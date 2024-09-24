Trump claims he will be a ‘protector’ of women as Harris leads by 5 points in Pennsylvania poll: Live
The former president told American women that Republicans “want you to have your beautiful, perfect baby” as he addressed a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump has claimed he will be a "protector" of women if he wins the presidency in November.
The Republican presidential nominee was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night when he said: "I make this statement to the great women of our country... I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector."
He also said how, under his presidency, women "will no longer be thinking about abortion."
At the rally in Indiana, scenes turned ugly when the crowd broke out into chants of “send them back” after the former president whipped up the crowd about immigration.
Meanwhile, a new poll puts Kamala Harris five points ahead in Pennsylvania. The Spotlight PA/MassINC poll says 49 percent of voters in the swing state favor Harris compared to 44 percent for Trump.
However, in good news for team Trump, a new poll from The New York Times shows him leading in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona by five points.
The poll found the race is closest in North Carolina, where Trump currently sits at 49:47 percent against Harris. In Georgia, the poll puts Trump four points ahead 49:45 percent.
Trump campaign still being hacked, report says
Journalist Judd Legum, author of the newsletter Popular Information, says he was offered stolen email communications from within the past 10 days.
Watch LIVE: Biden address United Nations in last major speech to international audience
Donald Trump boasts ‘women have always liked me and I’ve never had a problem’
Donald Trump boasted “women have always liked me and I’ve never had a problem” as he addressed crowds at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump claimed he will be a “protector” of women if he wins the presidential election race in November, while speaking at the rally on Monday (23 September). The former president, who played a central role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, addressed the “great women of our country,” and claimed they are “poorer,” “less healthy,” and “less safe on the streets,” than they were four years ago.
Coming up: Biden will use last speech to UN to say he has restored US leadership on world stage
President Joe Biden will use his final address to the United Nations General Assembly to highlight how his efforts to “restore American leadership on the world stage” have produced “results” and “real achievements for the American people and the world,” according to a senior administration official.
Biden is set to address the UN gathering on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the second day of the 79th annual gathering of the international organization. Because he has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential election and is not seeking a second term, it will be his last chance to deliver remarks before the yearly assemblage of world leaders.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden will use last speech to UN to say he has restored US leadership on world stage
Biden will deliver his final address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday
Watch: Tim Walz gets a new spin on his ‘mind your own business’ message
Trump to outline plans to lure foreign companies to US in economic address
Bloomberg reports that Donald Trump will pledge to personally recruit foreign companies and outline new incentives — including an offer of federal land — designed to lure operations to the US during an economic address today in Savannah.
We’ll be following live at 1pm.
Harris responds to Trump abortion comments
Kamala Harris has responded to the comments Trump made about women and abortion at the Pennsylvania rally on Monday night.
Trump and Harris to outline economic plans this week
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will unveil their plans for the economy this week while visiting key battleground states.
Trump is scheduled to outline his tax plan later today in Georgia, a key swing state that he lost in 2020.
Meanwhile, Harris plans to roll out new policies on what she calls the “opportunity economy” during a speech in Pennsylvania, another battleground state, on Wednesday.
The economy is one of the key issues for voters, with 81 percent agreeing it will be very important to them in the 2024 presidential election.
Crowd at Trump rally chanted ‘Send them back!’
More now on the scenes from Trump’s Pennsylvania rally last night.
The crowd at Trump’s rally chanted, “Send them back!” as the former president peddled more baseless claims about immigration.
Trump told the Indiana crowd Vice President Kamala Harris has “illegally flown in more than half a million migrants” – a statistic he did not back up with evidence – thereby “changing the character of small towns and villages all over our country and changing them forever.”
He also returned yet again to the debunked conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio, spread over recent weeks at least in part by him and running mate JD Vance.
Myriam Page reports.
Trump’s crowd chants ‘Send them back,’ claims immigrants ‘destroyed’ London and Paris
Trump is rallying for support in Pennsylvania, but a new poll puts Harris five points ahead in the swing state
Trump vows to ‘stop all migrant flights to Pennsylvania’ on first day in office
In his latest Truth Social post, Trump has vowed to “stop all migrant flights to Pennsylvania” on his first day in office if he wins the presidency.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments