Elections 2024 live updates: Trump campaigns in Georgia; Harris to join CNN town hall
Kamala Harris will take part in an interview with Anderson Cooper in Pennsylvania on Wednesday as Donald Trump campaigns in Georgia
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”
“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” the Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared, according to The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”
The claim has been vehemently denied by Trump’s campaign.
Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly also told The New York Times that the former president praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the definition of a fascist.
Kamala Harris meanwhile took part in an interview with NBC News on Tuesday night and will follow that with a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, today taking questions from undecided swing state voters as Trump campaigns in Georgia and JD Vance visits Nevada.
The Republican’s White House predecessor Barack Obama was joined on stage by Eminem in Detroit, Michigan, last night as the duo campaigned for Harris.
The rapper introduced Obama, who repaid the favor by reciting the lyrics to his hit track “Lose Yourself.”
Rattled Elon Musk goes on late-night attack against Tim Walz
Elon Musk went on a late-night attack against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz after he called the billionaire a “dips***” during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.
Gustaf Kilander has the story of what Musk had to say as he was yet again publicly mocked for this Trump rally appearance.
Rattled Elon Musk goes on late-night attack against Tim Walz after ‘dips***’ comments
Billionaire compares Minnesota governor to clown emoji: ‘Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for four years was worth it’
Hedge fund billionaire defends Trump on foreign policy, fascist allegations, sexual assault, and disinformation
In an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman made a foreign policy case for Donald Trump implying that dictators fear him because he might actually do what he says, such as “bomb Moscow”.
He also blamed the invasion of Georgia and Crimea by Russia on the Biden administration when they happened during the Bush and Obama presidencies, respectively, and dismissed John Kelly calling Trump a fascist as “one person stating a series of things”.
Ackman also didn’t seem to have faith in the judgment of the jury that found Trump liable for sexual assault.
Host Andrew Ross Sorkin then challenged Ackman over the former president’s spreading of disinformation and his own tweets...
I’m raising my rapist’s baby: One woman’s devastating story
This story is part of an investigative series and new documentary, The A-Word, by The Independent examining the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Kelly Rissman reports.
For more than a decade, ‘Melinda’ has raised a child she never wanted — a child that was the product of rape.
“I love my child. But if I could go back in time and get an abortion, I would 100 percent of the time,” she told The Independent.
Melinda, whose name was changed at her request to protect her child, said her perspective often “trips people up,” but it doesn’t mean she hates her child — she just wishes she’d been able to get an abortion.
Continue reading...
I wasn’t able to get an abortion. Now I’m raising my rapist’s baby
‘I love my child. But if I could go back in time and get an abortion, I would 100 percent of the time,’ says Melinda. Kelly Rissman reports on a story that exposes the hurdles women faced before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022.
Georgia voter audit finds just 20 noncitizens among 8.2 million registered people
Election officials in Georgia have conducted an audit of voters in the state and found that there were just 20 noncitizens among 8.2 million registered people in the state.
Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger announced the findings today, which underline the notion that noncitizen voting is extremely rare, no matter what some in the Republican Party and Trump campaign maintain, attempting to sow doubt in results ahead of the election.
The 20 individuals were found to be noncitizens based on affidavits they signed to get out of jury duty, Raffesnperger said in a news conference this morning.
Those records were then compared with federal citizenship and voter registration databases. Their registrations were canceled and the matter was referred to law enforcement for further investigations and possible prosecution.
“There’s no proof that there is this overwhelming number of noncitizens on the rolls,” Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in the secretary of state’s office said Wednesday. “Because, the reality is, if you’re a noncitizen and you’re a legal resident and you’re on a path to citizenship, if you try to register to vote, you will never get to be a citizen. It is very high risk, very low reward.”
A further 156 people’s citizenship state wasn’t immediately determined and will be subject to further scrutiny.
“Georgia is a model when it comes to preventing noncitizen voting,” Raffensperger said, adding, “We need to remain constantly vigilant.”
Voices: Our bodily autonomy is on the ballot in a record number of states. How did it come to this?
This op-ed is part of an investigative series and new documentary, The A-Word, by The Independent examining the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Danielle Campoamor writes that as a currently pregnant mother-of-two who has experienced both miscarriage and abortion, and who lives in a state with a near-total abortion ban: “I deserve more than this.”
A record number of states are voting on bodily autonomy. How did it come to this?
As a currently pregnant mother-of-two who has experienced both miscarriage and abortion, and who lives in a state with a near-total abortion ban, I deserve more than this
Watch: Harris team preparing for possibility Trump refuses to accept election results
Tim Walz voted in Minnesota this morning
Kamala Harris’s running mate Governor Tim Walz voted in St Paul, Minnesota this morning. He was joined at the Ramsey Government Center by his wife Gwen Walz and their son Gus, who is voting for the first time, NBC News reports.
“To have my son with me, Gus, to vote for the first time, exciting, an opportunity to turn the page on the chaos of Donald Trump and a new way forward,” the Democratic vice presidential nominee said after he voted.
Early voting began in St Paul on September 20.
The governor also took the opportunity to talk to the press about John Kelly’s comments regarding Donald Trump being a fascist.
Mapped: Where is abortion on the ballot?
This story is part of an investigative series and new documentary, The A-Word, by The Independent examining the state of abortion access and reproductive care in the US after the fall of Roe v Wade.
As voters across the United States head to the polls on November 5, some citizens will have a crucial question to consider as they fill out their ballots: Should their states protect the right to an abortion?
Alicja Hagopian looks at where voters will have a chance to protect reproductive rights this November.
Mapped: Where is abortion on the ballot? Voters will have a say in these 10 states
These voters will have a chance to protect abortion at the state level this November
Former aide to Gen John Kelly implores voters to listen to warning about Trump
A former top aide to Gen John Kelly is defending his former boss and says voters should listen to what he has to say about former president Donald Trump's unfitness for office.
Kevin Carroll, a retired US Army colonel who served as a senior counselor to Kelly when Kelly was Trump's homeland security secretary, told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that Kelly's choice to speak out against the ex-president is “no small step” for the retired US Marine general.
“He's seen Donald Trump up close in a way that very few other Americans have, and he's warning us that a second Trump term would be dangerous,” he said. “Leaders like General Kelly are warning us that Trump has no empathy, that he's increasingly unstable and unfit, and that he's more extreme than ever. I think we have an obligation to take General Kelly and these other leaders such as Secretary Esper, Secretary Mattis, Chairman Milley, seriously when they say these things.”
Carroll also said Kelly is trying to warn Americans that the “guardrails” that kept Trump from abusing much of his power “won't exist” in a second Trump administration because Trump would prioritize loyalty to him over all else when staffing his second-term staff.
“General Kelly is warning us that Trump is seeking the power to do anything he wants, anytime he wants. Trump is now running to give himself unprecedented, unchecked ... extreme powers. He's surrounding himself with little loyalists and toadies who will green light every one of his wishes, letting him bulldoze the tenants of our democracy and lock up fellow Americans, including sitting members of Congress, whom he calls the enemy within,” he said.
New Harris campaign ad features Capitol Police Sgt Aquilino Gonell slamming Trump over Jan 6
The Harris-Walz campaign has launched a new ad in English and Spanish targeting Latino voters called “Real Heroes”.
The ad highlights Donald Trump's failure to take his oath to defend the Constitution seriously, and features former Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell slamming the former president for calling January 6 insurrectionists “warriors” while actively insulting those who defended the Capitol.
Watch below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments