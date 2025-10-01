Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As President Donald Trump threatens mass layoffs over the government shutdown, the Interior Department has announced it’s using lawnmowers powered by artificial intelligence.

The Interior Department is testing out AI-powered lawnmowers at six national parks, including on the National Mall, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote Tuesday on X. The pilot program is funded by a grant from the National Park Foundation, according to Jeff Gowen, manager of the agency’s Technical Services Division.

"The premise of the entire grant is to test new technologies to see how it can help us become more efficient, allow us to get more work done with the same amount of people," Gowen said.

The announcement came the same day Trump threatened to lay off federal employees in the event of a government shutdown, which went into effect Wednesday at midnight after the Senate failed to pass a bill averting it.

Government shutdowns typically mean thousands of employees are furloughed, but Trump has now warned some could be permanently laid off instead. As agencies prepare for this possibility, staff at the Interior Department have been instructed to bring their government phones and laptops home so they can monitor for mass firing notifications, The New York Times reports.

open image in gallery The Interior Department is testing new AI-powered lawnmowers as mass layoffs loom amid the government shutdown ( Interior Department )

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people and cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said Tuesday from the Oval Office. “They’re taking a risk by having a shutdown.”

Previous government shutdowns — including during Trump’s first term in office — have not led to mass layoffs, CNN reports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that the layoffs are “imminent.”

“Unfortunately, because the Democrats shut down the government, the president has directed his cabinet and the Office and Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made and we believe that layoffs are imminent,” Leavitt said.

She added: “They are, unfortunately, a consequence of this government shutdown.”

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said government layoffs are 'imminent' on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The layoffs are set to begin within the next two days, OBM Director Russ Vought told House Republicans on Wednesday, according to CBS News. Vought’s office warned agencies last week to consider layoffs in programs with discretionary funding that expired Tuesday, or that don’t have alternative funding sources, CBS News reports.

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have blamed Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown, particularly Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Meanwhile, Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said their party needs lawmakers to agree on measures that lower costs and address the “Republican healthcare crisis.”