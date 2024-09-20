✕ Close Trump says Jewish voters ‘will have a lot to do with that’ if he loses election

Kamala Harris’s campaign has released a new ad seeking to tie Donald Trump to embattled North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson, engulfed in a scandal relating to online posts on a porn forum.

There are reports that Robinson will not be attending a Trump rally organized in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, suggesting the former president’s campaign team may be trying to distance him from the scandal.

Meanwhile, Harris told Oprah Winfrey that she would shoot an intruder in her home as the vice president addressed gun violence , the cost of living, reproductive rights, and immigration in an event on Thursday evening.

The pair sat down for their “Unite for America” live-streamed rally in Michigan before an in-person and remote audience that included the likes of Chris Rock and Julia Roberts.

Also on Thursday, Trump said that Jewish American voters will bear “a lot” of blame if he loses the election, he told the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday.

Today, Harris will rally voters in the key battlegrounds of Marietta, Georgia, and Madison, Wisconsin, while Trump is holding a fundraiser in Miami, Florida.