh Marcus reports.
