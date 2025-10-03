Trump’s ‘Project 2025’ firings loom as Senate leader Thune says Dems ‘playing with fire’ on Day 3 of government shutdown: Live updates
President Donald Trump is threatening mass layoffs and could suspend billions of dollars in funding to Democratic-led cities as the United States enters a third day of a government shutdown.
The president met with White House budget director Russell Vought — among the architects of Project 2025 — to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut,” Trump said Thursday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later added that “thousands” of people will likely be laid off.
Friday is day three of the government shutdown, and there’s still no sign of a deal that could end it. The shutdown began Wednesday at midnight after a Republican spending bill failed 55 to 45 in the Senate, five shy of the 60 votes needed.
The next Senate vote is scheduled for Friday afternoon. But Majority Leader John Thune has signaled that senators are unlikely to reach a breakthrough, accusing Democrats of “playing with fire.”
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on GOP members to work with Democrats “to reach an agreement to reopen the government and lower healthcare costs.”
Trump administration restores law enforcement funds to New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says $187 million in funding for police counterterrorism efforts has been restored after the Trump administration threatened the funds at the onset of the government shutdown.
"From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded,” the governor said in a statement Friday.
“I'm glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe,” she added.
The cuts — the largest federal defunding of police programs in New York in decades — were directed by the Department of Homeland Security without Trump’s approval, according to the White House.
Hakeem Jeffries: Trump 'unserious and unhinged' during shutdown
Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump is being “unserious and unhinged” during the federal government shutdown.
“It’s further confirmation that Republicans are the ones who were clearly determined to shut the government down,” he told MSNBC Friday morning.
“Everything that President Trump has done subsequent to Monday has been unhinged and unserious,” he added.
Trump and White House ramp up racist memes blaming Democrats for shutdown: ‘Dollar Store Obama’
Trump has continued to troll senior Democrats on social media as the federal government remains mired in shutdown, with no breakthrough in sight on Capitol Hill.
The president was busy online on Thursday night, posting a meme of a glum-looking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a headline calling the opposition “the party of hate, evil, and Satan.”
There was also a Superman clip and an AI-edited video of the commander-in-chief picking up a red “Trump 2028” baseball cap and tossing it directly onto the head of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Mike Johnson says Trump is 'having fun' with the shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson says the Trump administration is not taking “great pleasure” in the possibility of an extended federal shutdown that could imperil funding for critical government services.
But he is “having fun” antagonizing Democrats, Johnson told reporters Friday.
“Is he trolling the Democrats? Yes. Yes! Because that's what President Trump does and people are having fun with this,” he said.
GOP Senate leader says Democrats are 'playing with fire' knowing what Trump and Vought are planning
Senate Majority Leader John Thune says Democrats are “playing with fire” knowing full well that the Trump administration is mulling the prospect of mass layoffs during a prolonged government shutdown.
Trump and White House budget director Russell Vought, among the architects of Project 2025, are weighing drastic cuts to funding and pulling out billions of dollars to Democratic-led states and cities under the shutdown smokescreen.
“Once it starts, it’s hard to roll back,” Thune told reporters Friday.
“Everybody knows Russ Vought. And so I think you’re playing with fire when you do this,” he said.
Another shutdown loss: The Friday jobs report
Don’t expect the highly-anticipated, first-Friday-of-the-month jobs report to hit the streets today.
It’s another casualty of the federal shutdown.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics typically releases the previous month’s report at 8:30 a.m. ET while the agency is temporarily frozen.
But the data blackout comes at a perilous time in the U.S. economy and a chaotic period within the Trump administration’s volatile economic agenda.
Labor analysts got a glimpse of what would’ve been to come earlier this week, when new private-sector employment data released by payroll processing firm ADP showed a net loss of 32,000 jobs in September.
Economists had expected a gain of around 45,000 jobs.
Trump gets away from White House amid government shutdown — for a double date with Melania at the Vance’s
Rank-and-file employees have been forced to stay home on furlough or work without pay under threat of layoffs — but that isn’t stopping Trump from enjoying a couple’s night out.
The president, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, left the White House Thursday for the first time since government funding lapsed two days earlier for a six-minute motorcade along closed-off streets to a neighbor’s house — Vice President JD Vance’s official residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.
Trump steps out for dinner with Melania at Vance’s house amid shutdown
Watch: Donald Trump stars in new grim-reaper themed AI generated music video
Trump posted an AI-generated music video covering Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don't Fear) The Reaper” showing White House budget director Russell Vought as the titular scythe-wielding harbinger of death.
The video also shows Trump wearing a shroud and playing cowbell, with JD Vance on drums.
Stephen Colbert claps back with X-rated sombrero-sofa meme after JD Vance says Trump’s ‘racist’ AI videos are funny
Turning the tables on JD Vance, Stephen Colbert responded to the vice president’s defense of Donald Trump’s “racist and vulgar” AI-generated videos of Democratic leaders wearing sombreros by offering up his own deepfake clip of Vance.
Colbert claps back with sombrero-sofa meme after JD Vance defends Trump’s AI videos
What agencies are impacted by the shutdown?
Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits should not be impacted by the shutdown.
But food assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) could be at risk if the shutdown drags on.
"A prolonged federal government shutdown of more than one week puts WIC families at risk," according to Georgia Machell, president and CEO of the National WIC Association.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, however, will continue to operate; law enforcement is considered an “essential” function that will continue during any lapse in appropriations, though some workers may not get paid until the shutdown is over.
Immigration courts are also listed as open and operational, with guidance from the Justice Department listing immigration cases and deportation orders as essential work.
Federal courts will also remain open and will continue paid operations through at least Oct. 17.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that roughly 750,000 federal employees would be furloughed each day of the shutdown.
