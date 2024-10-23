Trump ex-staffer claims he once praised Hitler’s generals as Eminem and Obama campaign for Harris: Live
Harris is set to take part in a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday while Trump campaigns in Georgia
Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”
“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” the Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared, according to The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”
The claim has been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.
Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly also told The New York Times that the former president praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the definition of a fascist.
Meanwhile, Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama was joined on stage by Eminem on Tuesday as they campaigned for Kamala Harris in Detroit, Michigan.
The rapper introduced Obama, who repaid the favor by reciting the lyrics to “Lose Yourself.”
Harris took part in an interview with NBC News, which aired on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, she is set to take part in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, while Trump campaigns in Georgia and JD Vance visits Nevada.
Eminem introduces Barack Obama at Kamala Harris rally in Detroit
You can see the big moment for yourself below.
Watch: Barack Obama raps popular Eminem song at Detroit rally
Barack Obama impressed crowds by rapping a popular Eminem song at a Detroit rally in support of Kamala Harris. “I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama admitted, before launching into the rapper's lyrics on Tuesday evening (22 October). The former US president continued: “Now I noticed that my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there's vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti.” The audience started cheering when they realized Obama was rapping to Eminem's hit, Lose Yourself. Obama then continued the song, mouthing the beat into the microphone.
Donald Trump reportedly said he needs ‘the kind of generals that Hitler had’
The Republican presidential nominee is facing a fresh storm of criticism after it was reported that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had”, according to a new report in The Atlantic citing two people who claim to have heard him say it at the White House.
“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” Trump allegedly declared.
“People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”
The claim has been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign but comes hot on the heels of his former chief of staff John Kelly telling The New York Times that the former president meets the definition of a fascist and will govern as a dictator if re-elected.
Here’s Mike Bedigan’s report
Trump reportedly said he needs ‘the kind of generals that Hitler had’
The claims come as part of a report in The Atlantic, which states that the former president held a disdain and misunderstanding of the military
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US presidential election, as the race for the White House between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enters its final days.
