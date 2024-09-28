Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1727528400

Trump v Harris live: Former president praises Elon Musk in Michigan as Kamala Harris visits US-Mexico border

Harris visited the US-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday evening

Oliver O'Connell,Rhian Lubin,Katie Hawkinson
Saturday 28 September 2024 14:00
Trump bizarrely claiming immigrants have phone app direct to Kamala Harris

Donald Trump said he will make Elon Musk the country’s ‘cost cutter’ if elected during a Michigan rally on Friday.

“I’m gonna get Elon, and he’s great at this, he’s gonna be our cost cutter,” Trump said of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

Trump also attacked Kamala Harris on immigration during the rally.

The vice president visited the US-Mexico border today in Arizona, where she spoke with Border Patrol officers ahead of an expected announcement on restricting asylum.

This visit comes as Harris takes a three-point lead on Trump in the swing state of Georgia, according to a Fox News poll.

During a second Michigan event on Friday, a town hall outside of Detroit, Trump promised his economic plans would help save ailing auto plants.

If that wasn’t enough news, federal charges were unsealed today against Iranian hackers who allegedly targeted the Trump campaign this summer.

1727528400

In pictures: Donald Trump’s Michigan rally

Donald Trump spoke in Walker, Michigan on Friday afternoon
Donald Trump spoke in Walker, Michigan on Friday afternoon (AFP via Getty Images)
Trump attacked Kamala Harris on immigration at the rally, just hours before she visited the US-Mexico border
Trump attacked Kamala Harris on immigration at the rally, just hours before she visited the US-Mexico border (AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 14:00
1727525700

ICYMI: Retired military general described as ‘the finest warrior’ backs Harris for president

Stanley McChrystal, a retired Army general once dubbed “the finest warrior” in the U.S. military, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

McChrystal, who oversaw the Afghanistan war during the Obama administration, wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday that the decision was “starkly simple.”

“Ms. Harris has the strength, the temperament and, importantly, the values to serve as commander in chief,” the retired general wrote. “When she sits down with world leaders like President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, representing the United States on the global stage, I have no doubt that she is working in our national interest, not her own.”

Continue reading:

Military general described as ‘the finest warrior’ backs Harris for president

McChrystal said his decision came down to difference in ‘character’

Josh Marcus28 September 2024 13:15
1727523000

Watch: Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky

Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky
Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 12:30
1727520300

Melania’s upcoming memoir already tops Amazon bestseller chart days ahead of release

Former first lady Melania Trump is now a bestselling author, as calculated by Amazon’s sales rankings.

Her forthcoming memoir, Melania, is the #1 seller in Amazon’s “Books” category, as of Friday afternoon. It is scheduled for an October 8 release.

Melania’s upcoming memoir already tops Amazon bestseller chart days ahead of release

While the former first lady rode her Amazon success on Friday, former First Lady Hillary Clinton toppedThe New York Times bestseller list.

Justin Rohrlich28 September 2024 11:45
1727517600

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

Check out the latest presidential polling numbers from Alicja Hagopian, The Independent’s data correspondent:

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 11:00
1727514900

Eric Adams’ indictment has come at the worst time for Democrats

Just hours before New York City mayor Eric Adams was hit with a federal indictment, a split within the New York Democratic Party had already began.

Read on:

Eric Adams’ indictment has come at the worst time for Democrats

Meanwhile, Trump has already begun to spread conspiracy theories about the legal system being supposedly weaponized against the New York City mayor

Eric Garcia28 September 2024 10:15
1727512200

Lauren Boebert gets into spat with journalist as she accuses him of ‘bias’ for saying climate change is fact

Lauren Boebert accused a journalist of “bias” and being “partisan” for stating climate change and warming temperatures will impact the water supply in her home state.

The Colorado Republican butted heads with a journalist from Colorado Public Radio, saying she was “extremely disappointed in the bias” of the interview, which covered inflation, immigration and climate change.

Read more:

Lauren Boebert accuses journalist of ‘bias’ for saying climate change is fact

In the congresswoman’s latest clash, she accused a journalist of asking ‘skewed and partisan’ questions

Rhian Lubin28 September 2024 09:30
1727509500

Watch: Melania Trump reveals she first learned of Trump's assassination attempt on TV

Melania Trump reveals she first learned of Trump's assassination attempt on TV
Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 08:45
1727506800

Watch as Seth Meyers roasts Trump for saying not even Mother Theresa could 'get a fair trial' in NYC

Seth Meyers roasts Trump for saying not even Mother Theresa could 'get a fair trial' in NYC
Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 08:00
1727504100

ICYMI: Trump says he’ll make Elon Musk ‘cost cutter’ for country

Donald Trump claimed Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will be the country’s “cost cutter” if he’s elected.

Trump made the comments at a Michigan rally on Friday afternoon.

“I’m gonna get Elon, and he’s great at this, he’s gonna be our cost cutter...I don’t think I can get him full-time because he’s a little bit busy sending rockets up and all the things he does but, but he’s so much into that, he said the waste of this country is crazy, and we’re going to get Elon Musk to be our cost cutter,” Trump said.

“He’s going to do it for zero, but he wants to see this country be great, and he’ll do it,” he added.

Katie Hawkinson28 September 2024 07:15

