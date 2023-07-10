Trump news – live: Guy Fieri faces backlash as new book claims Trump wanted to tap White House aides’ phones
Donald Trump’s attendance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Las Vegas on Saturday night has sparked controversy after he was spotted chatting to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Turning Point USA chief creative officer Benny Johnson, a Trump supporter, posted a picture of the two men to Twitter, referring in the caption to Fieri’s catchphrase: “Trump in Flavor Town”.
Trump supporters were thrilled to see the two men together, but critics slammed Fieri for mingling with the twice-impeached former president. “Literally one of the worst cooks out there hang with worst president ever,” one person tweeted.
While Mr Trump enjoyed the UFC event – also attended by podcast host Joe Rogan – a former official made shocking new claims about his time in the White House.
In his new book “Blowback”, former Trump administration official Miles Taylor claimed that Mr Trump wanted to “tap the phones” of White House aides who he suspected of leaks in 2018. The idea as quickly shut down by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly who told the then-president it “would be illegal”.
Trump wanted to tap phones of White House aides, new book claims
A former Trump administration official has made shocking new claims about his time in the White House.
In his new book “Blowback”, Miles Taylor claimed that Mr Trump wanted to “tap the phones” of White House aides who he suspected of leaks in 2018.
The then-president “had wanted to pursue leakers by tapping phones, but that Kelly pushed back and never carried it out,” he writes.
The idea as quickly shut down by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly who told the then-president it “would be illegal,” the book claims.
Mr Trump’s camp has denied the claim made in the book, with Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung telling Axios in a statement: “Miles Taylor is a loser and a lying sack of s***. His book either belongs in the discount bin of the fiction section or should be repurposed as toilet paper.”
Trump's encounter with Guy Fieri at UFC fight sparks mixed reactions
Donald Trump's attendance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Las Vegas on Saturday night has sparked controversy after he was spotted chatting to celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Turning Point USA chief creative officer Benny Johnson, a Trump supporter, posted a picture of the two men to Twitter, referring in the caption to Fieri's catchphrase: "Trump in Flavor Town".
Trump supporters were thrilled to see the two men together, but critics slammed Fieri for mingling with the twice-impeached former president. "Literally one of the worst cooks out there hang with worst president ever," one person tweeted.
While Mr Trump enjoyed the UFC event – also attended by podcast host Joe Rogan – a former official made shocking new claims about his time in the White House.
