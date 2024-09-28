Trump v Harris live: Former president praises Elon Musk in Michigan as Kamala Harris visits US-Mexico border
Harris visited the US-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday evening
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Donald Trump said he will make Elon Musk the country’s ‘cost cutter’ if elected during a Michigan rally on Friday.
“I’m gonna get Elon, and he’s great at this, he’s gonna be our cost cutter,” Trump said of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.
Trump also attacked Kamala Harris on immigration during the rally.
The vice president visited the US-Mexico border today in Arizona, where she spoke with Border Patrol officers ahead of an expected announcement on restricting asylum.
This visit comes as Harris takes a three-point lead on Trump in the swing state of Georgia, according to a Fox News poll.
During a second Michigan event on Friday, a town hall outside of Detroit, Trump promised his economic plans would help save ailing auto plants.
If that wasn’t enough news, federal charges were unsealed today against Iranian hackers who allegedly targeted the Trump campaign this summer.
In pictures: Donald Trump’s Michigan rally
ICYMI: Retired military general described as ‘the finest warrior’ backs Harris for president
Stanley McChrystal, a retired Army general once dubbed “the finest warrior” in the U.S. military, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
McChrystal, who oversaw the Afghanistan war during the Obama administration, wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday that the decision was “starkly simple.”
“Ms. Harris has the strength, the temperament and, importantly, the values to serve as commander in chief,” the retired general wrote. “When she sits down with world leaders like President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, representing the United States on the global stage, I have no doubt that she is working in our national interest, not her own.”
Continue reading:
Military general described as ‘the finest warrior’ backs Harris for president
McChrystal said his decision came down to difference in ‘character’
Watch: Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky
Melania’s upcoming memoir already tops Amazon bestseller chart days ahead of release
Former first lady Melania Trump is now a bestselling author, as calculated by Amazon’s sales rankings.
Her forthcoming memoir, Melania, is the #1 seller in Amazon’s “Books” category, as of Friday afternoon. It is scheduled for an October 8 release.
Melania’s upcoming memoir already tops Amazon bestseller chart days ahead of release
While the former first lady rode her Amazon success on Friday, former First Lady Hillary Clinton toppedThe New York Times bestseller list.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
Check out the latest presidential polling numbers from Alicja Hagopian, The Independent’s data correspondent:
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Eric Adams’ indictment has come at the worst time for Democrats
Just hours before New York City mayor Eric Adams was hit with a federal indictment, a split within the New York Democratic Party had already began.
Read on:
Eric Adams’ indictment has come at the worst time for Democrats
Meanwhile, Trump has already begun to spread conspiracy theories about the legal system being supposedly weaponized against the New York City mayor
Lauren Boebert gets into spat with journalist as she accuses him of ‘bias’ for saying climate change is fact
Lauren Boebert accused a journalist of “bias” and being “partisan” for stating climate change and warming temperatures will impact the water supply in her home state.
The Colorado Republican butted heads with a journalist from Colorado Public Radio, saying she was “extremely disappointed in the bias” of the interview, which covered inflation, immigration and climate change.
Read more:
Lauren Boebert accuses journalist of ‘bias’ for saying climate change is fact
In the congresswoman’s latest clash, she accused a journalist of asking ‘skewed and partisan’ questions
Watch: Melania Trump reveals she first learned of Trump's assassination attempt on TV
Watch as Seth Meyers roasts Trump for saying not even Mother Theresa could 'get a fair trial' in NYC
ICYMI: Trump says he’ll make Elon Musk ‘cost cutter’ for country
Donald Trump claimed Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will be the country’s “cost cutter” if he’s elected.
Trump made the comments at a Michigan rally on Friday afternoon.
“I’m gonna get Elon, and he’s great at this, he’s gonna be our cost cutter...I don’t think I can get him full-time because he’s a little bit busy sending rockets up and all the things he does but, but he’s so much into that, he said the waste of this country is crazy, and we’re going to get Elon Musk to be our cost cutter,” Trump said.
“He’s going to do it for zero, but he wants to see this country be great, and he’ll do it,” he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments