Donald Trump has challenged his election rival Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test as both head to the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday, with the race for the White House entering its final stretch.

The call came in response to Harris releasing her latest medical report in a challenge to the Republican over the weekend, whose health remains under scrutiny, not least because of his tendancy to engage in long, rambling and occasionally incoherent speeches.

Trump was the subject of more drama over the weekend when California police arrested an armed man at his rally in Coachella and suggested he had been plotting a third assassination attempt on the nominee.

But the suspect, Las Vegas native Vem Miller, 49, claimed to be a Trump supporter and an “artist” and denied any wrongdoing or intention to cause harm.

Elsewhere, the former president claimed America faces a major threat from what he termed “the enemy from within”, whom he characterized as “sick people, radical left lunatics”.

Trump told Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo that those people – US citizens – “should be easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military”.