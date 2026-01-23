Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump says that he’ll give more details on his Greenland deal with Europe in “two weeks,” reviving an oft-given timeline from his first term.

During his first administration, Trump became infamous for promising landmark announcements that were coming in two weeks’ time. Now, flying back from Davos yesterday, he promised yet another major announcement on his “concept of a deal” on Greenland.

“We’ll have something in two weeks,” he said, according to Mediaite. “There’s a good spirit to get something done, and we have to have a strong freedom.

“We have to have the ability to do exactly what we want to do. We have a great military. I built a great military. I did this in my first term and continuation, big continuation.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump says a deal on Greenland is coming in ‘two weeks’ although he has promised big news in ‘two weeks’ before ( AP )

When the journalist asked how that would differ from the United States’ current deal with Greenland, which allows the United States to maintain a military base on the island, Trump promised that things would soon be “so much better.”

“Much different, much more detail, much more generous to the United States,” the president rambled. “It’s a much more generous deal. It has to be. And we’re building a Golden Dome. And you see the way it works. That is so much better for us and for Europe to have that piece of ice covered by the Golden Dome.”

As world leaders buckle down for a two-week wait on details about Trump’s Greenland deal, the president has finally unveiled his Great Healthcare Plan.

The bill, which will be voted on by Congress, is another of Trump’s two-week promises, although he actually gave the two-week timeline around five years ago.

His plan will see the government directly pay consumers, with the aim that the funds be used for health insurance costs. However, critics have suggested that simply paying money into government-run healthcare plans would be a more efficient use of funds.

Other two-week promises from Trump include his ominous warning in June 2025 that he would announce a possible U.S. intervention in Iran in two weeks. He launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities two days later.

open image in gallery Trump has repeatedly threatened to take control of the island which he says is vital for his Golden Dome defense system ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He has often floated the infamous timeline during negotiations on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine, although Putin’s attack is still ongoing.

Trump did deliver on one of his two-week promises, though, when he pledged to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

Taking the U.S. out of the international agreement to mitigate the effects of climate change had been one of the then-president’s campaign promises.

In late April 2017, Trump said he would decide whether to withdraw the country from the accords in “two weeks.”

He pulled the country out of the agreement on June 1, meaning that although he did deliver, it was actually 4 weeks after, not 2.