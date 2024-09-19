Harris leads in two key swing states, new poll shows as Trump’s Brooklyn campaign stop is canceled: Live
Donald Trump indulges narcissism at Long Island event while latest survey places Kamala Harris comfortably ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan and narrowly in front in Wisconsin
Donald Trump delivered his latest rally in Uniondale on Long Island, New York, on Wednesday, pledging to “bring back religion” to thank God for saving his life, and asking New Yorkers to vote for him by saying: “What the hell do you have to lose?”
The Republican nominee also pledged to visit Springfield, Ohio, after he and running mate JD Vance spread a bogus story about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating residents’ pets, inspiring a spate of bomb threats.
Trump has made several stops in New York over the past two days including a visit to cryptocurrency-themed bar PubKey in the West Village, and an appearance on Fox News show Gutfeld! A visit to a kosher deli in Brooklyn was canceled after the sudden death of the owner.
Meanwhile, a fresh poll from Quinnipiac University has placed his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead in two key swing states – Pennsylvania and Michigan – and more narrowly ahead in another, Wisconsin.
Elsewhere, Trump has accused Harris of colluding with Iran to spy on his campaign after the FBI revealed Tehran-backed hackers had attempted to pass stolen material onto the Democratic ticket.
Trump ‘so busy’ he hasn’t read Melania’s book
Donald Trump indicated during a rally on Wednesday night that he has not read Melania Trump’s new memoir even as he pushed his followers to buy it.
“People love our First Lady. Go out and get a book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about... I don’t know. I didn’t... so busy,” Trump said at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Long Island.
He added: “She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it, and if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, don’t buy it.”
The former first lady has not been seen with her husband since the Republican National Convention.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Watch: Biden says no ‘victory lap’ from Fed rate cut — ‘It’s a declaration of progress'
Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, DC, this lunchtime, President Joe Biden said he is not taking a "victory lap" after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in four years: “The Fed lowering interest rates isn't a declaration of victory; it's a declaration of progress.”
More than 100 former Republican national security officials back Harris over Trump
A group of more than 100 prominent former officials who served in Republican administrations have endorsed Kamala Harris, in a scathing letter that claims Donald Trump is “unfit to serve again as President, or indeed in any office of public trust.”
The letter, obtained by The New York Times, counts signatories including former defense secretaries Chuck Hagel and William Cohen; former C.I.A. directors Michael Hayden and William Webster; and former Trump administration officials Miles Taylor and Olivia Troye, among others.
Josh Marcus reports.
Analysis: Three states will essentially decide the 2024 presidential election
Joe Sommerlad writes:
The 2024 US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump looks set to be an extremely close contest, with the next occupant of the White House all but certain to be chosen by a few thousand swing voters in key battleground states.
The conventional wisdom asserts that there are seven all-important swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia — and that Harris can emerge victorious on November 5 if she wins at least the first three to the north.
But, drilling down even further, there’s a case to be made that just three of the seven battlegrounds will actually decide the outcome: Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
Continue reading...
Trump appears to believe there was an audience at Harris debate
[Spoiler: there was not]
Myriam Page reports.
Confirmed: Harris and Biden to meet with Zelensky
Per White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:
On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House. Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House. The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war.
White House: Biden will make ‘a declaration of victory’ on the economy
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
With the Federal Reserve trimming interest rates for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation rates slipping to pre-Covid levels, President Joe Biden is taking a moment to savor the victory with a speech to the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.
White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told reporters on a briefing call late Wednesday that Biden would be using the address to “speak to a new milestone” being reached, with interest rates and inflation dropping while wages and America’s GDP are simultaneously going up.
By any measure, those statistics represent a massive win for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Continue reading...
What does the Fed’s 0.5% interest rate cut mean for the US economy?
This morning, Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner took time to walk viewers through what the Federal Reserve slashing the benchmark interest rate means for the US economy.
And how the Fed comes to its decisions regarding rate cuts. It’s worth bearing in mind the Fed Chair Jerome Powell was appointed by Donald Trump.
Here’s our coverage of the news from yesterday:
Trump vows to visit city where pet-eating rumors originated, despite GOP mayor warning against it
Donald Trump has revealed he will be visiting Springfield, Ohio in the next two weeks after spreading a baseless rumor that Haitian residents are eating pets.
The former president made the announcement at a rally in Uniondale, New York on Wednesday night.
Earlier that day, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, a Republican, revealed he would be “fine” if Trump skipped a visit as “it would be an extreme strain on our resources.” Mayor Rue, City Manager Bryan Heck and Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine have all repeatedly debunked the claim.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
