Kamala Harris said she believes that Donald Trump is a “fascist” in a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, again warning of the threat the Republican poses to the country’s future.

The former president is currently facing a fresh storm of criticism over a report alleging that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

John Kelly, his former chief of staff, has meanwhile told The New York Times that Trump praised Hitler on multiple occasions in his hearing.

Harris told compere Anderson Cooper that Kelly’s revelations were a “911 call to the American people”, having said earlier that Trump is “increasingly unhinged and unstable” and that, in a second Trump term, “people like John Kelly will no longer be there to rein him in”.

Trump has nevertheless taken a narrow lead over Harris in new Wall Street Journal poll with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

The Republican is on 47 percent of the vote in the newspaper’s latest survey, with Harris two points behind on 45 percent.

Another poll from Marist places the candidates neck-and-neck in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.