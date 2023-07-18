Trump news live: Trump loses bid to drop Georgia case, as ex-intel officials say his re-election would hurt US
Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has lost a bid to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out after the state’s supreme court ruled against him. The ex-president is accused of trying to bully state officials to change the results in the wake of his 2020 defeat, telling them to “find” him enough votes to win the state.
A decision on charges is expected next month.
A former Trump White House official has written a new book which quotes a senior former intelligence official warning that a second Trump term poses such a danger that it could mean the country barely exists in its current form by the time of America’s tricentennial in 2076.
Meanwhile, the ex-president is considering his Republican 2024 rivals as potential running mates should he win the GOP nomination.
The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could “possibly” be among those in the 2024 field.
He said Vivek Ramaswamy had “done a very good job” and Senator Tim Scott is a “very good guy” but stopped short of saying who he might pick.
Manchin fuels speculation around third-party 2024 run with No Labels event
Sen Joe Manchin is continuing to feed speculation about his political future by appearing at an event with No Labels as he weighs whether to make a third-party run for president.
The West Virginia Democrat will appear at the event on Monday night in New Hampshire, which holds one of the first presidential nominating contests and is a crucial swing state in the general election. No Labels, a centrist organisation, has pushed for a third-party candidate for president.
But some Democrats have feared that a No Labels-backed candidacy would siphon votes away from President Joe Biden and enable former president Donald Trump to win another term as president.
In May, the organisation said it opposed Mr Trump’s candidacy.
Eric Garcia reports.
Democrats worry that a third party run would ensure Trump would win another term in office
Bartiromo shocks by pushing back on Trump: ‘You didn’t drain the swamp’
A Fox News host pressed former President Donald Trump on how he hired staffers, saying he didn’t “drain the swamp like you said you would”.
Maria Bartiromo asked Mr Trump on Sunday Morning Futures whether he would do things differently if he were re-elected.
“The mistake would be people,” Mr Trump said. He called out a few individuals in particular.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
The former president reflected that he regretted hiring some staffers from his first term
ICYMI: Trump brands US a ‘third-world hellhole’ run by ‘perverts’ and ‘thugs’
Donald Trump branded the US a “third-world hellhole” run by “perverts” and “thugs” in his latest 2024 campaign speech, a rambling, nearly two-hour long set of remarks to close out a right-wing conference in Florida.
The one-term president told the Turning Point Action Conference on 15 July that the American dream was “dead” under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his successor and painted a bleak picture of a nation in decline.
“The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country,” Mr Trump told the right-wing activist conference.
Former president claimed American dream ‘dead’ under Joe Biden during Turning Point Action Conference
Tension between Boebert and Greene could lead to ‘fistfight’ lawmakers warn
After an ongoing feud between Republican Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, a Republican lawmaker said the standoff between the two Congress members could result in a fistfight.
“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” Republican Tennessee Rep Tim Burchett told The Daily Beast.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Tension between the two congresswomen has been rising in recent weeks
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Trump attempt to challenge 2020 election investigation over vote call
Georgia's Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an attempt from Donald Trump to shut down key parts of a probe from state officials investigating him for potential interference in the 2020 election.
The high court found in a unanimous ruling that the former president hadn't shown the kind of "extraordinary circumstances" that would require the Georgia Supreme Court to intervene in the case and toss out key portions of evidence.
"(Trump) has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court's original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed," the ruling states.
Josh Marcus has the full story:
Charging decision expected in August
Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election.
The standing ovation she received from some 2,000 conservative Christians gathered in Des Moines only reinforced the influence she wields, not just in Iowa but increasingly on a national stage.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election
A GOP campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes
When Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might stop the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the Washington suburbs, it was more than idle thinking about an office renovation.
The nod from the Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe proposal to upend the FBI in the aftermath of the federal indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the Justice Department’s prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Moving from far-right corners into the mainstream, the emerging effort to overhaul the nation’s premier law enforcement agency is rooted in increasingly forceful conservative complaints about an overly biased FBI that they claim is being weaponized against them.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington
Christie: Trump knows he lost 2020 election but ‘ego’ won’t let him admit it
Donald Trump knew he was losing the 2020 presidential election while asserting a baseless narrative that the results were rigged against him, according to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Mr Christie, who is running against Mr Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on 16 July that Mr Trump told him “directly” that he had lost in 2020.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Prosecutors are investigating whether the ex-president rejected results despite knowing the truth, which could bolster a case against him
White House condemns RFK Jr’s ‘vile’ anti-semitic Covid conspiracy claim
The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr’s claim that the virus which causes Covid-19 was somehow engineered to target white and Black people while sparing Asians and Jews of Eastern European descent as an example of anti-semitism that puts Americans at risk.
During a press event in New York City on 11 July, Mr Kennedy baselessly stated that “there is an argument to be made” that the disease is “ethnically targeted” and claimed that the Sars-CoV-2 virus was “targeted to attack Cucasians and Black people” even as “those who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr’s claim that the virus which causes Covid-19 was somehow engineered to target white and Black people while sparing Asians and Jews of Eastern European descent as an example of anti-semitism that puts Americans at risk.
Democratic PAC unveils ‘steamy and horrifying’ ad with GOP lawmaker interrupting couple in bedroom
Progressive Action Fund launched a new ad attacking crackdowns on reproductive rights ahead of an Ohio ballot measure, featuring an elderly Republican congressman in a couple’s bedroom.
The political ad is aimed at State Issue 1 in Ohio
