Trump attacks George Clooney and his politics on social media claiming the A-lister ‘wasn’t a movie star at all’
The president has long criticized Clooney, an outspoken liberal activist and supporter of the Democratic Party
Donald Trump tore into George Clooney on Wednesday, accusing the actor of being a failed movie star and one of the “worst political prognosticators of all time.”
“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while referencing how Clooney “dumped” Joe Biden by urging the former president to drop out of the 2024 election.
“He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump added in the post.
The president also criticized the news that Clooney and his wife, the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have recently gained French citizenship.
The comments came after Clooney opened up in a recent magazine profile about his past acquaintance with Trump and shared criticisms of news outlets like CBS and ABC for settling lawsuits with the Republican.
“I knew him very well,” the Jay Kelly star told Variety. “He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed.”
“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go f*** yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney added. “That’s simply the truth.”
Clooney and Trump have long traded criticisms and commentary in public.
This summer, Clooney whose stage adaptation this year of his film Good Night, And Good Luck made pointed commentary about contemporary media and politics, said “everybody” worries about being targeted by Trump’s administration.
“But you know, if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won’t do things,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“I want to be able to look at my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history, and I have no problem with that,” he added.
Trump, for his part, regularly trashes his old friend Clooney.
The president fumed after Clooney gave a 60 Minutes interview earlier this year, claiming that the “failed political pundit” dumped former President Joe Biden “like a dog.”
Last year, after the Biden incident, Trump accused Clooney of being a “very disloyal backstabber” and a “third-rate movie actor.”
Clooney is among the highest-grossing movie stars in the country, and his films have raked in over $2 billion over the course of his career.
