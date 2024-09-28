✕ Close Trump bizarrely claiming immigrants have phone app direct to Kamala Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump said he will make Elon Musk the country’s ‘cost cutter’ if elected during a Michigan rally on Friday.

“I’m gonna get Elon, and he’s great at this, he’s gonna be our cost cutter,” Trump said of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

Trump also attacked Kamala Harris on immigration during the rally.

The vice president visited the US-Mexico border today in Arizona, where she spoke with Border Patrol officers ahead of an expected announcement on restricting asylum.

This visit comes as Harris takes a three-point lead on Trump in the swing state of Georgia, according to a Fox News poll.

During a second Michigan event on Friday, a town hall outside of Detroit, Trump promised his economic plans would help save ailing auto plants.

If that wasn’t enough news, federal charges were unsealed today against Iranian hackers who allegedly targeted the Trump campaign this summer.