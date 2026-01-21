Trump promises not to use force to take Greenland but still wants it to be part of US
79-year-old president demands ‘immediate negotiations’ over Greenland but confuses it with Iceland multiple times in speech to World Economic Forum
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not seek to annex Greenland with military force but called for “immediate negotiations” aimed at a deal for the U.S. to acquire the Arctic territory, which both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have said is not for sale.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president claimed the U.S. could have retained control over Greenland after deploying troops there during the Second World War to keep the island out of Nazi Germany’s hands.
Trump criticized U.S. leaders at the time for relinquish the Danish-held territory, calling his predecessors “stupid” for doing so and accusing Copenhagen of being “ungrateful” in return.
He also said the U.S. would be “unstoppable” in any attempt to seize the island but disclaimed any interest in doing so.
"I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland ... It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us,” Trump said.
“And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again, discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”
The 79-year-old president continued riffing on his desire to take control of the island despite a 1917 treaty between the U.S. and Denmark in which the U.S. renounced any claim to Greenland in exchange for being permitted to purchase what are now the U.S. Virgin Islands.
He suggested America needed “right title and ownership”to properly defend the island even though a 1951 defense agreement allows unlimited basing rights there because “you can’t defend it on a lease” and for “psychological” reasons.
Trump then appeared to threaten Denmark and other countries if they did not accede to his demand for talks, telling Davos attendees: "You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.”
More follows...
