Barack Obama raps Eminem's Lose Yourself' at Detroit rally

Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” the Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared, according to The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

The claim has been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly also told The New York Times that the former president praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the definition of a fascist.

Meanwhile, Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was joined on stage by Eminem on Tuesday as they campaigned for Kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan.

The rapper introduced Obama, who repaid the favor by reciting the lyrics to “Lose Yourself.”

Harris took part in an interview with NBC News, which aired on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, she is set to take part in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, while Trump campaigns in Georgia and JD Vance visits Nevada.