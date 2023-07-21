Trump taunts DeSantis and Christie as midnight deadline to appear before Jan 6 grand jury approaches - live
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump has been busy bullying his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, on Truth Social as he braces for an imminent grand jury indictment on Friday over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.
Mr Trump announced on Tuesday that he had been sent a letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him that he is the “target” of the investigation, citing three statutes under which he could be charged, including conspiracy to commit offence or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under colour of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.
That indictment, Mr Trump’s third in four months, could be handed down this week, The Independent has learned.
William Russell, a former White House aide who now works for the Trump presidential campaign and spent much of 6 January with the then-president, is believed to have testified before the grand jury on Thursday.
The former president was given until today to report to the Washington, DC, federal courthouse but, with a midnight deadline in place, is not expected to appear.
Majorie Taylor Greene doubles down on showing Hunter Biden nudes at congressional hearing
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “uncomfortable” showing graphic, sexually explicit photos of Hunter Biden to Congress, but insisted that “the American people deserve to see” the photos.
Ms Greene showed the images during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. The photos appeared to show the president’s son having sex with sex workers. Black boxes were used to cover the genitals and faces of the individuals who aren’t Mr Biden.
The committee was discussing the claims of IRS whistleblowers who said Mr Biden received preferential treatment during a federal tax investigation when Ms Greene unveiled her photos.
The stunt drew expected criticism from Congressional Democrats, many who offered scathing rebukes of the congresswoman’s judgement.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Majorie Taylor Greene doubles down on showing Hunter Biden nudes to Congress
Congressman Jamie Raskin said the incident was ‘an assault to the dignity of the committee’
Voices: The walls are closing in on Donald Trump
Ahmed Baba writes:
The former president of the United States, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, could be imminently indicted for seeking to destroy it.
Read on...
The walls are closing in on Donald Trump
In a sane reality, this mountain of criminality would render any presidential candidate unelectable in the eyes of the public. But we don’t live in that reality
Is Trump going to prison?
It’s the question on everyone’s mind...
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
The former president is at the centre of several federal investigations and criminal cases
Trump attempt to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court rejected by judge
A federal judge has shot down Donald Trump’s attempt to move his Manhattan criminal charges into US District Court, sending the case stemming from hush money payments back to state court in New York City.
Alex Woodward reports.
Judge rejects Trump attempt to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
‘Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a president’s official acts’
Trump is the first former president arrested on federal charges. Can he still run in 2024?
Donald Trump is now the subject of two criminal cases after being arrested over a state case in New York and a federal case in Miami – at a time when he is hot on the trail for another stint in the White House.
With a third looming, can he still run for office?
Can Donald Trump run for president in 2024 after arrest?
Trump faces the possibility of two federal indictments and criminal and civil cases in several states
Jan 6 rioter who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison, one of the longest among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases.
Christopher Michael Alberts isn’t accused of brandishing his concealed gun during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. But he used a wooden pallet as a makeshift battering ram against police officers who were guarding a stairwell outside the Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.
Read on...
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask has been sentenced to seven years in prison
Trump probe ‘subpoenaed CCTV from Georgia 2020 ballot counting centre’
The Department of Justice used a grand jury subpoena to obtain CCTV security footage from the Atlanta, Georgia, arena where ballots were counted following the 2020 election, indicating that federal prosecutors are examining some of the same matters as the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney who may soon bring charges against former president Donald Trump and others in his orbit.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump probe ‘subpoenaed CCTV from Georgia 2020 ballot counting centre’
Prosecutors asked for the footage from State Farm Arena in a 31 May subpoena
E Jean Carroll tells Trump to pay up
E Jean Carroll has called on Donald Trump to pay up after losing his bid for a new trial in a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by the advice columnist.
In a decision released on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury did not reach a “seriously erroneous result” when it found the former president liable for sexual assault and defamation and ordered him to pay $5m.
Bevan Hurley has been following the case.
E Jean Carroll tells Trump to pay up her $5m after judge denies motion for mistrial
Former president was found liable for sexual assault and defamation at trial
Giuliani denies claims he flipped on Trump
Long-time Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani has denied accusations that he may have flipped on his close friend.
This comes on the heels of the former president’s announcement that he is readying himself for an indictment related to the Jan 6 riots and the revelation of three federal statutes, including conspiracy and obstruction, that could form the basis of fresh charges against him.
Arpan Rai reports.
Rudy Giuliani is denying claims he flipped on Trump
Speculation that Trump’s former lawyer ‘flipped’ against ex-president ‘as false as previous lies’, says his adviser
Report: Trump ‘faces Jan 6 charges of conspiracy, obstruction and civil rights violations’
The letter Donald Trump said he had received from special counsel Jack Smith reportedly listed three federal statutes that could constitute charges against him over the Jan 6 riots.
The three federal statutes mentioned in the letter by Mr Smith, according to several reports, are conspiracy to commit offence or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under colour of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.
Mr Trump is the sole individual mentioned in the letter and there are no other names mentioned, according to a source with knowledge of the matter cited by Rolling Stone magazine.
Maroosha Muzaffar filed this report.
Trump ‘faces Jan 6 charges of conspiracy, obstruction and civil rights violations’
Former president says he is a ‘target’ in Jan 6 investigation by special counsel Jack Smith
