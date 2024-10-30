US election updates: Harris calls Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ in Ellipse speech; Biden clarifies ‘garbage’ comment
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered rousing remarks at the Ellipse in Washington DC on Tuesday, the site of Donald Trump’s notorious ‘fight like hell’ speech on January 6 2021
With less than a week left in the 2024 US presidential election cycle, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters across the country, particularly the battleground states.
The Democratic presidential nominee delivered her “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC last night, speaking on the very same spot from which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6 2021.
Harris urged Americans to finally “turn the page” on the “division, chaos and mutual distrust” of the Trump era, characterising her opponent as a cynical opportunist vulnerable to the influence of malign actors at home and abroad and offered herself as a positive alternative.
Unfortunately, her moment of triumph risks being overshadowed by Joe Biden, who has inadvertently whipped up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latinos on a Zoom call on Tuesday.
“It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”
Nikki Haley on Trump: ‘I am choosing policy over personality’
Which policy? Mass deportations?
Trump’s former primary rival was not even invited to speak at Madison Square Garden – shunned in favor of Tony Hinchcliffe, Hulk Hogan, Rudy Giuliani and the crucifix guy – but is nevertheless still out there backing the man who trashed and taunted her for months last winter.
Speaking to Bret Baier on Fox News, “Birdbrain” did at least criticize the Republican nominee for his rhetoric on Puerto Rico and women but are even conservatives listening to her at this point?
Honestly, how embarrassing is this?
Truth Social: Trump urges law enforcement to intervene in Pennsylvania ‘cheating’
Sigh. It’s going to be a long winter.
Here’s the Republican nominee’s latest early morning social media outpouring, offered with no context or evidence:
RFK Jr hits out over Supreme Court’s decision to leave him on ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin
The aspiring Trump health secretary (shudder) has accused SCOTUS of “undermining election integrity” by upholding a decision by the secretaries of state in the above swing states to leave him on their ballot papers, despite his decision to suspend his campaign, in accordance with state law.
Here he is insinuating a Democratic conspiracy while urging the public not to vote for him – a message he should have started out with, if you ask me.
Who’s campaigning where on Wednesday?
With just six days to go (!), here’s where the main players will be today:
- Kamala Harris plans to make stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, including another “When We Vote, We Win” rally in Madison, where she will be joined by Gracie Abrams, Mumford and Sons, Remi Wolf and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner for musical performances.
- Tim Walz, her vice presidential nominee, will be on Good Morning America and CBS before lunch and then likewise campaigning in North Carolina, making appearances in Charlotte, Greensboro and Asheville.
- Donald Trump will be in Rocky Mount in the same state and then Green Bay, Wisconsin, with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre joining him for the latter event.
- JD Vance, his running mate, will be taking part in a town hall in Bedford, Pennsylvania, in the company of reformed Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.
- As for their surrogates, Bill Clinton will be in Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Doug Emhoff and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Las Vegas and Vivek Ramawamy will be stumping for Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina.
