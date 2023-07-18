Trump news – live: Trump claims he’s ‘effectively’ been indicted for a third time in 2020 election probe
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has claimed that he has “effectively” been indicted on charges for a third time – this time over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former president took to Truth Soocial on Tuesday morning to claim that he had been informed that he is the “target” of a grand jury investigation by special prosecutor Jack Smith.
“On Sunday night, while I was with my family...HORRIFYING NEWS for our country was given to me by my attorneys,” said Mr Trump. “Deranged Jack Smith...sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
His announcement comes after he lost a bid to have a separate investigation – the Georgia election interference case – thrown out after the state’s supreme court ruled against him. The ex-president is accused of trying to bully state officials to change the results in the wake of his 2020 defeat, telling them to “find” him enough votes to win the state.
A decision on charges is expected next month.
Jack Smith declines to comment on DC street
Special Counsel Jack Smith did not offer any comments regarding the target letter sent to Donald Trump when asked by reporters as he exited a Washington, DC, branch of Subway.
Democrats voice appreciation for Justice Dept investigation
Democrat lawmakers have been voicing their appreciation for the diligent work of the Justice Department in its investigation into former President Donald Trump.
House January 6 select committee member Rep Pete Aguilar of California said: “We’re appreciative of the work of the Department of Justice... they’re focused on staying true to finding the facts and holding people accountable ... No matter where they are, no matter who they are.”
Rep Dan Goldman of New York, who prosecuted one of the impeachment cases against the former president, said: “The Special Counsel has clearly done an incredibly exhaustive investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.”
He added: “This appears to be the culmination of it and I expect Donald Trump to be indicted in the near future.”
Watch: House GOP react to likely Trump Jan 6 indictment
Not just classified papers, Trump also hoarding Israeli antiquities, report says
It appears that government-owned White House records and highly classified documents aren’t the only government property being stored at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence in Florida.
According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “senior Israeli figures” have spent the past three years attempting to arrange for the return of a set of priceless antiquities that were lent to the White House for a 2019 Hannukah celebration.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump is hoarding Israeli antiquities at Mar-a-Lago, report claims
Israel is trying to get back a set of priceless oil lamps which it lent for display at the White House during Mr Trump’s presidency
Watch: McCarthy says Biden administration weaponising government against Trump
Trump unleashes all-caps reaction
As day follows night, here’s Donald Trump’s Truth Social reaction to the news (that he broke) that he is likely about to be indicted for a third time in the midst of the 2024 Republican primary.
WITCH HUNT!!! CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS INJUSTICE DEPARTMENT WANT TO INDICT & ARREST HIS PRESUMED POLITICAL OPPONENT (ME!), WHO IS LEADING HIM IN THE POLLS IN THE UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024. SUCH A THING HAS NEVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE…AND IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAMPAIGN??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!!!
Trump 2024 rivals urge him to bow out of race amid news of likely new indictment
Read on...
Candidates in the Republican Party primary field have given their initial reaction to the news that lead 2024 contender Donald Trump has been notified by the Department of Justice of his status as a target of the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Watch: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp asked about timing of Jan 6 and Georgia probes of Trump
“It’s certainly a distraction from us beating Joe Biden.”
Breaking: Next Trump indictment could drop as soon as this week
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Mr Trump could face more charges against him as soon as Thursday or Friday
Hutchinson again calls for Trump to suspend campaign
The Asa for America campaign released the following statement in regard to the news that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has notified Donald Trump that he is a target of the January 6th investigation.
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has previously called on the former president to drop out of the 2024 Republican primary race.
I have said from the beginning that Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 should disqualify him from ever being President again. As a former federal prosecutor, I understand the severity of Grand Jury investigations and what it means to be targeted by such an investigation. Donald Trump has confirmed that he is a target of this investigation and will likely be indicted once again. While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6th were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol. Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country over themselves would suspend their campaign for President of the United States immediately. It is disappointing that Donald Trump refuses to do so.
