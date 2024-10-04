✕ Close Kamala Harris calls Liz Cheney endorsement ‘profound honor’

Donald Trump will be joined by tech billionaire Elon Musk at his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his attempted assassination on July 13 when a gunman’s bullet struck the politician’s ear.

Musk announced his appearance on X, responding to a Trump post about the event by saying: “I will be there to support!”

Kamala Harris spent Thursday visiting Ripon, Wisconsin, where political meetings in 1854 led to the formation of the Republican Party as she attempted to remind her opposition of its pre-Trump principles in the company of anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney.

Cheney could prove an influential supporter of the Harris-Walz ticket, as might rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who formally endorsed the Democrats in an Instagram video yesterday in which he called Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

At his own rally in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump himself repeated lies about the 2020 election, just a day after the release of a court filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith that outlined a sprawling criminal case against him over his alleged attempts to overturn the vote, accusing him of “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud”.