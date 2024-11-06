Election 2024 live results: Latest Trump vs Harris Presidential race news and polls
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump conclude 2024 campaigning as first polls close on election night
The first polls have closed as Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump conclude their campaigns.
The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.
Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.
Meanwhile, Trump dismissed critics who expressed concerns that he would not concede an election loss as “crazy” as he cast his vote in Florida.
The former president told reporters as he voted with his wife Melania Trump: “If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it.”
Trump later declared that his supporters are “not violent people.”
The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight on Monday – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.
7.30pm ET — Polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia
It is 7.30pm on the East Coast and polls are now closed in the following states:
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
US election results: Ask our Washington correspondent anything
With a backdrop of such heightened political polarization, the outcome of this election will shape the next phase of American governance – and naturally, there are questions about what comes next.
If Harris wins, she faces the complex challenge of attempting to unite the country and addressing public concerns on the economy, abortion rights and immigration.
A Trump victory, on the other hand, raises questions about his agenda for a second term and whether he will continue with the divisive rhetoric that marked his campaign.
The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent Eric Garcia is on hand to explain what could happen next – and what the results of the election will mean for the country’s direction.
Election exit polls show economy, immigration and democracy among top issues for voters
A majority of voters across the United States have a pessimistic outlook on the country with the state of democracy and economy among the top two concerns, preliminary exit polling data indicates.
Approximately three-quarters of voters surveyed feel negative about the direction the country is headed in – a figure consistent with polling data over the past few months. About 29 percent of those surveyed said they feel angry, according to NBC News exit polling data.
Overall, 35 percent of voters said democracy was the most important issue to them while 31 percent ranked the economy as number one. Fourteen percent said abortion while immigration was only ranked by 11 percent.
Results start rolling in
Republican Representatives Thomas Massie and Hall Rogers have won re-election in Kentucky, according to the AP.
Sen Bernie Sanders has won re-election in Vermont, while Republican Mike Braun has won the Indiana governor’s race.
Also in Indiana, Republican Jim Banks is set to be elected to the Senate.
In Florida, Rep Gus Bilirakis wins re-election, according to the news agency. Also in the Sunshine State, Democratic Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz has won re-election.
Paul Rudd praises young voters as he hands out water in Philadelphia
Paul Rudd was full of praise for the students waiting in line to vote today at Philadelphia’s Temple University, saying: “It’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”
The Ant-Man star, 55, visited the university campus to hand out bottles of water to voters, some of whom reportedly had to queue for hours in order to take part in today’s US presidential election.
Speaking to MSNBC, Rudd said: “I just wanted to give people water. They’re waiting in line for a long time, and it’s a wonderful thing that all these young people are out voting.”
Five more polling places in DeKalb County, Georgia face bomb threats
Polls close in Georgia, some results expected by 8pm
Polls are closed in Georgia, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger expects a bulk of results by 8 pm.
The state is currently too close to call.
Trump projected winner in Indiana and Kentucky while Harris takes Vermont
Donald Trump wins Kentucky and Indiana, according to the Associated Press.
Kamala Harris wins Vermont.
7pm ET — Polls close in first six states including battleground Georgia
It is 7pm on the East Coast and polls are now closed in the following states:
- Georgia
- Indiana*
- Kentucky*
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
*Indiana and Kentucky are in split time zones; the earliest results will be seen in the 6 pm ET hour.
Gamblers spend more than $3.3bn on Polymarket betting on 2024 presidential election, mostly for Trump
Gamblers have spent more than $3.3bn on the betting site Polymarket guessing the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with nearly two-thirds of them banking on a Trump win.
The money spent on Polymarket election bets now even eclipses the combined fundraising hauls of both presidential campaigns, who together have garnered over $2.5bn in donations.
As The Independent has reported, interest in election betting has surged this cycle, thanks to the rise of cryptocurrencies and a recent court ruling clearing the way for another betting market, Kalshi, to operate election contracts inside the U.S. for the time being, over the arguments of federal commodities regulators.
Gamblers spend more than $3.3bn on Polymarket betting on the election
Interest in political betting has surged during 2024 election
