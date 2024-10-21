Polls show tight races for Trump and Harris in crucial battleground states as Election Day nears: Live
Polls tighten in key swing states as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final two weeks of campaign
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are still virtually tied in the seven key battleground states according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll. Harris has a narrow lead in the Blue Wall state of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, as well as in Georgia. Trump is ahead in Arizona and North Carolina, while they are tied in Nevada.
The former president spent Sunday working the fry cooker at a branch of McDonald’s – the latest bizarre moment in a campaign that has increasingly become a tour of personal vendettas and aimless grudges, despite his aides’ best efforts to keep him on track.
The Republican presidential nominee has become obsessed with the fact that his Democratic opponent worked in one of its restaurants when she was a student.
CBS News has meanwhile hit back at the former president over his repeated false claims that its show 60 Minutes edited its recent interview with Harris to make her answers appear more favorable.
In a statement, the show insisted its episodes are cut to be “clear, accurate and on point” and never “deceitful”.
Harris meanwhile spent the weekend celebrating her 60th birthday while Trump raised eyebrows with a crude anecdote about golfer Arnold Palmer’s manhood.
Trump renews attack on CBS News over Harris’s ‘60 Minutes' interview
Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on CBS over the interview with Kamala Harris on flagship show 60 Minutes.
Here’s what the former president wrote on Truth Social this morning:
When will CBS release their Transcript of the fraudulent Interview with Comrade Kamala Harris? They changed her answer in order to make Kamala look intelligent, rather than “dumb as a rock.” This may be the Biggest Scandal in Broadcast History! CBS MUST GET THE TRANSCRIPT OUT NOW — Litigation has already started. Harris wasn’t able to put two sentences together, so they completely removed her answer, and put in another one. The Public has a right to know what was changed to save this TOTALLY UNFIT Presidential Candidate from our Country’s Voters. SHE IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!
CBS responded to Trump’s attacks in a statement on Sunday. Here’s James Liddell’s report:
Middle East will spend next four decades going up in flames if Harris wins, claims Trump
Over on Truth Social this morning, Donald Trump is again warning of the threat of World War Three if he is not elected in November.
The former president wrote:
Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with “dumb as a rock” War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind. Remember, Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the LARGEST margin, 40%, in History for a sitting Congressperson. If Kamala gets four more years, the Middle East will spend the next four decades going up in flames, and your kids will be going off to War, maybe even a Third World War, something that will never happen with President Donald J. Trump in charge. For our Country’s sake, and for your kids, Vote Trump for PEACE!
He then appealed to Christians and gun owners to vote for him:
Christians must register to VOTE now. This is the last day to do so. Our Country is at stake! God Bless You All! DONALD J. TRUMP
Gun owners must register to Vote, TODAY, if you want to save your guns. Our Second Amendment is under Siege by the Democrats. They want to confiscate your guns. BE SMART. VOTE!!!
One fifth of Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to take White House
Nineteen percent of Republicans believe former President Donald Trump should do “whatever it takes” to return to power, even if that means calling the results invalid if he loses, a new national poll shows.
The group of Republicans willing to depart from democratic norms and possibly even use violence to get their way is getting bigger as Trump continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that November’s showdown has already been rigged.
The poll, conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution, reveals how Trump has molded the Republican Party in his image as he motivates its most extreme members.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Vance defends Trump’s ‘enemies from within’ remark about opponents
JD Vance was asked in an interview on Fox News this morning why it is “necessary” for Donald Trump to describe Americans who disagree with him as “enemies from within”.
The Ohio senator tried to dismiss the question as just another example of Trump being candid.
“Donald Trump is unfiltered. I think this is one of the reasons why the campaign has gone well, because he’s not doing a basement campaign strategy,” Vance said. “He’s not just running on slogans. When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart.”
Where are the candidates campaigning today?
11am - Tim Walz appears on ABC’s The View
11.40am - Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney campaign in Malvern, PA
12pm - Donald Trump in Asheville, NC
12.45pm - Tim Walz at New York campaign event
3pm - Donald Trump in Greenville, NC
3.25pm - Doug Emhoff in Lackawanna County, PA
4pm - Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney in Oakland County, Michigan
5.30pm - Joe Biden delivers remarks National Arts and Humanities Reception
5.45pm - Doug Emoff in Luzerne County, PA
6.30pm - Donald Trump in Concord, NC
7.30pm - Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney in, Milwaukee, WI
7.45pm - Tim Walz at New York campaign event
11pm - Tim Walz on Daily Show with Jon Stewart
How Jared Kushner’s plan for a luxury resort is a problem for Trump
In the Albanian city of Vlore, suspicion about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s luxury resort plans is rife.
In Washington, the Democrats fear it would mean foreign influence if Donald Trump wins, writes Rich Booth.
Harris raised more than three times as much as Trump in September
Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign raised nearly $222m in September, raising more than three times as much as former President Donald Trump’s campaign.
According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings that were posted on Sunday, Harris raised over $221.8m and Trump brought in nearly $63m.
Trump, 78, insists he’s ‘not that close to 80’ in latest effort to deny mental acuity concerns
Rhian Lubin has more on the Republican nominee’s not-very-convincing attempt to dismiss concerns about his age in Lancaster yesterday.
