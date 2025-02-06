✕ Close Trump signs order banning transgender women from female sports

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres sharply warned against “ethnic cleansing” a day after Donald Trump’s shocking remarks about America taking over Gaza and ejecting Palestinians.

Guterres raised the issue in remarks to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People at the UN.

We must not make the problem worse," Guterres warned Wednesday, without naming Trump. "It is vital to stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing."

He added: "At its essence, the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is about the right of Palestinians to simply live as human beings in their own land.”

The former real estate developer shocked the world Tuesday when he said the U.S. would “take over” Gaza and “own” the territory at a press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu. He said Palestinians could be resettled elsewhere, leaving the land to be developed into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

