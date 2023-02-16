Trump news – live: Georgia grand jury findings to be released today as Mark Meadows subpoenaed over Jan 6
The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will release some of its findings on Thursday – which could shed light on whether or not the former president will face criminal charges for his actions.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has ordered the release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and concerns the jury had about witnesses lying under oath.
The report is the result of a two-year investigation into the actions of Mr Trump and his campaign back in 2020 when the one-term president lost the state to President Joe Biden.
Infamously, Mr Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 asking him to “find” enough votes to swing the election in his favour.
The release of the probe findings comes as it emerged that Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the former president’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
A source told CNN that Mr Meadows received the subpoena last month, the latest sign that special counsel Jack Smith is ramping up his investigation into the former president.
Today, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia will release parts of a grand jury report on efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the Peach State.
The members of the special purpose grand jury had asked the Fulton County Superior Court to allow the release of their full work product, which was commissioned at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
But Judge Robert McBurney on Monday ordered that parts of the report remain sealed, including a list of individuals against whom the special purpose grand jury recommended indictments.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
Why Donald Trump’s phone call seeking to overturn Georgia election results was so damaging
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday will release a partial grand jury report detailing their investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Much like the city of Detroit, also a target of Mr Trump’s false claims of voter fraud, Fulton County’s population is majority-Black and was a key region for the Biden campaign’s voter turnout efforts throughout 2020. The surge of Democratic votes in those regions were enough to flip two states, Georgia and Michigan, that voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – a costly blow in the former president’s fight for the Electoral College.
But it was Republican officials, including Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who were the target of Donald Trump’s overtures in the days following the 2020 election as he desperately sought to change the results. A conference call between the White House, Mr Trump’s lawyers, and Georgia state officials on 2 January 2021 has now become a crucial piece of evidence in the grand jury investigation into Mr Trump and his legal team after it first sent shockwaves through the media and political class.
The Independent’s John Bowden has more:
Support for a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 dwindling with both Democrats and Republicans, new poll shows
Voters in both major US political parties are looking for fresh faces to run for president in 2024, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll
A majority of Democratic voters, at 52 per cent, do not want Mr Biden to seek a second term, while 40 per cent of Republican voters do not want Mr Trump to seek another term in 2024.
Eric Garcia has more:
Fox News loses bid to dismiss $2.7bn defamation suit over Trump election-rigging claims
Fox News lost an attempt Tuesday to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that accuses the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped “steal” the 2020 election from then-president Donald Trump.
The company that brought the case, Smartmatic, has said it played a valid and small role in the election. It hailed the ruling as a step toward holding Fox News accountable for amplifying unsupported and damaging claims from Trump’s lawyers.
Fox executives have complained that the lawsuit is meant to stifle free speech; however, the network continues to host personalities like Tucker Carlson who continue even now to sow doubt about the integrity of US elections.
Read more in The Independent:
Judge rejects Trump’s offer to supply DNA in E Jean Carroll rape defamation case
A judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s offer to provide DNA in the defamation case against writer E Jean Carroll.
Federal New York Judge Lewis Kaplan said the offer came too late after years of legal fights in the lawsuit by the writer, who alleges that Mr Trump defamed her when he rejected her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, according to CNBC.
The judge said that the trial is set to start in less than three months. The part of the process where evidence may be exchanged has ended.
Read more:
Justice Department won’t charge Matt Gaetz for sex trafficking
Justice Department officials have reportedly said they will not seek sex trafficking charges against Florida Representative Matt Gaetz after a multi-year probe into whether he violated US law by allegedly paying for sex with underage girls.
Citing “a source familiar with the matter,” CNN reported on Wednesday that the department had informed a witness who testified in the probe that charges against the Florida Republican would not be forthcoming.
Andrew Feinberg is following this story for The Independent:
Nikki Haley’s bid might not hurt Trump, but it could be fatal to Ron DeSantis
Former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley’s entrance into the 2024 presidential race isn’t bad news for her former boss, Donald Trump, who is currently the only other prominent announced candidate.
Instead, it’s a bad sign for Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, who is already presumed to be the popular anti-Trump alternative for the contest even though he remains publicly vague about whether he will run, writes The Independent’s Eric Garcia.
Read more:
Kellyanne Conway dismisses concerns about Biden’s age
Kellyanne Conway, who served as Counselor to the President under former president Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that Mr Biden’s age isn’t something voters will have problems with in 2024, when Mr Trump — who announced his candidacy for president in November — hopes to challenge Mr Biden for a second term in the White House.
It’s an interesting statement that could preempt attacks from her former boss on an issue that the right fixated on in 2020.
Read more:
Resurfaced footage shows Nikki Haley saying states can secede after announcing 2024 launch
Footage has resurfaced of Nikki Haley saying that states can secede from the US.
Ms Haley announced her 2024 launch on Tuesday, making her the first Republican to take on Donald Trump.
Not long after the announcement, Patriot Takes shared a video from 2010 of Ms Haley speaking about potential secession.
“I think that they do,” she said of states having the right to secede.
“I mean, the constitution says that.”
