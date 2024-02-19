Nikki Haley says she would pardon Trump but won’t commit to endorsing him: Live
Former UN ambassador angrily branded ‘stupid’ by ex-president over latest comments
The House of Representatives has broken up for its winter recess without voting on the $95bn aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan passed by the Senate.
The Senate stayed in session last weekend to ensure the bill passed but House Republicans have expressed opposition over its failure to include provisions to address illegal immigration at the US southern border with Mexico, a subject they are incensed about and which inspired them to impeach homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this week.
The upper chamber moved to pass a standalone bill after an earlier bipartisan deal including border security measures was rejected, allegedly at the insistence of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who believes he can beat Joe Biden in November on that issue and therefore needs it to be kept alive.
The bill that was passed now faces an uncertain future in the House, where speaker Mike Johnson has said he will not bring it up for a vote.
“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Republican senators and does nothing to secure our own border,” Mr Johnson insisted at a press conference.
What you need to know about CPAC
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathers for a woke-bashing, conspiracy-peddling, red meat-tossing jamboree three times a year, usually in February, March and July.
The next instalment is set to take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland just outside Washington, DC, between 21 and 24 February.
Gustaf Kilander has everything you need to know about next week’s hell convention.
What happens at CPAC?
Argentinian President Javier Milei set to speak at CPAC after meeting chairman at right-wing event in Mexico
Haley renews attacks on ‘diminished’ and ‘unhinged’
Republican presidential underdog Nikki Haley is going all-in on what she sees as the safest line of attack against Donald Trump — questions about his mental fitness and temperament in a year where the incumbent Democratic president is facing similar concerns.
The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador sat down with NBC’s Craig Melvin for an interview with the Today show this week as she prepares for a showdown with Trump in her home state that is a little more than a week away.
The primary election in the Palmetto State could serve as a jolt in the arm of her campaign as she continues to steeply trail the frontrunner — or, it could be the death knell of her presidential bid.
It could also be neither of those things, as she trudges on towards Super Tuesday on 5 March.
Haley made some of her most forceful criticism of Trump’s mental state yet during the interview.
John Bowden listened to her remarks.
Nikki Haley defends her role in ‘unhinged’ Trump’s administration
Former UN ambassador hopes for shock South Carolina showing as Washington Republicans declare the race over
Trump, facing 91 criminal charges, demands Biden impeachment in return
Well, he would wouldn’t he?
Here’s Andrew Feinberg on retaliation-as-policy.
Trump, facing 91 criminal charges, demands Biden impeachment in return
Ex-president will see the first of four criminal trials next month
What’s inside the Senate’s $95bn bill to aid Ukraine and Israel?
It may never see the light of day in a House of Representatives being held hostage by craven Republicans bowing down to Trump but this is what’s included in the proposal passed by the upper chamber of Congress.
What’s inside US Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and counter China
The US Senate has passed an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish US weapons systems and provide food, water and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza
Why centrists oppose Biden and progressives like AOC defend him
This week saw two Democrats take diverging stances on President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, Senator Joe Manchin, the mercurial conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said that the president “is not the person I thought he was” and questioned how he moved so far to the left.
His words came despite the fact that — given the 50-50 breakdown in the Senate during the last Congress — Democrats actually had to bend over backwards to accommodate Manchin, not the other way around.
Conversely, on Tuesday evening, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — a progressive supporter of Medicare for all, the Green New Deal and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — appeared on CNN to defend Biden.
She noted specifically that Trump and Biden are about the same age, making concerns about Biden’s age moot, while “Donald Trump has 91 indictments.”
She proceeded to called Biden, who was in his second term in the Senate when she was born, “one of most successful presidents in modern American history” and praised him on passing the Inflation Reduction Act — the climate and health care legislation that Manchin all but wrote after he killed Build Back Better.
The common narrative in Washington is that progressives regularly clash with Biden.
But in truth, moderate and conservative Democrats are now the biggest roadblocks to Biden’s chances to remain president, whereas progressives, despite their deep reservations, are helping to bolster him.
Here’s more from Eric Garcia.
Suddenly, Joe Biden’s best friend is AOC
Progressives seem to understand the stakes of another Trump term better than moderate Democrats
FBI ‘source’ who made bribery allegations against Biden charged with false statements
The FBI source who claimed to have information regarding alleged bribes paid to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, has been charged with fabricating the allegations during interviews with federal agents.
David Weiss, the special prosecutor and Trump appointee who is overseeing two federal cases against Hunter Biden, obtained a grand jury indictment in the Central District of California against Alexander Smirnov on charges that he made false statements to federal investigators during his time as a confidential human source for the FBI.
According to the indictment, Smirnov allegedly “provided false derogatory information” to agents about President Biden, who is described in the court documents as “Public Official 1, an elected official in the Obama-Biden Administration who left office in January 2017” and Hunter Biden, who prosecutors describe as “Businessperson 1, the son of Public Official 1, in 2020, after Public Official 1 became a candidate for President of the United States of America.”.
Prosecutors allege that Smirnov made the false allegations to agents in June 2020, when he allegedly told agents about two meetings with an executive from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company which employed Hunter Biden as an attorney and later as a member of its’ corporate board.
Smirnov allegedly told agents that “executives associated with Burisma, including Burisma Official 1, admitted to him that they hired [Hunter Biden] to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems”.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
FBI ‘source’ who made bribery allegations against Biden charged with false statements
The false allegations have formed the backbone of a Republican impeachment probe into President Biden
Blinken warns ‘Russia is responsible’ for Navalny death as world leaders react
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has placed blame for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny squarely on the shoulders of Russian president Vladimir Putin, leading a string of world leaders who have reacted in horror to the news.
In the hours after Navalny’s death was announced in Russian state media, Blinken reminded reporters travelling with him in Germany that Russia had “persecuted, poisoned, and imprisoned” the anti-corruption activist for decades and said the report of his death, if true, “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built”.
“Russia is responsible for this,” Blinken said.
He added that he and other US officials would be “talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports turn out to be true”.
Kate Devlin and Andrew Feinberg have more.
Harris warns ‘Russia is responsible’ for Navalny death as world leaders react
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said it was ’obvious’ Putin was directly behind the death
Latest impeachment witnesses can’t link Biden to family’s businesses
A series of witnesses in the House Republican impeachment probe into President Biden told investigators they were unaware of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president and said they did not know of any evidence that Biden had any involvement in his family’s overseas or domestic business ventures, according to a Democratic staff memorandum obtained by The Independent.
The memorandum, which was prepared by staff on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, said the series of seven witness interviews conducted over the last two months turned up nothing in the way of derogatory evidence in the long-running probe, which Republicans opened shortly after taking control of the House last year.
Although prominent members of the GOP such as Oversight Committee chairman James Comer have intimated that their investigation has uncovered evidence of criminality by Biden and members of his family, the memorandum flatly states that each of the seven witnesses said “they were not aware of any evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden or of President Biden being involved in, profiting from, or taking official actions in relation to family members’ business ventures”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Latest Republican impeachment witnesses fail to link Biden to family’s businesses
Excerpts from witness interviews as related in a Democratic staff memorandum obtained by The Independent appear to bolster Democrats’ assertion that GOP committee chairmen have turned up nothing against the president thus far
Biden joins TikTok despite White House banning government accounts
President Biden’s re-election campaign has unexpectedly joined TikTok, despite the White House banning government agencies from using the China-made app.
Anthony Cuthbertson has more.
Biden joins TikTok despite White House banning government accounts
First post jokes about fringe conservative conspiracy theory
